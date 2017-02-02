WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: Most Intriguing Storylines to Track on Road to PPV
With just two weeks between WWE's Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber pay-per-views, there isn't much time for the company to craft together storylines for SmackDown's leading stars.
Luckily, the fallout from Royal Rumble will leave fans asking plenty of questions as Elimination Chamber approaches.
SmackDown is blessed with a number of top-tier stars who will slot into the show's main event with ease. The midcard is also stacked with talent who should make for another great show for WWE as WrestleMania 33 approaches.
Here are the most intriguing storylines for fans to keep an eye on as the show nears.
AJ Styles' WrestleMania 33 Plans
With six men stepping into the Elimination Chamber next Sunday, it's certain that at least four of them will come out of the match without any firm WrestleMania plans.
That could increase to five if WWE's plans move along at pace, but of all the guys who are in the bout, it's going to be most interesting to see what happens with AJ Styles.
The man who held the WWE Championship up until last weekend, all of a sudden, looks to be in real limbo.
WWE has been teasing tension between The Phenomenal One and Shane McMahon, but such a match would undoubtedly have a flat feel to it following a high-profile few months for Styles.
Will he end up feuding with Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship? Could he take on The Miz in a battle of the blue brand's big egos?
It will be fascinating to see how it plays out.
The Emergence of The Usos
It looked as if The Usos were going to return to action on Tuesday against the tag champions before utter mayhem ensued.
All the blue brand's tag teams making their way to the ring in a massive brawl has ultimately led to a Tag Team Turmoil bout being set up for Elimination Chamber next weekend.
And while a few of the teams in that match stand a realistic chance at winning the straps, keep an eye on The Usos in particular.
Their heel turn was a real surprise when WWE made it happen midway through last year, and had it not been for injuries, they could have already had a run with the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships.
Next Sunday, they could return to the head of the division in some style.
The Combustion of The Wyatt Family
With Luke Harper waning in his pledge of allegiance to Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton destined for the main event at WrestleMania 33, the future of The Wyatt Family looks rocky to say the least.
And what kind of shape the stable is in when Elimination Chamber arrives next weekend is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing storylines to keep an eye on.
Will Bray Wyatt emerge victorious inside the chamber in the main event courtesy of help from Orton, setting up a fascinating main event at Mania?
Or will Orton and Harper both turn their backs on The Eater of Worlds before then?
With only one more SmackDown show before the pay-per-view, there isn't much time to piece a storyline of that sort together, which may mean that Wyatt has the support of his family heading into Elimination Chamber.
