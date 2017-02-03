Hull City vs. Liverpool: Team News, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Liverpool will try to end their winless run in the Premier League on Saturday, as the Reds visit Hull City in Week 24.

Manager Jurgen Klopp and his troops have not won in their last four league matches and are quickly falling out of title contention. The Tigers haven't enjoyed a great 2016-17 campaign, although they have started to turn things around of late.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming match.

Date: Saturday, February 4

Time: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Venue: KCOM Stadium, Hull

TV Info: Sky Sports 1 (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go, NBC Live

Team News

As reported by Goal, both Nathaniel Clyne and Jordan Henderson didn't worsen their respective knocks during the 1-1 draw against Chelsea, while Sadio Mane should be ready to start following his return from the Africa Cup of Nations and cameo against the Blues.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Dieumerci Mbokani should be fit to return as well for Hull, but Ahmed Elmohamady remains on AFCON duty. Lazar Markovic is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Possible Hull City XI: Eldin Jakupovic, David Meyler, Andrea Ranocchia, Harry Maguire, Andrew Robertson, Tom Huddlestone, Omar Elabdellaoui, Evandro, Sam Clucas, Josh Tymon, Oumar Niasse

Possible Liverpool XI: Simon Mignolet, James Milner, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, Nathaniel Clyne, Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana, Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino

Preview

Here's what Reds manager Jurgen Klopp had to say about his team and the upcoming clash:

Liverpool's last outing, the 1-1 draw against leaders Chelsea, was cause for optimism, something that's sorely needed at Anfield right now. AFCON hit the Reds hard, and in Mane's absence, the team suffered one disappointing result after the other.

Entering Week 24, the gap to Chelsea is 10 points, and the battle for a top-four finish and UEFA Champions League ticket remains wide open. Beating Hull, who seem prime candidates for relegation, is a must at this point.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

That might be easier said than done, however. Under new manager Marco Silva, who took control of the club in January, the Tigers have improved, and they sit just a few points behind Swansea City and safety in the standings.

Sports writer Liam Canning has been impressed:

Eldin Jakupovic is one of the busiest and most underrated goalkeepers in the league, and Andrea Ranocchia could make his first start in defence. Both will likely be busy, as Liverpool throw all of their attacking power at the hosts.

Expect the likes of Mane and Philippe Coutinho to see much of the ball and give the Tigers fits with their movement. If Klopp's troops keep the pace high, the Reds should win this match.

Prediction: Hull City 1-3 Liverpool