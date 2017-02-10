B/R Experts: Big-Game Predictions for February 11-13

2 of 13

Arsenal are in the midst of a battle to secure a top-four spot just a matter of weeks after being seen as the main challenger to Chelsea in the Premier League title race.

The time has come for them to put thoughts of the title aside. Sorry, Gunners fans, but the focus has to be on getting some wind back into the sails.

Manager Arsene Wenger has fitness worries over Hector Bellerin, who was substituted after taking a blow to the head against Chelsea. The Spaniard will need to pass a late fitness test if he is to feature on Saturday, per Mattias Karen of ESPN FC.

The Arsenal boss also has decisions to make up front after his side put in such a poor display at Chelsea. Danny Welbeck is pushing for a start, and there are calls for him to feature in a three-pronged attack with Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott.

Whichever players Wenger deploys, they will come up against a Hull City outfit with a spring in their step.

After holding Manchester United to a draw, they comfortably beat Liverpool and have momentum on their side as they look to avoid relegation.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Hull City

First goalscorer: Danny Welbeck