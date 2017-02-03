The Good and Bad of Jose Mourinho's Manchester United Career So Far

1 of 11

Jose Mourinho has had a mixed time of things so far. Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Manchester United endured yet another frustrating 0-0 draw at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, this one engineered by incumbent manager Jose Mourinho rather than predecessor Louis van Gaal, the undisputed champion of frustrating 0-0 draws at Old Trafford.

It was further evidence that while there has been a good deal of progress for the Red Devils under Mourinho, there is a long way to go before they are anything like their best.

However, this does not mean his time in charge has been a disaster.

It is easy to become entrenched in binary positions in football. The instant nature of its feedback loop leads to a lot of "everything is terrible" and "everything is awesome again" responses. But in truth, the story of Mourinho's tenure at United is neither of those. He has got some things right and some things less right.

Let's take a look at some of each.