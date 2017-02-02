AJ Styles vs. John Cena and the Top WWE Matches for Week of Feb. 2
The third installment of the AJ Styles vs. John Cena saga set the bar high for the 2017 WWE Match of the Year.
After two excellent clashes last year, Styles and Cena delivered again. The WWE Championship bout brimmed with drama. Two stellar performers hit each other with just about everything in their arsenals, leaving them drained, frustrated and unsure what it would take to taste victory.
Cena triumphed in the instant classic, one that highlighted the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.
But The Phenomenal One and the 16-time world champ weren't the only ones to wow fans this week. Shinsuke Nakamura and Roderick Strong shone at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio. Charlotte Flair, Roman Reigns and others made their marks, as well.
What matches most thrilled the audience? What in-ring stories resonated most?
Looking at each contest's story and stakes, big moments and in-ring action, the following is a list of WWE's top matches as January came to a close.
Honorable Mention
- Roderick Strong vs. Andrade Almas (TakeOver: San Antonio)
- AJ Styles vs. Dean Ambrose (SmackDown)
For Strong and Andrade Almas, the absence of hype and build hurt what was a strike-heavy contest. The two NXT stars showed off their in-ring acumen in a battle that was even throughout. Innovative offense added to the fun, too.
Darren Gutteridge of ProWrestling.net wrote of the match, "Both men pulled it out, putting on a hard-hitting and fast-paced match that grabbed my attention."
NXT, though, offered no pre-match story and did little to create any buzz around it. It felt ordinary as a result.
Good chemistry between Ambrose and Styles made for a strong main event on Tuesday's SmackDown.
Baron Corbin and The Miz later became involved, adding a chaotic energy to the proceedings. The brawl following the bout served to advance the story of these men prepping to step inside the Elimination Chamber on Feb. 12.
A slow start held this back some, as did revisiting this rivalry so soon after it ended last year.
5. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley (Royal Rumble)
Bayley couldn't dethrone The Queen, but she fought valiantly in a losing effort.
Flair delighted in torturing her foe. She was a smiling sadist looking to show just how superior she is to Bayley. And she was terrific in that role.
WWE wisely didn't jump the gun and give Bayley her big moment yet. Instead, she showed off her gutsiness while caught in Flair's jaws.
What Culture writer Adam Blampied tweeted of the bout, "That was a really nice match. Bayley's not there yet, but one step closer in the fans' minds, and Charlotte is still on her great run."
A few sloppy moments kept this from reaching its full potential, though. Flair and Bayley never quite seemed to click together, something they should solve before their next big match.
4. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode (TakeOver: San Antonio)
If someone had started watching Bobby Roode's NXT Championship match against Nakamura as it charged into its third and final act, they would have thought TakeOver: San Antonio ended in a classic.
Nakamura sold his storyline injured knee as if he had ripped the flesh off the bone. Roode, a precise and merciless predator, pounced on him. The King of Strong Style then survived as long as he could, wailing and howling in pain.
Roode's surprise win came at the close of a thrilling home stretch.
The rest of the bout, though, wasn't nearly as captivating. Roode vs. Nakamura began with underwhelming energy. It didn't truly feel like a TakeOver main event until toward the end.
3. 30-Man Battle Royal (Royal Rumble)
The Royal Rumble match delivered a variety of moments and images, some powerful, some comical.
Braun Strowman's dominance was enthralling. The Wyatt Family drama intrigued. The match featured a variety of big-time staredowns between titans, from Goldberg and Undertaker to Reigns and The Deadman.
Tye Dillinger arrived from NXT, fittingly at No. 10. Jack Gallagher brought his trusty umbrella William with him into battle.
But many fans weren't talking about those elements when the match was over. WWE's going with a repeat winner again was a letdown. The Randy Orton victory was a case of the company playing it safe.
And this year's Rumble didn't feature as many surprises as others. Those issues held it back from being as good as the PPV's two title matches.
2. Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (Royal Rumble)
Kevin Owens and Reigns beat the hell out of each other in a stunner of a Universal Championship match.
Champion and challenger crashed through tables and chairs. They left each other limping and gasping for breath.
KO and Reigns' chemistry was excellent. And both men came through on the big stage.
It helps, too, that WWE chose to keep Owens as champion. He now heads toward WrestleMania with a chance to be a major part of the show.
Strowman's storming into the fray was an entertaining surprise, but it took the air out of the finish some. Rather than a definitive ending with an emphatic statement from Owens, the bout produced a precursor to a future feud.
1. AJ Styles vs. John Cena (Royal Rumble)
It didn't seem possible, but Styles and Cena outdid their two previous clashes.
Their third PPV match had the benefit of the WWE Championship's being up for grabs, as well as a chance for Cena to make history. His victory tied him with Ric Flair for the most world title reigns in wrestling history.
That served to make the match feel bigger.
As usual, Cena and Styles' chemistry was near-perfect. Cena's power blended perfectly with Styles' slyness. When their normal moves failed to end the match, each man started hitting the other with anything they could think of.
Fightful's Joe Hulbert summed up the match well: "Two wrestling geniuses put together a classic match in which neither one once left the ring."
The result created some uncertainty about the road to WrestleMania. Will Cena remain champion up until that event? Will Styles now be left out of the WrestleMania spotlight without that title in his hands?
There is plenty of time to think about all of that, but fans should first savor what Cena and Styles created between the ropes, marveling at what the wrestling medium looks like in such capable hands.
