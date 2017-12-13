4-Star WR Prospect Chase Cota Commits to UCLA over Oregon

Credit: 247Sports.com

The UCLA Bruins and new head coach Chip Kelly picked up a key commitment for their 2018 recruiting class Wednesday in the form of talented wide receiver Chase Cota, according to 247Sports' Brandon Huffman.

Cota is a 4-star prospect who is the No. 144 overall recruit in the 2018 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He's also the No. 27 receiver and the No. 2 player from the state of Oregon.

The South Medford High School standout is far more intriguing than those ratings may suggest, though. He possesses the size (6'3 ½", 195 lbs), hands and route-running ability to become a high-end collegiate receiver with a little more polish.

Cota also has experience as a defensive back, and one thing he does really well is go up in traffic to make plays. He's not afraid of contact or working over the middle, which will allow him to fill different roles at the next level as he works his way up the depth chart.

Along with adding more bulk to his frame, he needs to work on some of the finer points of playing the position, most notably his first-step explosion. That will help him in terms of beating defenders off the line as well as getting more yards after the catch.

That said, his all-around skill set is already solid for a player at his stage of development. Bleacher Report's Michael Felder got a look at Cota last year and came away impressed:

Cota is the son of former Oregon star safety Chad Cota, who played eight seasons in the NFL with four teams. Chase told Jordan Johnson of Battle Prep West his family background hasn't had much of an impact on his outlook, though.

"My whole family is really supportive. They do not care if I am ranked, all conference, etc.," he said. "They just want me to be a great person and enjoy my [high school] experience. ... I am very lucky."

Although it's a bit surprising Cota didn't land with the Ducks, being a legacy prospect can add some unwanted pressure. Choosing UCLA will allow him to forge his own path.

He brings a nice variety of skills to the table, so that will help his quest to crack the wide receiver rotation and start seeing game action. It may not happen as a freshman, but he should begin making a noticeable impact in 2019 and could eventually become the Bruins' top target.