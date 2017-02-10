CFB Future 100: Top 100 Overall Players in Class of 2017
CFB Future 100: Top 100 Overall Players in Class of 2017
National signing day 2017 brought the next batch of future college football stars, but there's little time for coaches and prospects alike to bask in the glory of a job well done.
High school phenoms are now tasked with proving themselves at the next level, which isn't going to simply hand greatness to the one-time heralded recruits. We're focusing on that outlook for the top 100 players from the recent cycle.
What does the depth chart look like? Is the player physically ready to contribute as a freshman, or is this deserved high ranking a product of flashed but mostly untapped potential?
Offseason attrition may eventually affect a given player's projection, but 2017 outlooks are based on how rosters currently stand.
Nos. 100-96: Jack Sears to Eno Benjamin
100. Jack Sears, QB
Height/Weight: 6'3", 205 lbs
College: USC
2017 Outlook
Jack Sears is a quality take for USC, especially if you subscribe to the "one quarterback every year" philosophy. However, with Sam Darnold entrenched as the starter, Sears could be headed for a redshirt in 2017 if he doesn't beat out Matt Fink for the backup role and Darnold stays healthy this season.
99. Cole Kmet, TE
Height/Weight: 6'6", 240 lbs
College: Notre Dame
2017 Outlook
Notre Dame offers the right type of opportunity for Cole Kmet, but he'll likely sit in 2017. Though Alize Jones' role should entail being split wide as a receiver, he's a likely starter. And since Kmet won't arrive on campus until the summer, he'll be well behind Durham Smythe, Nic Weishar and Brock Wright.
98. Jeremiah Holloman, WR
Height/Weight: 6'2", 187 lbs
College: Georgia
2017 Outlook
Terry Godwin will hold a starting position, and Riley Ridley is poised to make that ascent as a sophomore. Otherwise, Georgia is searching for help at receiver. Jeremiah Holloman lacks breakaway speed but is physically ready for the college level. He should provide rotational depth for the Bulldogs in 2017.
97. Drew Singleton, LB
Height/Weight: 6'2", 214 lbs
College: Michigan
2017 Outlook
The Wolverines probably won't be in a hurry to use Drew Singleton, who tore his left ACL as a senior in high school. If the recovery process follows a typical timeline, he will be available in 2017. Singleton shouldn't be expected to occupy a significant role, but he offers much-needed depth at a position of major need.
96. Eno Benjamin, RB
Height/Weight: 5'10", 203 lbs
College: Arizona State
2017 Outlook
For good reason, Kalen Ballage and Demario Richard will handle the strong majority of touches. But whenever there's an opportunity, Eno Benjamin will be a top choice. He and Nick Ralston will likely find themselves in a weekly competition for the carries.
Nos. 95-91: Cyrus Fagan to Tyrell Shavers
95. Cyrus Fagan, S
Height/Weight: 6'2", 182 lbs
College: Florida State
2017 Outlook
Injuries hampered the Florida State secondary last season, so Cyrus Fagan should be prepared to play as a freshman. Because of the depth that returns, however, it's most likely he'll spend the season on special teams before taking a significant role in 2018 following Nate Andrews' graduation and Derwin James' probable NFL declaration.
94. Josh Falo, TE
Height/Weight: 6'5", 230 lbs
College: USC
2017 Outlook
Daniel Imatorbhebhe and Taylor Petite combined for six touchdowns on 27 catches last season. Since those players return, there won't be a massive opportunity for Josh Falo. That could remain true throughout the next two seasons, so he might end up taking a redshirt in 2017 before serving as a backup next year.
93. Paulson Adebo, CB
Height/Weight: 6'1", 180 lbs
College: Stanford
2017 Outlook
When freshmen shouldn't be expected to play, that's actually a good thing. It means there's experience and a fair bit of depth at the position. This is the gentle way of saying Paulson Adebo will wait behind Quenton Meeks, Alameen Murphy, Frank Buncom IV and Terrence Alexander. The 2018 season will be friendlier to Adebo.
92. Tadarian Moultry, LB
Height/Weight: 6'2 ½", 227 lbs
College: Auburn
2017 Outlook
Tadarian Moultry played inside linebacker in high school, but Auburn may shift the defender outside to harness his quickness. While that decision is being made, though, the Tigers will carry on with their season-ending starters at each linebacker position. While Moultry can earn some snaps, it won't be as a starter.
91. Tyrell Shavers, WR
Height/Weight: 6'6", 202 lbs
College: Alabama
2017 Outlook
When you think of a prototypical receiver, it's Tyrell Shavers. He possesses a unique blend of size, speed and body control at 6'6". In high school, however, Shavers' unmatched athleticism often made the biggest difference. He has star potential but needs to become a technician before making an offensive impact.
Nos. 90-86: Ty Chandler to Navaughn Donaldson
90. Ty Chandler, RB
Height/Weight: 5'11", 182 lbs
College: Tennessee
2017 Outlook
Tennessee boasted a deep backfield in 2016, but Jalen Hurd and Alvin Kamara have both moved on. While John Kelly will be the starter, the backup job is wide-open. Ty Chandler will compete with Carlin Fils-Aime for the position, though it's likely both handle carries on a near-weekly basis.
89. Levi Jones, LB
Height/Weight: 6'2 ½", 215 lbs
College: USC
2017 Outlook
Which position the Trojans pick for Levi Jones will determine his availability. Uchenna Nwosu (OLB) and Cameron Smith (MLB) are locked in as starters, and Jordan Iosefa has the inside track to replace Michael Hutchings opposite Nwosu. Although depth is better on the outside, Smith will rarely leave the field. Jones will probably see the field in a limited capacity.
88. Maleik Gray, S
Height/Weight: 6'2", 205 lbs
College: Tennessee
2017 Outlook
Maleik Gray played linebacker in high school but is transitioning to safety, which isn't a position of need for the Vols. Todd Kelly Jr. and Micah Abernathy are the incumbents, and Evan Berry, Nigel Warriors and Stephen Griffin all return. Gray has the talent to contribute right away, but Tennessee's depth should delay him.
87. Jaylon Johnson, CB
Height/Weight: 6'2", 185 lbs
College: Utah
2017 Outlook
Gone are Dominique Hatfield, Reggie Porter, Justin Thomas and Brian Allen. Utah needs answers at cornerback, and Jaylon Johnson could be one. The Utes loaded up with defensive backs in the 2017 class, so Johnson will be right in the thick of the position-wide competition. He'll be a starter or top backup right away.
86. Navaughn Donaldson, OT
Height/Weight: 6'5", 336 lbs
College: Miami
2017 Outlook
Miami fans aren't worried about Navaughn Donaldson. They're only concerned about how quickly he can get on the field. Trevor Darling is decent on the left side, but Tyree St. Louis was average while replacing Sunny Odogwu, who hasn't established himself as a long-term answer at right tackle. Donaldson enrolled early and will be considered for a starting job.
Nos. 85-81: Jacob Phillips to Myles Brennan
85. Jacob Phillips, LB
Height/Weight: 6'3", 223 lbs
College: LSU
2017 Outlook
This is a "rich get richer" type of situation. As if LSU needed another inside linebacker, Jacob Phillips is one of 2017's best at the position. It's reasonable he redshirts, simply because the Tigers have Donnie Alexander, Devin White, MJ Patterson and Devin Voorhies. But Phillips has the talent to demand snaps this year.
84. Sam Ehlinger, QB
Height/Weight: 6'1 ½", 215 lbs
College: Texas
2017 Outlook
Tom Herman will let personnel dictate his system, but Sam Ehlinger fits the coach's preferred style. He's more of a mobile threat than returning starter Shane Buechele. However, if Herman and Co. are confident in Buechele—and that's completely reasonable—Texas could redshirt Ehlinger and save a year of eligibility.
83. Brock Wright, TE
Height/Weight: 6'5", 240 lbs
College: Notre Dame
2017 Outlook
Notre Dame has lacked production at tight end over the last two years. Brock Wright might change that in a hurry. An early enrollee, he boasts a well-rounded skill set superior to Smythe's and Weishar's, while Jones might be flexed out regularly. Wright's blocking will get him on the field, and his receiving should keep him there.
82. Austin Deculus, OT
Height/Weight: 6'6", 325 lbs
College: LSU
2017 Outlook
Enrolling early is important for offensive linemen, particularly if their future could include playing either guard or tackle. Austin Deculus has the size for both positions, but LSU's need is limited. His biggest advantage is Toby Weathersby could miss spring practice. The extra reps will give the coaches a thorough look at Deculus as a player worthy of making the two-deep depth chart.
81. Myles Brennan, QB
Height/Weight: 6'4", 185 lbs
College: LSU
2017 Outlook
Danny Etling enters the offseason as the starter, but there's no guarantee he enters the 2017 campaign the same way. Myles Brennan is one of several challengers at a position the Tigers desperately need to fill. Although Etling is the likely choice, Brennan might only need the chance he's certain to get this summer.
Nos. 80-76: Anthony McFarland to Andrew Thomas
80. Anthony McFarland, RB
Height/Weight: 5'8 ½", 203 lbs
College: Maryland
2017 Outlook
The gem of Maryland's massive recruiting class, Anthony McFarland won't be rushed into service. A broken leg cost the back his final high school season, and the Terps return a 1,000-yard rusher in Ty Johnson anyway. McFarland's workload may increase later in the year.
79. Tyler Shelvin, DT
Height/Weight: 6'2 ½", 376
College: LSU
2017 Outlook
Ed Alexander and Greg Gilmore will battle for the starting role, but the dismissal of Travonte Valentine has created an immediate opportunity for Tyler Shelvin. He'll benefit from LSU's weight and nutrition programs to cut down bad weight, but Shelvin should chip in as a freshman.
78. Jalen Reagor, WR
Height/Weight: 6'0", 182 lbs
College: TCU
2017 Outlook
Jalen Reagor is heading to Fort Worth at a relatively ideal moment. Yes, TCU brings back KaVontae Turpin and a host of senior receivers, but that means Reagor can ease into the college game and snatch a starting role in 2018. The sheer volume of veteran depth will impede his rise, but if the receiving corps struggles with drops again, Reagor might get a look.
77. Ambry Thomas, CB
Height/Weight: 5'11 ½", 170 lbs
College: Michigan
2017 Outlook
Jourdan Lewis and Channing Stribling used up their eligibility, and the NCAA denied Jeremy Clark's waiver for a sixth year. Opportunity abounds for Ambry Thomas, who enrolled early. He's a lock to play immediately and will compete with Lavert Hill, David Long, Brandon Watson and Keith Washington for those snaps.
76. Andrew Thomas, OT
Height/Weight: 6'5", 338 lbs
College: Georgia
2017 Outlook
Andrew Thomas can create an encouraging problem for Georgia. Isaiah Wynn is a candidate to shift from guard to tackle, but Thomas or fellow freshman Isaiah Wilson might make that unnecessary. If not starting, Thomas will challenge some combination of Wilson, D'Marcus Hayes and Kendall Baker for a place on the two-deep.
Nos. 75-71: Thomas Graham to Tedarrell Slaton
75. Thomas Graham, CB
Height/Weight: 5'11", 163 lbs
College: Oregon
2017 Outlook
If you're a corner, you could start for Oregon. Thomas Graham will begin his college career behind Tyree Robinson, Ugo Amadi, Arrion Springs and Malik Lovette on the depth chart, but the 2016 team surrendered 29 touchdowns and intercepted just nine passes. The best players will play, even if that's a freshman.
74. Dylan McCaffrey, QB
Height/Weight: 6'4 ½", 195 lbs
College: Michigan
2017 Outlook
Dylan McCaffrey will spend his first season in Ann Arbor wearing a headset. Wilton Speight is the established starter, and John O'Korn may retain second-string duties if Brandon Peters doesn't make the leap. Down the road, he and McCaffrey will battle for the right to lead Jim Harbaugh's offense.
73. Jack Anderson, OL
Height/Weight: 6'5", 300 lbs
College: Texas Tech
2017 Outlook
The interior of the offensive line isn't in great shape. Tony Morales returns for his seventh year (yes, seventh), but injuries forced Justin Murphy to retire from football. Texas Tech might lean on Jack Anderson early at guard. Unless he surprisingly overtakes Morales at center, Anderson will compete with the likes of Jack Reichel, Cole Collier and Paul Stawarz for first-year snaps.
72. VanDarius Cowan, LB
Height/Weight: 6'4", 235 lbs
College: Alabama
2017 Outlook
Drew Champlin of AL.com noted VanDarius Cowan expects to move from outside linebacker to the inside at Alabama. Considering the depth at the position, don't expect Cowan to impact the defense yet. Shaun Dion Hamilton and Rashaan Evans will start, and their returning backups are Keith Holcombe, Mack Wilson and Ben Davis. That's a lot of talent in front of Cowan.
71. Tedarrell Slaton, OL/DL
Height/Weight: 6'4 ½", 341 lbs
College: Florida
2017 Outlook
Tedarrell Slaton has the makings of a cornerstone on the offensive line, but Florida appears to have other ideas—at least initially. Luke Stampini of 247Sports noted the program recruited Slaton as a defensive tackle. The Gators have a need on both sides of the trenches, but Slaton will be a reserve either way.
Nos. 70-66: Jordan Anthony to Deommodore Lenoir
70. Jordan Anthony, LB
Height/Weight: 6'1", 226 lbs
College: Michigan
2017 Outlook
Jabrill Peppers leaves a high-profile hole on the defense, and Ben Gedeon was a steady presence in the middle. His best replacement is Mike McCray, and that potential move would create a vacancy at both outside linebacker positions. Jordan Anthony almost certainly won't start, but he could land on the two-deep.
69. Robert Barnes, S
Height/Weight: 6'2", 190 lbs
College: Oklahoma
2017 Outlook
Robert Barnes joins a group of safeties who are seasoned but not tremendously productive. Steven Parker is expected to reprise his role, yet there's no clear leader in the group of Will Sunderland, Chanse Sylvie, Will Johnson and Kahlil Haughton. Barnes could prove himself worthy of a backup gig.
68. Willie Gay, LB
Height/Weight: 6'1 ½", 215 lbs
College: Mississippi State
2017 Outlook
Although Leo Lewis is entrenched as a No. 1 in Mississippi State's linebacking corps, nobody else is. Willie Gay is a leading option to fill one of the two empty slots. According to Will Sammon of the Clarion-Ledger, defensive coordinator told Todd Grantham told Gay he'll have an opportunity at both positions.
67. D.J. Johnson, DE
Height/Weight: 6'5", 240 lbs
College: Miami
2017 Outlook
D.J. Johnson brings a ferocity that the Miami defensive line has lacked, but it might be a year until that's on display. Chad Thomas and Trent Harris will be seniors, while Joe Jackson is a rising star. Johnson will need to leap Demetrius Jackson, Pat Bethel and Scott Patchan on the depth chart to contribute in 2017.
66. Deommodore Lenoir, CB
Height/Weight: 6'0", 170 lbs
College: Oregon
2017 Outlook
This is a copy-paste situation for Deommodore Lenoir, who will arrive on campus during the summer. Graham has the advantage of being an early enrollee, but you can't teach Lenior's speed. That may be enough to earn defensive reps. While Lenoir might be a returner in the future, he'll need to wait at least one more season because Charles Nelson is a senior in 2017.
Nos. 65-61: Luiji Vilain to Marlon Tuipulotu
65. Luiji Vilain, DE
Height/Weight: 6'4", 238 lbs
College: Michigan
2017 Outlook
Four years from now, we might look back at Luiji Vilain as criminally underrated. On the biggest stage so far—the Under Armour All-America Game—he simply dominated. Rashan Gary and Chase Winovich will start ahead of Vilain, but the remainder of the depth chart includes low-upside backups and unproven youth.
64. Kellen Mond, QB
Height/Weight: 6'3", 202 lbs
College: Texas A&M
2017 Outlook
Kellen Mond shouldn't find it too difficult to get on the field this season. Jake Hubenak was mediocre while filling in for Trevor Knight, and Nick Starkel redshirted last year. Mond, a dual-threat quarterback, is an ideal fit in Texas A&M's offense. We're going to see Mond behind center at some point in 2017.
63. Xavier McKinney, S
Height/Weight: 6'1", 192 lbs
College: Alabama
2017 Outlook
Alabama has tremendous talent in the secondary, but the lineup is uncertain. Xavier McKinney's path to playing time depends on what the Crimson Tide do with Minkah Fitzpatrick, who switched from cornerback to replace injured safety Eddie Jackson. But it seems more likely Fitzpatrick will stay put and flank Ronnie Harrison, lowering McKinney's ceiling to a second-string spot.
62. Isaiah Wilson, OT
Height/Weight: 6'7", 350 lbs
College: Georgia
2017 Outlook
Physical readiness is not a concern for Isaiah Wilson, a monster of a lineman. Plus, Bob Miller of Bulldawg Illustrated noted head coach Kirby Smart lauded Wilson's mental makeup and demeanor. It's fair to say expectations are high for him as a freshman.
61. Marlon Tuipulotu, DT
Height/Weight: 6'2 ½", 295 lbs
College: USC
2017 Outlook
Kenny Bigelow Jr. should seize a No. 1 role following his return from a right ACL tear, joining Rasheem Green in the lineup. Otherwise, USC's rotation should be wide open. Marlon Tuipulotu enrolled early and will compete with another Jay Tufele, Malik Dorton, Josh Fatu, Christian Rector and Jacob Daniel for a backup role.
Nos. 60-56: Grant Delpit to Trevon Grimes
60. Grant Delpit, S
Height/Weight: 6'2", 175 lbs
College: LSU
2017 Outlook
Long story short, LSU's back end is set for several years. In addition to Todd Harris, the Tigers picked up Grant Delpit and JaCoby Stevens at safety. Delpit's early enrollment gives him an edge on Harris, but he'll likely stay behind fellow enrollee Stevens in the race to replace Jamal Adams and Rickey Jefferson.
59. Jedrick Wills, OT
Height/Weight: 6'5", 318 lbs
College: Alabama
2017 Outlook
The first of two Top 100 offensive linemen for Alabama, Jedrick Wills solidifies the future of the unit. This season, however, he'll probably be on the outside looking in since the Crimson Tide return a healthy dose of experience, and two newcomers—Alex Leatherwood and JUCO transfer Elliot Baker—enrolled early.
58. Paris Ford, S
Height/Weight: 6'2", 185 lbs
College: Pitt
2017 Outlook
After watching Pitt's pass defense finish 2016 second-worst nationally, no starting position should be untouchable outside of Jordan Whitehead. Paris Ford is talented enough to start alongside the strong safety next season. His primary competition will be Jay Stocker and Dennis Briggs.
57. Jay Tufele, DT
Height/Weight: 6'3", 297 lbs
College: USC
2017 Outlook
Jay Tufele is Tuipulotu's Top 100 partner in crime. USC won't be quick to pull snaps from Bigelow and Green, but defensive line coach Clancy Pendergast is one of the best in the business. Under his tutelage, Tufele should be a Day 1 option for the Trojans.
56. Trevon Grimes, WR
Height/Weight: 6'4", 202 lbs
College: Ohio State
2017 Outlook
Ohio State has questions to answer on offense, but Trevon Grimes shouldn't be expected to help solve them right now. As a senior in high school, he tore his left ACL. Rehab for that injury typically takes a full year, so Grimes might be headed for a redshirt.
Nos. 55-51: K'Lavon Chaisson to Joseph Lewis
55. K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU
Height/Weight: 6'4", 220 lbs
College: LSU
2017 Outlook
K'Lavon Chaisson will not start in 2017, and that's not a bad thing. After all, that Arden Key guy is pretty good. He recorded 12 sacks last season, and a similar output should send Key to the NFL after the upcoming campaign. Chaisson will receive scattered snaps as he prepares to replace Key on the edge.
54. Calvin Ashley, OT
Height/Weight: 6'6", 310 lbs
College: Auburn
2017 Outlook
The Tigers need to replace right tackle Robert Leff, and Calvin Ashley is the most popular name. According to Michael Niziolek of the Ledger-Enquirer, Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said the staff believes Ashley has a similar skill set to former star Greg Robinson and can compete right away. We won't argue with the head coach.
53. Khalan Laborn, RB
Height/Weight: 5'10", 200 lbs
College: Florida State
2017 Outlook
Dalvin Cook recorded three straight 1,000-yard campaigns and a pair of 1,500-yard seasons. To say he'll be missed is an understatement. Khalan Laborn is one of several running backs hoping to replace the future first-round draft pick. Jacques Patrick figures to lead the position, but Laborn should avoid a redshirt.
52. Hunter Johnson, QB
Height/Weight: 6'3 ½", 201 lbs
College: Clemson
2017 Outlook
Deshaun Watson is headed to the NFL, so Clemson is set to hold a quarterback competition. Hunter Johnson enrolled early and should make a legitimate push for that vacated spot, though Kelly Bryant and Zerrick Cooper will be in Johnson's way.
51. Joseph Lewis, WR
Height/Weight: 6'2 ½", 200 lbs
College: USC
2017 Outlook
Deontay Burnett is expected to take on the No. 1 receiving role, but USC has a notable depth issue. Michael Pittman Jr. and oft-injured Steven Mitchell Jr. are the most experienced options, but Joseph Lewis has considerable upside because of his ability after the catch. Lewis has the talent and opportunity to contribute.
Nos. 50-46: Austin Jackson to LaBryan Ray
50. Austin Jackson, OT
Height/Weight: 6'5", 290 lbs
College: USC
2017 Outlook
Since both Chad Wheeler and Zach Banner used up their eligibility, Austin Jackson has the best possible opportunity to play. That's not synonymous with "he's going to start." Those roles will most likely go to Toa Lobendahn and Chuma Edoga, with Jackson challenging Nathan Smith and Clayton Johnson for the backup spots.
49. Jeff Thomas, WR
Height/Weight: 5'10", 167 lbs
College: Miami
2017 Outlook
Jeff Thomas is explosive and shifty, and he showed off those skills with two sensational touchdowns in the Under Armour All-America Game. Miami has lacked that type of dynamic receiver in recent years, so Thomas could surge into the rotation. Otherwise, he's certain to give Braxton Berrios a battle on special teams.
48. Robert Beal, DE
Height/Weight: 6'4", 244 lbs
College: Georgia
2017 Outlook
Georgia signed a talented edge-rusher in Robert Beal, but he'll join a group of youth trying to chase down Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy for playing time. Although the Bulldogs will rely on Beal as a key player when he's an underclassman, that won't happen until 2018.
47. Stephen Carr, RB
Height/Weight: 6'0", 200 lbs
College: USC
2017 Outlook
Now that Justin Davis has graduated, it's time for Ronald Jones II to be the featured back. The starting role is out of reach, so Stephen Carr should focus on leaping both Aca'Cedric Ware and Dominic Davis. Carr is too talented to remain on the sideline all season, but his production will be limited as long as Jones is healthy.
46. LaBryan Ray, DE
Height/Weight: 6'4", 255 lbs
College: Alabama
2017 Outlook
Size? Check. Skills? Check. Position of need? Check. LaBryan Ray won't be a starter, but Alabama has available snaps for defensive ends. He'll need to carve those out around Da'Shawn Hand, Joshua Frazier, O.J. Smith, Quinnen Williams and Isaiah Buggs.
Nos. 45-41: Devon Hunter to Bubba Bolden
45. Devon Hunter, S
Height/Weight: 6'1", 206 lbs
College: Virginia Tech
2017 Outlook
Ava Wallace of the Washington Post noted defensive coordinator Bud Foster compared Devon Hunter to Kam Chancellor. If that's not enough to get football fans excited about Hunter's potential, sports are miserable and fun is an abstract concept anyway. Chuck Clark is gone, so Hunter will be on the field this season.
44. Cesar Ruiz, C
Height/Weight: 6'3", 321 lbs
College: Michigan
2017 Outlook
Harbaugh has regularly called on true freshmen during his two years at Michigan, so Cesar Ruiz isn't blocked from playing time. With that being said, though, starting center Mason Cole returns. While the versatile senior could move around to accommodate the best five, that likely only includes Ruiz on a limited basis in 2017.
43. Isaiah Pryor, S
Height/Weight: 6'2", 186 lbs
College: Ohio State
2017 Outlook
There's no shortage of competition at safety, since Damon Webb, Jordan Fuller, Eric Glover-Williams and Erick Smith return. But after Webb, nobody is guaranteed playing time. Isaiah Pryor enrolled early, so he'll have a terrific opportunity to garner some of the snaps vacated by upcoming first-round draft pick Malik Hooker.
42. Tyjon Lindsey, WR
Height/Weight: 5'8", 165 lbs
College: Nebraska
2017 Outlook
Three of Nebraska's top five pass-catchers from 2016 exhausted their eligibility, so Tyjon Lindsey has a favorable situation. However, he's still recovering from a meniscus injury that shortened his senior season. Lindsey is the slot receiver of the future, but his 2017 contributions may be limited if the rehab affects his offseason.
41. Bubba Bolden, S
Height/Weight: 6'2 ½", 200 lbs
College: USC
2017 Outlook
Bubba Bolden is a tremendous prospect, but USC has outstanding depth. Chris Hawkins, Marvell Tell III and John Plattenburg each have significant experience, while Ykili Ross and Jamel Cook were coveted recruits in previous cycles. Bolden won't be a fixture on the field, though he might avoid a redshirt.
Nos. 40-36: A.J. Terrell to Henry Ruggs
40. A.J. Terrell, CB
Height/Weight: 6'2", 171 lbs
College: Clemson
2017 Outlook
Cordrea Tankersley is off to the NFL, but the level of talent returning in Clemson's secondary is impressive. A.J. Terrell probably won't make a large impression on defense, yet his speed and tackling ability would be useful on a kick coverage unit.
39. Devonta Smith, WR
Height/Weight: 6'1", 167 lbs
College: Alabama
2017 Outlook
Devonta Smith will contribute in 2017, but the numbers might not be impressive. Alabama's offense will lean on the running game and Calvin Ridley while shuffling through other receivers to pick up what's left. Smith should play on special teams, though.
38. Jake Fromm, QB
Height/Weight: 6'2", 203 lbs
College: Georgia
2017 Outlook
No matter what narratives trickle out of Athens during the offseason, Jacob Eason will be the starter, barring injury. However, that doesn't mean Jake Fromm entered a bad situation. Fromm could beat out Brice Ramsey for the backup job this season and still potentially take a redshirt, preserving eligibility for when Eason is gone.
37. Wyatt Davis, OG
Height/Weight: 6'4", 310 lbs
College: Ohio State
2017 Outlook
After watching Ohio State's offensive line struggle badly during the second half of 2016, it's obvious the coaches will entertain any competition. Wyatt Davis might not establish himself as a starter immediately, but the Buckeyes aren't particularly deep at guard behind rising sophomore Michael Jordan.
36. Henry Ruggs, WR
Height/Weight: 6'0", 173 lbs
College: Alabama
2017 Outlook
Henry Ruggs has an identical outlook to Smith. The lack of a clear No. 2 receiver provides opportunity, but the Tide will rotate several options into the spot throughout the year. Regardless, Alabama would benefit from using Ruggs' pure speed both as a returner and on kick coverage units.
Nos. 35-31: Colby Parkinson to Tate Martell
35. Colby Parkinson, TE
Height/Weight: 6'6", 225 lbs
College: Stanford
2017 Outlook
Ordinarily, Stanford fans would be thrilled to see a prospect ranked this high. Colby Parkinson is merely the fourth-highest rated player for the Cardinal. Unlike the next three, though, his outlook is not quite as promising. Parkinson will open his college career behind Dalton Schultz and Kaden Smith on the depth chart.
34. Jamyest Williams, CB
Height/Weight: 5'9", 173 lbs
College: South Carolina
2017 Outlook
Because of his high billing, Jamyest Williams is a cornerstone-type addition for Will Muschamp. Top prospects may be more likely to consider South Carolina because of Williams' decision. However, he'll need an impressive offseason to earn a major spot since Chris Lammons, Jamarcus King and Rashad Fenton all return.
33. Jhamon Ausbon, WR
Height/Weight: 6'3", 217 lbs
College: Texas A&M
2017 Outlook
Christian Kirk is a star, but Texas A&M must replace Josh Reynolds, Ricky Seals-Jones and Speedy Noil. Jhamon Ausbon is the highest-rated player of the incoming receiver haul, which also includes 4-stars Hezekiah Jones and Camron Buckley. Ausbon will be expected to contribute, and a starting job is feasible.
32. D'Andre Swift, RB
Height/Weight: 5'9 ½", 214 lbs
College: Georgia
2017 Outlook
All through the 2016 campaign, the expectation was Nick Chubb would declare for the NFL draft, and Sony Michel would heavily consider it. Instead, the standouts both elected to return for their senior seasons. Throw in a promising sophomore in Brian Herrien, and D'Andre Swift will have a minimal role in 2017.
31. Tate Martell, QB
Height/Weight: 5'10 ½", 203 lbs
College: Ohio State
2017 Outlook
Tate Martell has the confidence necessary to overthrow a quarterback like J.T. Barrett, but that doesn't mean it's even remotely likely. Unless the senior gets injured or is objectively awful, the Buckeyes will ride Barrett in 2017. After this season, though, Martell will be a menace for Joe Burrow and Dwayne Haskins to beat out.
Nos. 30-26: Josh Myers to JaCoby Stevens
30. Josh Myers, OG
Height/Weight: 6'5", 285 lbs
College: Ohio State
2017 Outlook
Because of Billy Price's move to center, the Buckeyes need a new guard. Davis will challenge for snaps once he arrives on campus, but Josh Myers is already in Columbus pushing the returning linemen. Even if Myers doesn't earn a starting position, he'll play in 2017.
29. Haskell Garrett, DT
Height/Weight: 6'3", 290 lbs
College: Ohio State
2017 Outlook
Haskell Garrett isn't entering as favorable a position as Davis and Myers, but the defensive tackle might escape the sideline. Michael Hill and Tracy Sprinkle figure to start for Ohio State, so Haskell will battle with Dre'Mont Jones and Robert Landers, among others, for a regular spot in the rotation.
28. D.J. Matthews, WR
Height/Weight: 5'11", 160 lbs
College: Florida State
2017 Outlook
D.J. Matthews is an appealing option in the competition to replace Kermit Whitfield, a speedster who manned the slot for Florida State. Matthews, whom Bleacher Report's Michael Felder called the best route-runner in the class, brings outstanding quickness to the 'Noles offense. Matthews will be a starter by 2017's end.
27. A.J. Epenesa, DE
Height/Weight: 6'5", 260 lbs
College: Iowa
2017 Outlook
The Hawkeyes could not afford to let this legacy leave the area. The son of a former Iowa defensive lineman, A.J. Epenesa is one of the best recruits in program history. Anthony Nelson played well as a freshman, but there's no way he, Matt Nelson and Parker Hesse keep Epenesa off the field.
26. JaCoby Stevens, S
Height/Weight: 6'2", 190 lbs
College: LSU
2017 Outlook
LSU fans rightfully should be excited about Delpit, and JaCoby Stevens is even better. Although he may moonlight on offense and special teams, his primary position will be safety. With Adams and Jefferson no longer on the roster, Stevens is a leading candidate to start.
Nos. 25-21: DeAngelo Gibbs to Baron Browning
25. DeAngelo Gibbs, ATH
Height/Weight: 6'1", 208 lbs
College: Georgia
2017 Outlook
Dominick Sanders and Aaron Davis are basically locked into the starting lineup, but DeAngelo Gibbs is one of two highly coveted freshmen who could be their backups. Both he and Richard LeCounte III have enrolled early. Gibbs seems like a future star at safety.
24. Anthony Hines, LB
Height/Weight: 6'3", 225 lbs
College: Texas A&M
2017 Outlook
How it's even remotely possible Anthony Hines recorded 245 tackles (per MaxPreps) during his senior season is a different story, but that explains why he'll bolster Texas A&M's defense immediately. Throw in Shaan Washington's early declaration for the NFL, and Hines could wrap up a starting job in 2017. Pun intended.
23. Jerry Jeudy, WR
Height/Weight: 6'1", 177 lbs
College: Alabama
2017 Outlook
Add Jerry Jeudy to the mix of freshmen receivers searching for playing time at Alabama. The key difference for Jeudy is he boasts the most refined route-running skills of the group. Don't get carried away with initial expectations, but Jeudy should see the field.
22. Shaun Wade, CB
Height/Weight: 6'2", 175 lbs
College: Ohio State
2017 Outlook
In addition to Hooker, cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Gareon Conley declared for the NFL draft. Denzel Ward and Damon Arnette are the experienced options, but no starting job is etched in stone. Shaun Wade will at least be a part of that discussion while potentially contributing on a special teams coverage unit.
21. Baron Browning, OLB
Height/Weight: 6'4", 230 lbs
College: Ohio State
2017 Outlook
Patience is the key word for Baron Browning, who enters a loaded linebacking corps on the outside. Chris Worley and Jerome Baker are in little danger of losing their starting positions. Browning has as much college experience as most everyone else on the depth chart, though, so he could snag a second-string spot.
20. Tua Tagovailoa, QB
Height/Weight: 6'1", 216 lbs
College: Alabama
2017 Outlook
Six months ago, Tua Tagovailoa looked to be entering a loaded quarterback position. That's not to say he wouldn't be an appealing choice, but the road to a starting role would be difficult.
After both Blake Barnett and David Cornwell transferred, however, Tagovailoa should immediately be Jalen Hurts' backup. But if Alabama is reluctant to open up the offense for Hurts—who put together an excellent 2016 yet was undeniably conservative—Tagovailoa might get the chance to steal the starting job midseason.
What They're Saying
"Tua is like the second coming of Marcus Mariota," said Vinny Passas, the quarterback coach of both players in high school, per Chris Hummer of 247Sports. "They all want to be like him."
19. Aubrey Solomon, DT
Height/Weight: 6'3", 304 lbs
College: Michigan
2017 Outlook
The Wolverines lose a majority of their overall defensive production, but the interior of the line is a notable strength. Rashan Gary (also a DE) and Maurice Hurst Jr. are rising stars, and coaches raved about Bryan Mone before his injury troubles over the last two years.
Nevertheless, Aubrey Solomon will earn playing time. Michigan has regularly used true freshmen during the last two seasons, and he's one of the premier recruits in Jim Harbaugh's tenure. The coaches will be quick to use Solomon if he proves himself ready.
What They're Saying
"We're excited. He's going to be a great compliment in our four-down system," defensive coordinator Don Brown said, per Angelique S. Chengelis of the Detroit News. "It'll be nice to see him and [Gary] play next to each other sometimes."
18. Trey Smith, OT
Height/Weight: 6'6", 300 lbs
College: Tennessee
2017 Outlook
The offensive line as a whole is a tough unit to crack as a true freshman. And considering Tennessee's returning starters, it wouldn't be wise to project Trey Smith as anything but a backup.
Brett Kendrick, Chance Hall and Drew Richmond combined to start every game at either left or right tackle, save for one initial appearance by Coleman Thomas. Though he should be the starting center, all four players return.
Smith is likely the left tackle of the future, but that's not 2017.
What They're Saying
"When you see someone like Trey Smith, he checks a lot more of the boxes then anyone else," said former Tennessee lineman Trey Teague, according to the school. "I think it's exciting when you're dealing with someone who is focused on getting better. Tennessee is very fortunate to get someone like Trey."
17. Darnay Holmes, CB
Height/Weight: 5'10", 185 lbs
College: UCLA
2017 Outlook
It's hard not to be excited about Darnay Holmes.
Even UCLA, as you'll see in the accompanying quote at the bottom, is prepared to use the cornerback with another unit. Whether that's offense or special teams (or both) really doesn't matter.
However, it wouldn't be surprising if the Bruins will bring the versatile weapon along slowly. Allowing Holmes to focus on cornerback and kick returns would ease the pressure on the freshman. But if he's ready to handle all three units, UCLA is willing to feature him.
What They're Saying
"I don't want Darnay to have a career where he never settles into a position," head coach Jim Mora said, per Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times. "That would be a mistake. It also would be a mistake not to take a guy like Darnay, who has the explosive skills set with the ball in his hands, and not use it. He will have it in his hands."
16. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR
Height/Weight: 6'2 ½", 190 lbs
College: Michigan
2017 Outlook
Donovan Peoples-Jones might have no choice but to play in 2017. Amara Darboh and Jehu Chesson exhausted their eligibility, so Michigan will be turning to Drake Harris, Mo Ways and a litany of youth.
Harris and Ways have made scattered appearances, but neither has performed well enough to lock down a starting role. Kekoa Crawford might actually be the No. 1 wideout on the roster, despite mostly only seeing him as a blocker to this point.
There's little doubt Peoples-Jones will see the field.
What They're Saying
"Donovan is a special, special guy," offensive coordinator Tim Drevno said, according to the school. "I have gotten to see him play for the last couple of years, and he is a very explosive player. He really makes plays when there are no plays to be made purely because of his athleticism and competitiveness."
15. Davis Mills, QB
Height/Weight: 6'2 ½", 188 lbs
College: Stanford
2017 Outlook
Starter Keller Chryst is out six months due to a knee injury suffered in the Sun Bowl, so despite fifth-year senior Ryan Burns surprisingly opting to stay with the Cardinal, the door is open for Davis Mills to make a case to be Chryst's backup.
Mills will have to fend off Burns and rising redshirt freshman K.J. Costello for immediate playing time, but the freshman has the ability to make that happen.
What They're Saying
“That command, that presence, has to be there. The intelligence—we put lot on the quarterback’s shoulder and he’s got to handle it," head coach David Shaw said, per Jon Wilner of the Mercury News. "He doesn't have to handle it Day 1, but he's got to show a propensity to handle a lot of information and process quickly and make a decision."
14. Joshua Kaindoh, DE
Height/Weight: 6'6", 252 lbs
College: Florida State
2017 Outlook
There's already a surplus of edge-rushing talent in Tallahassee, and Joshua Kaindoh only raises the group's potential.
Earning snaps may be tough for the early enrollee, since Josh Sweat and Brian Burns combined for 16.5 sacks last season while Jacob Pugh added 4.5 more. Florida State doesn't need an impact campaign from Kaindoh, but any production would be a luxury for the defense.
What They're Saying
"Florida State has great depth, but I know Joshua is going to compete. If he doesn't break in at defensive tackle or end, he'll find a way on special teams," said Daryl Jackson, Kaindoh's first high school coach, per ESPN.com's Jared Shanker. "Whoever plays in front of him is going to be one helluva football player."
13. Chase Young, DE
Height/Weight: 6'5", 240 lbs
College: Ohio State
2017 Outlook
Chase Young has immediate impact potential, but Ohio State doesn't have anywhere close to that need on the edge.
Tyquan Lewis and Sam Hubbard will hold down the starting roles, while Nick Bosa and Jalyn Holmes serve as the backups. Considering that duo would start on a majority of college football teams, that's a spectacular problem to have.
Young will avoid a redshirt, but barring injuries to any of those four players, he'll be a deep reserve.
What They're Saying
"Young is a force on the edge coming off the blind side," said Brian Dohn of Scout. "He is cat-quick and changes direction well. He fires off the ball and plays with a low pad level. ... Once he gets stronger, he will dominate games regularly."
12. Stanford Samuels III, CB
Height/Weight: 6'2", 170 lbs
College: Florida State
2017 Outlook
The son of a former Florida State standout, Stanford Samuels III has both a 5-star billing and legacy to uphold. That's an exorbitant amount of pressure for a freshman corner, but he's fortunately not entering a barren position.
While Tarvarus McFadden is locked in the lineup, Levonta Taylor and Marcus Lewis both have notable experience. Depth is somewhat lacking at corner, so barring a position switch by a safety—which FSU has done in the past—Samuels has a terrific opportunity to play early yet in a lesser role.
What They're Saying
"Everybody says I'm following in my dad's footsteps," Samuels said, per Safid Deen, formerly of the Tallahassee Democrat. "I like to look at it as I'm getting a chance to create something for myself."
11. Richard LeCounte III, S
Height/Weight: 6'1", 186 lbs
College: Georgia
2017 Outlook
Kirby Smart's terrific class wouldn't be complete without most of the best in-state players. Richard LeCounte III finished the cycle ranked No. 5, trailing fellow Georgia signees Gibbs and Fromm.
LeCounte is a speedy safety with respectable size, though his greatest asset right now is that quickness. Since Isaiah McKenzie surprisingly declared for the draft, LeCounte could return kicks immediately. Otherwise, he won't hold a No. 1 spot.
Sanders and Davis are expected to start for the Bulldogs, so LeCounte and Gibbs should be top reserves.
What They're Saying
"He can come up and support the run, he can cover ground on the back end of the defense and he has ball skills," Chad Simmons of Scout said. "He is an athlete who is starting to fill out, add strength and he has a high ceiling. He can close fast and is solid in coverage."
10. Dylan Moses, OLB
Height/Weight: 6'2", 235 lbs
College: Alabama
2017 Outlook
On the bright side for Dylan Moses, the Crimson Tide must replace star linebacker Reuben Foster. The other angle is there's no school with more talent in reserve than Alabama.
Moses, a longtime top prospect in the 2017 class, enrolled early. Adjusting to the speed of the college game is essential, and he'll be finished with the learning curve before other signees arrive.
Depending on how he handles the transition, Moses may demand snaps and cause an adjustment to Evans' role. Otherwise, Moses figures to add yet another 5-star to Alabama's special teams.
What They're Saying
"Impressive football IQ lends itself to anticipation, particularly against rushing efforts," Bleacher Report's Tyler Donohue said. "[He] sniffs out plays with regularity and shuts things down before they can develop."
9. Alex Leatherwood, OT
Height/Weight: 6'6", 315 lbs
College: Alabama
2017 Outlook
Cam Robinson skipped his senior season, so Alabama needs a new left tackle. Although Jonah Williams might move from the right side, that would create a vacancy at his former spot.
The Tide might not need to look further than Alex Leatherwood—not that it's possible to miss the imposing presence.
Lester Cotton, Elliot Baker and Scott Lashley will factor into the position battle, but Leatherwood should find a place on the two-deep and provide a starting option (also at guard) if necessary.
What They're Saying
"After seeing him at multiple stops on the camp circuit last year, I was blown away with his sheer size and physicality and the athleticism he possesses at 6'6", 315 pounds," Bleacher Report's Sanjay Kirpalani told us. "I thought he was the most dominant force at The Opening, and I believe he has the type of mean streak and work ethic necessary to become a first-round draft pick in three years."
8. Tee Higgins, WR
Height/Weight: 6'4", 188 lbs
College: Clemson
2017 Outlook
Tee Higgins getting on the field would be a luxury for Clemson, which regularly taps young players for contributions.
Consequently, whether he immediately seizes a starting role isn't as important as Higgins showing the coaches he's ready for the college game. He should be a rotational piece in 2017.
Besides, with Deon Cain, Hunter Renfrow and Ray-Ray McCloud still on the roster, the Tigers don't have a need for a freshman phenom. If it happens, they certainly won't complain.
What They're Saying
"Mike Williams just walked out the door. Here's a 6'5" guy that we've had in camp, we've got a good working knowledge of as far as his skill set," head coach Dabo Swinney said, according to Dan Hope of the Anderson Independent Mail.
7. Jeffrey Okudah, CB
Height/Weight: 6'1", 190 lbs
College: Ohio State
2017 Outlook
Ohio State has become an NFL feeder for defensive backs, as evidenced by the trio of players who are worthy of first-round selections in 2017. That creates large expectations for the next starters, but it also means both roles are available.
Along with Wade, Jeffrey Okudah is a realistic option. While he also could develop into a rangy safety, Okudah told Land of 10's Jeremy Birmingham the Buckeyes see him as a corner.
The early enrollee will push Arnette and Ward for a starting spot.
What They're Saying
"Okudah is a legitimate sideline-to-sideline defender, creating back-end linchpin potential in any defensive unit," Donohue said. "His penchant for taking proper angles in pursuit puts him in position to shut down offensive efforts regardless of where a play is directed."
6. Foster Sarell, OT
Height/Weight: 6'6", 300 lbs
College: Stanford
2017 Outlook
Stanford has earned its reputation as an offensive line powerhouse, but it has legitimate question marks heading into 2017.
Casey Tucker, David Bright, A.T. Hall and Jack Dreyer each played last season, and Devery Hamilton will also compete for a starting tackle role after taking a redshirt. Knowing all that, Foster Sarell should be given a serious look in the competition.
What They're Saying
"Sarell looks like a college lineman right now and checks off every box you could want in a next level player," Greg Biggins of Scout said. "He's a natural tackle prospect with the feet and athleticism to play on the left side but also has the toughness and nastiness to play just about anywhere on the line."
5. Walker Little, OT
Height/Weight: 6'8", 305 lbs
College: Stanford
2017 Outlook
Sarell isn't the only coveted lineman headed to Palo Alto.
Walker Little, who outperformed his counterpart during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, will join that deep competition. Even if he doesn't snatch a starting job, Little could be one of Stanford's first choices as an extra lineman.
The Cardinal only added 14 players this cycle but appear to have signed the future pillars of their offense in Mills, Sarell and Little.
What They're Saying
"Little possesses elite size for the tackle position but also displays the lateral mobility and quickness that is rare for a player of such mass," Gabe Brooks of Scout said.
4. Cam Akers, RB
Height/Weight: 5'11", 212 lbs
College: Florida State
2017 Outlook
The departure of Cook leaves a massive hole in Florida State's backfield, and there's a good chance a member of the 2017 class fills it. That doesn't mean Cam Akers is the guy.
Akers, however, is the highest-rated player of the Seminoles' enormous haul that includes Laborn and speedster Zaquandre White. They'll be challenging likely starter Jacques Patrick, as well as Amir Rasul and Ryan Green for touches.
As the lone early-enrolling freshman back, Akers has a useful jump on his fellow 2017 signees.
What They're Saying
"This kid loves to play football, loves the game, loves his teammates," FSU running backs coach Jay Graham said, according to Safid Deen of the Orlando Sentinel. "And he's already on campus right now working hard, getting ready for spring ball."
3. Jaelan Phillips, DE
Height/Weight: 6'6", 250 lbs
College: UCLA
2017 Outlook
Good luck keeping Jaelan Phillips off the field.
Not straying from assignments is critical, but Phillips is an outstanding edge-rusher. UCLA lost Takkarist McKinley to the NFL, and no other lineman managed more than three sacks last year.
Given the early enrollee's speed and pure athleticism, he could earn a starting spot opposite Jacob Tuioti-Mariner. Phillips is a lock to contribute on the Bruins' front in 2017.
What They're Saying
"Philips has star potential and is the early favorite for Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year," ESPN.com's Kyle Bonagura said.
2. Marvin Wilson, DT
Height/Weight: 6'4", 329 lbs
College: Florida State
2017 Outlook
Marvin Wilson has elite potential but would benefit from a season outside of the spotlight. At Florida State, he'll get exactly that.
Both Derrick Nnadi and Demarcus Christmas will return, so Wilson is at best a rotational piece. However, the 'Noles should expect a noticeable impact from the freshman, considering the other backups are Fred Jones and Wally Aime.
What They're Saying
"His skills set the stage for snaps in a variety of roles," Donohue said. "He could handle nose guard duties with progressive weight training that packs on additional mass, though Wilson is quick enough to influence matchups as a 3-technique force."
1. Najee Harris, RB
Height/Weight: 6'3", 225 lbs
College: Alabama
2017 Outlook
The reigning SEC champions return Bo Scarbrough, a 1,000-yard rusher in Damien Harris and promising young backs in Josh Jacobs and B.J. Emmons. Yet they're all at least peeking over their shoulder.
Najee Harris ran for 2,000 yards in each of his last three high school seasons and scored 93 total touchdowns, per MaxPreps. "Returning starter" doesn't mean much when a freshman of Harris' caliber picks a school and enrolls early.
Scarbrough, assuming he recovers from a broken leg, is expected to hold down the No. 1 role. Otherwise, it will be a battle royal for carries on what should be a run-first Alabama offense.
What They're Saying
"It's kind of scary how driven and competitive he is," said John Lucido, Harris' coach at Antioch High School, according to Matt Zenitz of AL.com. "I've been a coach for 20 years. I've never seen a player work as hard as him."
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!