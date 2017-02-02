WWE Superstar Power Rankings for Week of Feb. 2

1 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

New champions, feuds and storylines were in abundance in the wake of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, and several competitors benefited exponentially, climbing up this week's WWE Superstar power rankings.

John Cena dethroned AJ Styles as WWE champion. Roman Reigns eliminated The Undertaker, setting the stage for a showdown between them at some point down the line. Kevin Owens retained the Universal Championship, and Randy Orton cashed his ticket to WrestleMania with a Royal Rumble victory.

But which of those aforementioned stars ranks at the top of our countdown, benefiting most from the week that was in WWE?

Would it be one of the champions, or would Orton steal the spot away on the strength of his Battle Royal victory?

What about Charlotte Flair, the leader of the women's revolution and winner of her 16th consecutive pay-per-view title match?

Find out the answers to those questions and more with the top 10 Superstars for the week of Feb. 2.