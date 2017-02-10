CFB Future 100: Top 100 Overall Players in Class of 2017

1 of 37

Najee Harris Credit: Scout

National signing day 2017 brought the next batch of future college football stars, but there's little time for coaches and prospects alike to bask in the glory of a job well done.

High school phenoms are now tasked with proving themselves at the next level, which isn't going to simply hand greatness to the one-time heralded recruits. We're focusing on that outlook for the top 100 players from the recent cycle.

What does the depth chart look like? Is the player physically ready to contribute as a freshman, or is this deserved high ranking a product of flashed but mostly untapped potential?

Offseason attrition may eventually affect a given player's projection, but 2017 outlooks are based on how rosters currently stand.