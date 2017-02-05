Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie Results: UFC Fight Night 104 Winner, Scorecard, Recap
Chan Sung Jung lived up to his Korean Zombie moniker at UFC Fight Night 104, resurrecting his career from the dead with a first-round knockout win over Dennis Bermudez in the main event after three-and-a-half years away from the Octagon.
MMA Junkie tweeted out the official time of the stoppage:
MMAjunkie @MMAjunkie
UFC Fight Night 104 results: Chan Sung Jung def. Dennis Bermudez via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 2:49 https://t.co/a320U5H0tq2/5/2017, 5:55:33 AM
The opening salvo didn't necessarily look great for the South Korean. Early takedown attempts from Bermudez were denied, but he was able to catch Jung flush with multiple strikes early on. The UFC passed along one of Bermudez's early strikes:
UFC @ufc
HUGE right by @MenaceBermudez! #UFCHouston https://t.co/Wedr1TcpUN2/5/2017, 5:51:06 AM
The Zombie's time away from the cage hasn't affected his chin, though. Jung was able to hang in long enough to find just the right opening and crash a massive uppercut to Bermudez's chin to end his night and complete the comeback.
Fox Sports tweeted out the vicious end to the bout:
FOX Sports: UFC @UFCONFOX
WORLD WAR Z! A shocker of a KO from The Korean Zombie over Dennis Bermudez in tonight's main event. #UFCHouston https://t.co/Qj2mRHSmX82/5/2017, 6:00:31 AM
Connor Ruebusch of Bloody Elbow praised the setup from the victor:
Connor Ruebusch @BoxingBusch
Wow. That was absolutely beautiful. Flash the jab, nailed him with a technically perfect uppercut. KZ is back, baby.2/5/2017, 5:53:26 AM
With the official return of one of the most exciting fighters in the sport, it's fun to speculate whom Jung will fight next. Brett Okamoto of ESPN.com got things started by throwing out Cub Swanson as a possibility:
Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN
Zombie vs Cub, FTW.2/5/2017, 5:56:50 AM
Jeff Wagenheim of the Washington Post gave some context to just how long The Korean Zombie has been gone:
Jeff Wagenheim @jeffwagenheim
The last time Chan Sung Jung had won a UFC fight, the Giants were Super Bowl champs, having beaten some team that'll be back at it tomorrow.2/5/2017, 5:58:09 AM
Jung's career arc is certainly an interesting one. The 29-year-old was considered one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC after transitioning from WEC, stringing together three straight victories that all netted him a performance of the night bonus.
However, Jung was not successful in his bid against Jose Aldo for the featherweight title in 2013, and that was the last fans had seen of him. Jung chose to fill his two years of mandatory military service to his native South Korea, thus putting his MMA career on hold.
He was never fully away from the sport, though. The dynamic fighter described the training he did while in the military, per Thomas Gerbasi of the UFC's official website:
Because of all of the injuries and surgeries I had due to MMA, I was placed in a government office job and was able to commute from home. So, when I was done with work, I had time to go to the gym and train. I didn't go at it as intensely as if I was preparing for a fight, but I was able to stay in decent shape, really sharpen and develop my skills and to rehab some old nagging injuries.
With some of those injuries apparently rehabbed and a new perspective on fighting, Jung is an interesting contender in the division going forward. He obviously has a track record of being worthy of competing for a title, and this win over Bermudez does nothing to harm that profile.
Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day
Watch All-American Molly Huddle Surprise Gatorade Player of the Year Winner
From Homeless to #1 Recruit: How Najee Harris Went from the Streets to Alabama
Allen Iverson’s Cousin Is Grabbing Boards and Turning Heads in College Basketball
From College Lacrosse to Super Bowl 51: Chris Hogan's Journey
The HS Freshman Who Knows Where Top Recruits Are Headed Before Anyone Else
This Night in the NBA
Destruction, Chaos and Cardboard: Welcome to Boxwars
'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On
Incredible Athlete and Double Amputee Is Redefining Heavy Lifting
Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors
Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors
Gridiron Heights Episode 20: Roger Goodell Hosts the Griddies
Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz
Meet the College Basketball Coach with Dozens of Handshakes and Unlimited Swag
Simms in 60: Brady's Brilliance Has Made NE Unstoppable Force Heading into SB51
Barack Obama: Fan of the Game
How 15-Year-Old LaMelo Ball Is Making Half-Court Pull-Ups the New 3-Pointer
Don't Get Caught: Meet Awesome Athletes Living Their Dreams in World Chase Tag
Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'?
The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston
Revisiting the Best Moments from Championship Teams Visiting President Obama
Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights
Why Are Tyson, Mayweather Training Chris Brown and Soulja Boy for Boxing Match?
Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home
How Rodgers and Cobb Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Wild Card Weekend
Gridiron Heights, Ep. 18: Giants and Justin Beiber Are on a Boat
Simms in 60: Nothing Is More Frustrating Than Inconsistent NFL Playoff Referees
The Real Story Behind This Husky Ninja's Jaw-Dropping Parkour
Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns
16-Year-Old Dunking Phenom Zion Williamson Is Not Done Blowing Up Your Timeline
Why Rodgers vs. Giants Defense Will Be the Best Matchup of Wild Card Weekend
How Tom Brady and Julian Edelman Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Week 17
Lane Kiffin Saga Continues: CFB's Biggest Lightning Rod Keeps Burning Bridges
Denied a Chance to Compete in College, This Runner Found a Way to Strike Gold
Gridiron Heights, Ep. 17: Von, Cam Watch Trailer for “Playoffs: the Movie"
Predicting 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists
Chris Simms' NFL Power Rankings for Week 17
Gridiron Heights, Episode 15: Christmas Special
These Custom Nikes Raised $1.2M for the Doernbecher Children's Hospital
Josh Norman Looks to Use His $75M Contract on a New D.C. Area Mansion
Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter
James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP
Eddie George Surprises Buckeye Commit with Gatorade Player of the Year Award
Simms in 60: Time to End Hypocritical Money Grab Called Thursday Night Football
Cubs Star Kyle Schwarber Gives 10-Year-Old Fan Big Surprise with Batmobile Ride
Packers Fan's Last Wish Comes True
Malik Jackson Shows Off His Killer Beach Home with Incredible Views
Meet Harrison Browne, the Transgender Athlete Who Is Redefining the Game
Gridiron Heights, Ep. 14: Patriots Fight Cowboys Rebellion for 'Rogue One' Seats
2016: The Year of Cristiano Ronaldo
MMA Contender Tim Kennedy: Green Beret and Top of ISIS Hit List
Welcome to College Football's Largest Bowl Game
Everything You Need to Know About College Football Bowl Season 2016 in 60 Seconds
LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends
Gridiron Heights Week 13
Sunday in 60: Matt Ryan Is About to Throw Away the Atlanta Falcons' Season
LeBron vs. Wade: Legendary Heat Teammates Face Off in Hometown Clash
Simms in 60: It's Time for NFL to Change 'Backwards' Medical Marijuana Policy
Devonta Freeman's Stunning Mural Honors Atlanta & Cleat Week
Bermudez has long been one of the most underrated fighters in the featherweight division. The former Ultimate Fighter runner-up has now amassed a 9-3 record since losing to Diego Brandao in the final in 2011, with one of those wins coming against current interim champion Max Holloway.
Bermudez came in as a Top 10 fighter in the division looking to make the step up to bona fide contender. Now, it appears The Korean Zombie might be the forgotten contender looking for a big jump up the rankings.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!