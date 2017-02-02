WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: Most Intriguing Storylines to Track on Road to PPV

1 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

With just two weeks between WWE's Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber pay-per-views, there isn't much time for the company to craft together storylines for SmackDown's leading stars.

Luckily, the fallout from Royal Rumble will leave fans asking plenty of questions as Elimination Chamber approaches.

SmackDown is blessed with a number of top-tier stars who will slot into the show's main event with ease. The midcard is also stacked with talent who should make for another great show for WWE as WrestleMania 33 approaches.

Here are the most intriguing storylines for fans to keep an eye on as the show nears.