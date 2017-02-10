B/R Experts: Big-Game Predictions for February 11-13
B/R Experts: Big-Game Predictions for February 11-13
League action is the focus of attention across Europe this weekend, with key games set to bring clarity at the top of bottom of the major leagues.
Bleacher Report's Dean Jones has his finger on the pulse of English football and will give his verdict on the Premier League games, while Italian football guru Adam Digby is charged with deciphering what's going on in Serie A.
Spanish football expert Karl Matchett will look after La Liga, and German football authority Lars Pollmann will select his winners in the Bundesliga.
Arsenal vs. Hull City
Arsenal are in the midst of a battle to secure a top-four spot just a matter of weeks after being seen as the main challenger to Chelsea in the Premier League title race.
The time has come for them to put thoughts of the title aside. Sorry, Gunners fans, but the focus has to be on getting some wind back into the sails.
Manager Arsene Wenger has fitness worries over Hector Bellerin, who was substituted after taking a blow to the head against Chelsea. The Spaniard will need to pass a late fitness test if he is to feature on Saturday, per Mattias Karen of ESPN FC.
The Arsenal boss also has decisions to make up front after his side put in such a poor display at Chelsea. Danny Welbeck is pushing for a start, and there are calls for him to feature in a three-pronged attack with Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott.
Whichever players Wenger deploys, they will come up against a Hull City outfit with a spring in their step.
After holding Manchester United to a draw, they comfortably beat Liverpool and have momentum on their side as they look to avoid relegation.
Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Hull City
First goalscorer: Danny Welbeck
Manchester United vs. Watford
After the disappointment of a draw against Hull City, Manchester United powered back to life by dismantling champions Leicester City and head into Saturday's home game against Watford in fine fettle.
The Red Devils remain sixth. It's likely to be some celebration if they do shift from that spot—they've been there since Nov. 6—but they have momentum on their side as they bid to claim a top-four place.
Watford look well placed to secure their top-flight status for another season. They head into the weekend in 10th, and they can draw on a win over the Red Devils in the reverse fixture in September.
But that was against a Manchester United side finding their feet under Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese has the players dancing to his tune and will be confident of three points.
Prediction: Manchester United 2-0 Watford
First goalscorer: Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Liverpool vs. Tottenham
The biggest game in the Premier League this weekend sees Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Saturday.
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp almost certainly wishes he could start 2017 all over again, with his side winless in the league since December 31, but a meeting against a top-four rival hands Liverpool the chance to kickstart their season.
Philippe Coutinho has not fired since returning from injury in January, and the all-action pair of Roberto Firmino and Adam Lallana have been off colour, but Klopp can call on the aforementioned trio and Sadio Mane. That could make the difference.
But if they are still not on song, Mauricio Pochettino's team will be there to pounce.
While the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal have lost ground in the title race, Tottenham, aside from a draw at Sunderland, have been going about their business efficiently. Pochettino will be looking for in-form pair Harry Kane and Dele Alli to pile more misery on the stricken Anfield giants.
Prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur
First goalscorer: Harry Kane
Alaves vs. Barcelona
Riding the crest of a wave after several big recent results, Alaves are going to come crashing back down to earth on Saturday, when they realise just what they’ll be up against in the Copa del Rey final.
Barcelona are likely to give significant game time to Andres Iniesta after his recent injury, and as good as the rest of the side is, he still makes the team look and play far better.
Barca are growing increasingly irritated with the officiating in Spain, and poor Alaves might be on the wrong end of their fury here.
Prediction: Alaves 1-3 Barcelona
First goalscorer: Lionel Messi
Osasuna vs. Real Madrid
Real Madrid's enforced time off—out of the Copa and their last league match called off—has provided an opportunity for one or two injured players to get back to fitness, including key midfielder Luka Modric.
If he's back, it means a more fluid Madrid on the ball, and Los Blancos should have more than enough to see off bottom club Osasuna on Saturday with room to spare, giving time to make one or two substitutions to rest players ahead of the Champions League last-16 clash with Napoli on Wednesday.
Osasuna haven't even won a game at home this term, and that shouldn’t be expected to change.
Prediction: Osasuna 0-4 Real Madrid
First goalscorer: Karim Benzema
Ingolstadt vs. Bayern Munich
A laborious 1-0 win over VfL Wolfsburg in the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday did little to reassure Bayern Munich after a bumpy start to 2017 in the Bundesliga.
The Bavarians are unbeaten in the league and even widened the gap to second-place RB Leipzig to four points, but victories are an expectation around the Allianz Arena. Performances are what the fans care about these days, and Bayern's showings have been quite lacklustre after the winter break.
The long-awaited return of Thiago Alcantara did not bring the positive change many expected, and with the Champions League meeting with Arsenal on the horizon, chances are the midfielder will not start his second match in a row on Saturday.
FC Ingolstadt, meanwhile, may be 17th in the table but have won a point at home against Borussia Dortmund and even beat Leipzig in front of their own fans this season. They can shut matches down thanks to solid defensive organisation and will likely deploy a five-man wall on Saturday.
Given Bayern's creative struggles in recent outings, this could turn into another dogged 90 minutes.
Prediction: Ingolstadt 0-1 Bayern Munich
First goalscorer: Robert Lewandowski
Darmstadt vs. Borussia Dortmund
Following an important win over Leipzig in the league and after surviving a nail-biting penalty shootout with Hertha BSC in the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday, Borussia Dortmund seek to cap off their best week in months with a win at SV Darmstadt 98 on Saturday.
On paper, a trip to the dead-last team in the Bundesliga looks easy enough, and truth be told, Darmstadt seemed destined to go down from the first kick-off of the 2016/17 campaign. However, Dortmund's away woes—they have won just three of 10 matches on the road all season—have been well-documented.
A letdown on Saturday would not at all be surprising given the team's lack of consistency throughout the campaign.
Darmstadt may have last won in October and only taken one point from 11 matches since, but a 6-1 defeat at the hands of Cologne was the exception to the rule at home.
The Hessians remain awkward to play against thanks to their physicality and ultra-defensive approach. Bayern needed a wonder goal from Douglas Costa to come away with three points from the old-school Stadion am Bollenfalltor shortly before Christmas.
Dortmund should beat the hosts, but those expecting an easy win like in the reverse fixture in September, a 6-0 slaughter, might be in for a rude awakening.
Prediction: Darmstadt 1-2 Borussia Dortmund
First goalscorer: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Burnley vs. Chelsea
Another day, another three points for Chelsea? That's probably the feeling the Blues' title rivals have been having since Antonio Conte went to a three-man defence.
Chelsea have only dropped five points in the league since the end of September and hold a nine-point cushion over the chasing pack.
Complacency could be Chelsea's biggest enemy, but you get the impression that's not the sort of thing Conte would allow to creep into his side.
Home form has been key to Burnley's mid-table position; they've won nine of their 13 games at Turf Moor this season. Only Chelsea and Tottenham have won more games on their own patch, but the Clarets won't do enough on Sunday to derail the west London express.
Prediction: Burnley 0-2 Chelsea
First goalscorer: Willian
Atletico Madrid vs. Celta Vigo
The two losing semi-finalists from the Copa del Rey meet on Sunday, with both managers no doubt looking for a reaction from their squads.
Atletico Madrid will be the more furious given they had a legitimate goal ruled out against Barcelona and almost mounted a late comeback. That, coupled with Celta Vigo's unimpressive form on the road this term, should signal the points are staying at the Vicente Calderon Stadium.
It's still tight from fourth to sixth in La Liga, so Atleti cannot afford slip-ups if they are to maintain a Champions League spot. They'll win but narrowly.
Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Celta Vigo
First goalscorer: Antoine Griezmann
Cagliari vs. Juventus
Having bounced back from their previous issues, Juventus travel to Cagliari on Sunday hoping to maintain their seven-point advantage at the top of Serie A.
The Bianconeri laboured in early January, but coach Massimiliano Allegri's decision to move to a 4-2-3-1 formation has revitalised their push for a sixth consecutive league title.
Juve have also benefitted from almost the entire squad returning to fitness, with only Mario Lemina sidelined.
Sunday's opponents, meanwhile, have won just once in their last five games and look set for another tough outing here.
Juventus have kept a clean sheet in six of their last seven league games, while there have been under three goals scored in their previous four matches and in Cagliari’s past three. Therefore, it is difficult to look beyond a Bianconeri victory.
Prediction: Cagliari 0-2 Juventus
First goalscorer: Paulo Dybala
Lazio vs. AC Milan
When AC Milan visit Lazio on Monday evening, both teams will be looking to prove their most recent results are the rule rather than the exception.
The home side bounced back from a loss against Juventus with wins over Inter Milan and Pescara, emphatically despatching the latter 6-2 in their most recent outing. The Rossoneri defeated Bologna on Wednesday evening despite having two men sent off.
It will be an interesting stylistic battle too, with Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi and Milan coach Vincenzo Montella both favouring 4-3-3 and having their players look to break with pace on the flanks before feeding a striker—which all points to an exciting, high-scoring affair.
Prediction: Lazio 2-2 AC Milan
First goalscorer: Ciro Immobile
Bournemouth vs. Manchester City
Say it quietly, but it looks like Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City side have their mojo back.
Nonbelievers were sharpening their knives behind Guardiola's back during a poor run of form toward the back end of 2016. But City have hit their stride, winning three on the spin in all competitions.
They demonstrated a blend of brilliance and grit in their wins over Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Swansea City, and they look like emerging from the pack to mount the biggest challenge to Chelsea.
A trip to Bournemouth will be a test of City's mettle, as they are likely to come up against a side that will make life hard for them.
Come through it, and they can set their sights on chipping away at Chelsea's lead. Fail, and those knives could be out again.
Prediction: Bournemouth 0-3 Manchester City
First goalscorer: Raheem Sterling
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!