    C.J. Worton Leaves Florida Football Team: Latest Details, Comments, Reaction

    GAINESVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Wide receiver C.J. Worton #18 of the Florida Gators slips as he is defended by defensive back Iman Chatman #26 of the New Mexico State Aggies during the second half of the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 5, 2015 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)
    Rob Foldy/Getty Images
    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2017

    Senior wide receiver C.J. Worton announced Thursday he will leave the Florida Gators following the spring semester and spend his final year of eligibility elsewhere.

    Worton delivered the news in the following tweet:

    The Homestead, Florida, native made it clear he intends to continue playing college football, although he has yet to reveal where he plans to transfer.

    Worton saw little action during his three years with the Gators, leaving the school with career totals of 10 receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

    He reeled in just four passes for 45 yards during a 2016 campaign that saw Florida struggle to get consistent production out of the passing game. Worton appeared in only five games because of an ankle injury that hampered him during the season.

    When Worton signed on to play for the Gators in 2014, Scout listed him as a 3-star recruit and rated him as the No. 156 wideout in his class.

    Florida will return nearly all of its top pass-catchers in 2017, including leading receiver Antonio Callaway.

     

