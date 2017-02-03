Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar: How to Maximize Final Stages of WWE Feud

1 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The feud between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar, which began some 13 years ago, is closing in on its final moments. At WWE WrestleMania 33, there will be one more showdown between the gunslingers.

How can WWE make that last explosion a thunderous one? How can it bolster the storyline of their battle to best harness its potential?

The ideal recipe for Goldberg vs. Lesnar III is a blend of the proper motivation, demonstrations of wrath and not stomping on emerging talent along the way.

Goldberg needs a reason to welcome Lesnar's recent WrestleMania challenge. The rivalry needs lasting images of ruin. And WWE needs to let the two beasts tear apart the arena in Orlando, Florida, on April 2.