WWE Superstar Power Rankings for Week of Feb. 2
WWE Superstar Power Rankings for Week of Feb. 2
New champions, feuds and storylines were in abundance in the wake of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, and several competitors benefited exponentially, climbing up this week's WWE Superstar power rankings.
John Cena dethroned AJ Styles as WWE champion. Roman Reigns eliminated The Undertaker, setting the stage for a showdown between them at some point down the line. Kevin Owens retained the Universal Championship, and Randy Orton cashed his ticket to WrestleMania with a Royal Rumble victory.
But which of those aforementioned stars ranks at the top of our countdown, benefiting most from the week that was in WWE?
Would it be one of the champions, or would Orton steal the spot away on the strength of his Battle Royal victory?
What about Charlotte Flair, the leader of the women's revolution and winner of her 16th consecutive pay-per-view title match?
Find out the answers to those questions and more with the top 10 Superstars for the week of Feb. 2.
10. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson achieved their destiny Sunday at Royal Rumble when they defeated Sheamus and Cesaro to capture the Raw Tag Team Championships.
Formerly of New Japan Pro Wrestling's Bullet Club, much was expected of the duo when it arrived in the states—the newest acquisition of a WWE hellbent on making a global impact. Unfortunately, poor booking and even worse pre-taped vignettes nearly threatened its credibility.
Luckily for Gallows and Anderson, they showed great resiliency and allowed their in-ring work to define them rather than penis jokes or doctor puns.
Now the top dogs in the flagship show's tag team division, Gallows and Anderson can have that run of success they dreamed of when they left their cozy and financially rewarding jobs in Japan to return to the states.
More showdowns with Sheamus and Cesaro are a certainty and should help the duo achieve those truly great matches fans have been waiting for out of it, but a run as the heel tandem around whom all major stories are built is not out of the equation.
9. Baron Corbin
The Lone Wolf may not have won the Royal Rumble match, but he was the longest-lasting entrant for SmackDown Live and had one of the most memorable moments of the entire match when he eliminated Braun Strowman, saving fans from the idea of the former Wyatt Family protege winning the whole thing.
From there, he rolled into SmackDown Live, where he found out he would be competing inside the Elimination Chamber for the WWE Championship on Feb. 12.
Then, just because he had not had an eventful week already, he left The Miz and Dean Ambrose lying to close out Tuesday's broadcast.
The week that was for Corbin was one that suggests he will play a significant role in the brand's WrestleMania plans. For the last month, he has been prominently featured on the show, either battling for the WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler and AJ Styles or squaring off with John Cena in singles competition.
While he may not have won either of those matches, his star was elevated as a result of being in them, and management seems content to continue pushing him to the forefront. It may be too early for him to headline The Showcase of the Immortals, but with the way 2017 is shaping up thus far, do not be surprised if it is a breakout year for the former Arizona Cardinal.
8. Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair continued to build her legacy as the most dominant female competitor of her generation this week, stretching her pay-per-view unbeaten record to 16-0 by way of victory over Bayley.
The second-generation star was crisp en route to victory, looking every bit the superb in-ring performer fans expect from someone with the last name of Flair. Her Natural Selection to Bayley on the ring apron was a great spot, and the manner in which she continues to berate and demoralize her top contender makes her one of the truly great villains in sports.
There is no way Flair does not enter WrestleMania as the Raw women's champion. She has been too good, and the possibility of an unforgettable moment involving Bayley winning that title from her is too outstanding an idea to pass up.
For now, expect her winning ways to continue, even if an unstoppable force like Nia Jax may be waiting in the wings as well, ready to relieve the athletic champion of her gold.
7. Braun Strowman
The greatest revelation of the brand extension for Raw has been the elevation and evolution of Braun Strowman.
Once the big man of The Wyatt Family, whose only job was to endure a brief flurry of offense before rolling over the babyface, he has lost significant weight, is moving faster than ever before and is learning on the fly by working with talented in-ring performers such as Seth Rollns, Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns.
The strength of his booking has been instrumental to Strowman's rapid rise up the ranks as well. A big man, he is never portrayed as a stumbling Goliath. He is a smart man, has little patience for screwing around and will not hesitate to interrupt an entire show if it means getting his point across.
He is dangerous and maniacal and can crush any man who stands in his way.
Strowman is a throwback to big men of the past. In an era when Superstars are smaller and could use a big man to bounce off of and create the impression that they cannot overcome the massive gargantuan, Strowman is the right man at the right time.
Whether management can resist the urge to build him up, only to sacrifice him to Roman Reigns in a replication of the old Hulk Hogan storyline, remains to be seen.
6. Kevin Owens
The Raw writing team is convinced that the surest way to build credibility for Kevin Owens as universal champion is to book him in such a way that he never wins a match without someone helping him.
That is asinine, but that has not stopped management from taking that approach.
Once again, he retained his title on pay-per-view courtesy of a screwy finish that saw Braun Strowman interfere, laying out Roman Reigns and allowing the Quebec native to score the tainted pinfall victory.
Fast forward to Monday night, and Owens once again retained, this time against Strowman, due to interference from Reigns. And if that was not enough, he was given a spear and left lying to close out his championship defense.
Being a great main event heel does not necessarily mean winning every match fair and square. After all, building heat for a bad guy does entail cheating, but to so haphazardly book a Superstar to appear wholly incapable as Owens has been detrimental to the character and the brand he champions.
5. Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho is not only the United States champion and seemingly on his way to a WrestleMania showdown with best friend, Kevin Owens, if recent booking is any indication, but he is also coming off a Royal Rumble performance in which he entered at No. 2 and lasted one hour before being eliminated.
It was yet another example of Jericho thriving this late in his career, riding a wave of momentum that began with a single utterance of the phrase "stupid idiot."
He may have lost a nontitle match to Sami Zayn Monday on Raw and then was unceremoniously slammed through the announcers' table by Braun Strowman, but everything that happens in regard to Y2J at this point is aimed at an eventual match with Owens, which would be the biggest and most significant one Jericho has competed in since his 2012 WrestleMania XXVIII match with CM Punk.
Whether he can hold on to the United States Championship, making that eventual showdown a title-for-title match, is the biggest question.
4. Roman Reigns
The Big Dog may not have captured the Universal Championship or won the Royal Rumble Sunday night, but he did plant the proverbial seeds for a WrestleMania match against Undertaker and then followed that up Monday with a beatdown of both Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens that demonstrated a shift in attitude for the second-generation star.
Whether he was warning The Deadman, "It's my yard now," just moments after dumping him over the top rope or unleashing months of frustration on his top rivals, Reigns showed a darker and nastier demeanor than fans are used to seeing out of him.
Does that suggest the magical, mystical heel turn that fans have waited for him to undergo for the better part of two years?
It is unlikely, especially given the injury to Seth Rollins Monday night. Suddenly, Raw is left without a viable main event babyface behind Reigns, which will likely force WWE Creative to keep him in his current role. That does not mean we are not in store for an edgier, less understanding Reigns who takes what he wants.
In a day and age of smiling good guys, that is a character fans can get behind way more than the "suffering succotash" nonsense that has plagued Reigns throughout his current run.
3. AJ Styles
AJ Styles may have lost the WWE Championship to John Cena Sunday night at Royal Rumble, but he firmly entrenched himself among the premier Superstars in professional wrestling by way of a modern classic against The Leader of the Cenation.
He also rebounded from that defeat quickly, taking down intercontinental champion Dean Ambrose in a nontitle match just two nights later in the main event of SmackDown Live.
Styles may not have a readily obvious WrestleMania program, and the likelihood that he regains the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber on Feb. 12 may be low, but there is no denying the fact that Styles has established himself as a marquee name in just his first full year with Vince McMahon's company, not to mention the face of SmackDown Live.
There are many great things to come for Styles, including several more Match of the Year candidates with the talented young roster of WWE.
2. John Cena
For the 16th time in his illustrious career, John Cena reigns atop WWE as its world champion.
The franchise star of WWE defeated AJ Styles in a five-star match at Royal Rumble, etching his name alongside the legendary Ric Flair and further establishing himself as the most iconic star of his generation.
He followed it up Tuesday night with a curious promo in which little was made of his accomplishment. From there, he partnered with Luke Harper in a losing effort against Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton. The lack of booking protection, a staple of Cena's act for a decade, was cause for concern.
Could Cena be on his way back out the door, his busy schedule away from the squared circle taking precedence over his sports-entertainment career?
That remains to be seen.
For now, it will be interesting to see exactly what Cena does beyond Elimination Chamber, regardless of whether he is WWE champion. The strength of his WrestleMania program and how hyped it is by management will determine whether he is in the company's plans between now and The Showcase of the Immortals.
1. Randy Orton
Randy Orton won the 2017 Royal Rumble match Sunday, eliminating Roman Reigns following an RKO and saving WWE from a full-scale riot.
He followed that victory up Tuesday night by teaming with Bray Wyatt to defeat John Cena and Luke Harper in a tag team match, pinning the new WWE champion, Cena, following an RKO. The win set up a singles bout between the Ruthless Aggression Era icons and has The Viper rolling ahead of his WrestleMania title opportunity.
Orton's work since returning last summer has been understated excellence.
Whether he was doing the job for Brock Lesnar, lying in a puddle of his own blood as The Beast peppered him with what had to be painful elbows to the side of the head or leaving his ego in check to work alongside Bray Wyatt in the midcard, Orton has never appeared to be working without 100 percent effort.
His selflessness is being rewarded as WrestleMania approaches.
In Orlando, Florida, he will compete for a title he has not even sniffed since 2014, when he lost the WWE World Heavyweight Championship to Daniel Bryan in the main event of WrestleMania 30. A win, and he becomes the new face of SmackDown, a role he has relished and thrived in previously.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!