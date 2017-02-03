Chelsea vs. Arsenal: Team News, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Getty Images/Getty Images

Arsenal travel to Chelsea on Saturday needing a win to get their Premier League title challenge back on track and eat into the Blues' nine-point lead.

The Gunners lost ground on Chelsea when they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Watford on Tuesday, and defeat at Stamford Bridge would leave them 12 points behind and in all likelihood out of the title race.

A draw wouldn't be that much better, but a win would keep Arsenal's hopes alive and provide a much-needed confidence boost after the Watford upset.

Read on for a closer look at the match, but first, here are the viewing details and the latest team news:

Date: Saturday, February 4

Time: 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports 1 (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

Team News

According to Goal's Nizaar Kinsella, Willian and David Luiz are both potential doubts for the match after knocks in their last match,

Per the Evening Standard's James Benge, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is expected to be fit despite taking a knock against the Hornets on Tuesday, but Aaron Ramsey could be out after being withdrawn with a calf strain.

Predicted Chelsea Lineup: Thibaut Courtois; Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill; Victor Moses, N'Golo Kante, Nemanja Matic, Marcos Alonso; Pedro, Eden Hazard, Diego Costa

Predicted Arsenal Lineup: Petr Cech; Hector Bellerin, Shkodran Mustafi, Laurent Koscielny, Nacho Monreal; Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Francis Coquelin, Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, Alex Iwobi; Olivier Giroud

Preview

Arsenal beat the Blues 3-0 when they last met, but much has changed in the 20 matches in all competitions since then—Chelsea have lost just twice and won 18 having scored 47 goals and conceded only nine in the process.

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Despite Diego Costa missing a late penalty to give them a win over Liverpool, there was a stark contrast in Chelsea and Arsenal's performances on Tuesday as the former drew 1-1 at Anfield and the latter were embarrassed at home to Watford.

As ESPN FC's Mattias Karen noted, the Gunners have been erratic at times this season:

They were undoubtedly at their worst in the first half, and while they improved somewhat after the break, they were unable to salvage a point.

Meanwhile, Kinsella praised the Blues as they survived a tricky test against Liverpool:

Indeed, with Chelsea potent going forward, tireless in midfield and organised at the back, it's difficult to see past them for the title.

The Reds perhaps offered a template for Arsenal to follow, though, with ESPN FC's Liam Twomey noting one way in which they struggled at Anfield:

While Gabriel Paulista has performed ably at right-back in recent weeks, he lacks the pace and threat going forward that Hector Bellerin can provide, and that could see the Spaniard restored to the starting lineup on Saturday.

If he and Nacho Monreal can get forward with pace and width, they can cause problems for the Blues at the back and help create opportunities for Olivier Giroud or Alexis Sanchez.

Defensively, Francis Coquelin will need to be at the top of his game as the only remaining holding midfielder available to Arsene Wenger—against the endless running of N'Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic's excellent work alongside him, he'll be waging an important battle in the centre of the park.

The Gunners are in need of a significant response after Tuesday's setback—if they're unable to improve markedly, they'll be made to pay.