C.J. Moore Commits to Oklahoma State, 4-Star WR Releases Statement on Twitter

One of the most physically gifted wide receivers in the 2018 recruiting class made his college decision Monday, as C.J. Moore committed to play for Oklahoma State.

According to Scout.com, Moore is a 4-star prospect who rates as the No. 166 overall player, No. 28 player at his position and No. 1 wideout from the state of Oklahoma in his class.

At 6'4" and 175 pounds, Moore is a matchup nightmare for most defensive backs. That is likely why many of the elite programs in college football courted him during his recruitment process.

Per Scout.com, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Auburn were among the schools that made him scholarship offers and showed significant interest.

Prior to making a commitment, Moore spoke with Greg Powers of Scout.com in April 2016 and discussed some of his biggest assets as a player: "I feel like my ability to jump is one of my biggest strengths, combined with that I am long and lean that gives me some credibility."

The Tulsa, Oklahoma, native showed off his wide array of skills in the 2016 state championship game, as seen in this highlight video provided by Eddie Radosevich of Rivals:

In that game alone, Moore proved capable of running various routes from screens to deep patterns. That type of versatility is highly valuable, especially with so much emphasis being placed on the passing game in college football.

Moore showed off his great hands, quickness and elusiveness, but he may only be scratching the surface of his potential.

The Union High School standout is somewhat lanky, but if he can fill out his 6'4" frame even more in the coming years, he could become nearly impossible for smaller corners to handle.

Although Moore still needs to add some polish to his game, he has all the physical tools needed to develop into a No. 1 wideout.

Oklahoma State was drawn to his immense potential, and that figures to pay big dividends in the future if Moore remains on his current trajectory.