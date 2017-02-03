Ranking Real Madrid's 15 Biggest Signings in Last 8 Years by Liga Contributions

1 of 16

Real Madrid are renowned for buying the biggest and best names in the football world whenever possible, and over the past eight seasons have completed 15 signings for £20 million or more.

But just how much bang for their buck are they getting with these large-scale investments? And, more importantly, which players have proven the most impressive over the long term and have offered the best return for the outlay?

Here we investigate and rank all 15 signings according to their game time in La Liga, expressed as a financial value relative to their longevity and cost. We've calculated the percentage of league minutes played from the time at the club available to each player, then used that figure against the player's initial transfer fee to judge how much "value" is (or was, in the case of players who have already departed) left to recover.

So, the lower the final number, the better in this case.

For consistency, all transfer fees are taken from Transfermarkt.