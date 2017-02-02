Magic Johnson to Advise Lakers Ownership: Latest Comments and Reaction

Nick Ut/Associated Press

Seven months after Magic Johnson lost his honorary title with the team, the Los Angeles Lakers are bringing him back in an official capacity.

Johnson will return in an advisory capacity to Lakers governor Jeanie Buss, adding insight on business and basketball decisions.

"We are thrilled and honored to add Magic's expertise and abilities, and I look forward to working alongside him," Buss said in a release Thursday.

Johnson, 57, spent his entire NBA career with the Lakers and has served the team in various capacities since his retirement. He spent an extended period as a ceremonial vice president before being stripped of that title last June after making comments that bordered on tampering with other teams' free agents.

The Basketball Hall of Famer also serves as a part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Sparks franchises. He is expected to report directly to Buss.

"Everyone knows my love for the Lakers. Over the years, I have considered other management opportunities, however my devotion to the game and Los Angeles make the Lakers my first and only choice. I will do everything in my power to help return the Lakers to their rightful place among the elite teams of the NBA," Johnson said in the release.

Johnson's role will include "advising ownership on all business and basketball matters, collaborating with coaches, evaluating and mentoring players, assessing future franchise needs and helping ownership to determine the best path for growth and success," according to the release.

Johnson's return in an official capacity may be a sign that Jeanie Buss is ready to remove basketball operations power from her brother, Jim, and perhaps general manager Mitch Kupchak. Jim Buss, the Lakers' executive vice president of basketball operations, previously guaranteed the Lakers would be back in "contention" by the summer of 2017.

"My brother assured me that by the summer of 2017 that we would be back in contention," Buss said in a December 2015 interview with the Sports Business Radio podcast (h/t . Buss said her brother told her: "'If I can't do that then I'm not the right person for the job.' So he even acknowledged that a change would need to be made."

Jeanie Buss defined contention as getting to the "second round, competing to get into the Western Conference finals."

These Lakers, while improving from a structural standpoint, are nowhere near contention. They are 17-34 entering Thursday night's game against the Washington Wizards, well on their way to their fourth straight losing season—a first since moving to Los Angeles in 1960.

Johnson has been repeatedly critical of Jim Buss in the press, including a December 2015 interview with Mike Bresnahan and Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, where the Lakers great said Buss should "just be the owner."

"I'm going to say it again: I love Jim Buss. He should just be the owner, like his dad was just the owner," Johnson said. "Let's go back with facts, so I can back this up with facts: 27 wins [in 2013-14], 21 wins [in 2014-15]. Three summers now, we haven't signed anybody. I am backing this up with facts. We haven't signed any superstar. We've had cap space."

Jim Buss, for his part, has backed off his comments about a timeline for contention and seemingly has no plans to resign his post.

"If I feel that the strides have been made," he told Bill Oram of the Orange County Register in December, "and the team is going in a very positive—not just a positive direction—a very positive direction, I don't see a switch happening."

With Johnson in the fold and his feelings on the matter very public, Jim Buss may not wind up having a choice in the matter.