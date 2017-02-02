AJ Styles vs. John Cena and the Top WWE Matches for Week of Feb. 2

1 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

The third installment of the AJ Styles vs. John Cena saga set the bar high for the 2017 WWE Match of the Year.

After two excellent clashes last year, Styles and Cena delivered again. The WWE Championship bout brimmed with drama. Two stellar performers hit each other with just about everything in their arsenals, leaving them drained, frustrated and unsure what it would take to taste victory.

Cena triumphed in the instant classic, one that highlighted the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

But The Phenomenal One and the 16-time world champ weren't the only ones to wow fans this week. Shinsuke Nakamura and Roderick Strong shone at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio. Charlotte Flair, Roman Reigns and others made their marks, as well.

What matches most thrilled the audience? What in-ring stories resonated most?

Looking at each contest's story and stakes, big moments and in-ring action, the following is a list of WWE's top matches as January came to a close.