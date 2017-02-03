Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar: How to Maximize Final Stages of WWE Feud
Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar: How to Maximize Final Stages of WWE Feud
The feud between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar, which began some 13 years ago, is closing in on its final moments. At WWE WrestleMania 33, there will be one more showdown between the gunslingers.
How can WWE make that last explosion a thunderous one? How can it bolster the storyline of their battle to best harness its potential?
The ideal recipe for Goldberg vs. Lesnar III is a blend of the proper motivation, demonstrations of wrath and not stomping on emerging talent along the way.
Goldberg needs a reason to welcome Lesnar's recent WrestleMania challenge. The rivalry needs lasting images of ruin. And WWE needs to let the two beasts tear apart the arena in Orlando, Florida, on April 2.
The Beast Forces Goldberg's Hand
Goldberg has no incentive to accept the challenge his rival laid out on Jan. 30.
He has beaten Lesnar twice, including a dominant victory at Survivor Series 2016. And when they crossed paths at this year's Royal Rumble, Goldberg tossed aside The Beast Incarnate to oust him from the match.
WWE has to craft a reason for Goldberg to welcome this one final challenge from Lesnar. Otherwise, the narrative will feel off. The match will feel forced.
The company's best bet is for Lesnar to goad Goldberg into battle.
The relentless powerhouse could ambush Goldberg backstage. He could lay the former WCW star out with a steel chair in the middle of a match for the Universal Championship. Lesnar should make Goldberg's life hell until he finally gives in, until he has no choice but to collide with The Beast Incarnate one more time.
There will then be more of a stronger narrative foundation for their next match, instead of an obligatory continuation of the story.
Overflowing Fury
Goldberg vs. Lesnar will have plenty of star power, but likely not the amount of buzz WWE is looking for. Their first bout was a major disappointment. The second swept the rug from under the fans, following a ton of hype with a match that barely went over one minute.
Ahead of WrestleMania 33, WWE has to churn up the excitement factor for this contest. And it can use recent history as a guide for how to do just that.
The pull-apart brawl between Undertaker and Lesnar before their 2015 SummerSlam battle transformed the energy surrounding their rivalry. Intensity filled the screen as the bruisers tried to smash each other into the ground.
Goldberg and Lesnar could certainly use a similar showdown ahead of WrestleMania.
WWE would also be wise to remind us how destructive and overpowering Lesnar is. In July 2015, he demolished J&J Security's Cadillac with an ax. That left us with a haunting image of a monster standing atop a wrecked vehicle, an ax handle sticking out of a splintered window.
An devastating act like that would electrify Lesnar and Goldberg's feud. It needs a moment to remember, one that will leave the WWE fanbase talking.
No Championship Necessary
If Goldberg defeats Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship en route to WrestleMania to set up a title match with Lesnar, it will be a mistake.
Crowning a man who may be out of wrestling in a few months is shortsighted. Goldberg doesn't need a championship at this point, and neither does his feud.
Lesnar vs. Goldberg is a clash of two megastars, a meeting of two towering titans. It will be plenty big enough without any gold involved.
WWE is better off building up Owens as a stronger champion. It would be smarter to have KO march into WrestleMania with the universal title still in his grip, which would signal that he is a major player in the company's future.
Pushing him to the side to add a layer to a battle of part-timers is the wrong move.
Personal issues should drive Lesnar and Goldberg. They should be fighting for legacy and pride, allowing an emerging star such as Owens to reap the benefits of owning gold.
A WrestleMania Slobberknocker
WWE should watch old films of Godzilla fighting Gigan and King Ghidorah as inspiration for Lesnar vs. Goldberg. Their WrestleMania collision should be an knockdown, drag-out affair, the kind of hard-hitting slugfest fans thought they were getting at Survivor Series last fall.
The best way to use these two bruisers' ability is to let them just beat the hell out of each other.
Their final battle should be a No Disqualification match. WWE has to let these two fight in the stands, tear apart the security barricades and leave a trail of broken tables behind them.
Technical mastery isn't either guy's thing; all-out destruction is.
Plus, should Goldberg lose what is expected to be his last match, he will go out in a blaze of glory.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!