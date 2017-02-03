England vs. France: Date, Live Stream, TV Info and Six Nations 2017 Preview

Stu Forster/Getty Images

England welcome France to Twickenham in their 2017 Six Nations opener on Saturday as coach Eddie Jones' side look to become the first team ever to clinch back-to-back Grand Slams.

The Red Rose have previously won consecutive Grand Slams in the Home Nations and Five Nations, but no team has managed the feat since the tournament introduced a sixth side 17 years ago.

France are on a mission for redemption, however, after failing to claim more than two wins in each of their last two Six Nations championships, a record coach Guy Noves will hope to correct with a victory at Twickenham.

Les Bleus have beaten their English counterparts four times in the past seven years, but their last win at Twickenham came all the way back in August 2007, which doesn't bode well for their first-round hopes this Saturday.

Read on as we provide all the essential viewing information ahead of Saturday's Six Nations showcase, complete with a preview of the defending champions' first competitive outing of 2017.

Date: Saturday, February 4

Time: 4:50 p.m. GMT/11:50 a.m. ET

Venue: Twickenham, London

Live Stream: ITV Hub (UK)

TV Info: ITV (UK)

Red Rose Under Fire

After enjoying an unbeaten 2016 comprising of 12 successive wins—bringing their overall streak to 13 victories in a row—England are very much the team to overcome in this year's Six Nations championship.

Jones hasn't been afraid to make big changes to the squad since arriving in the post at the back end of 2015, and former England captain Chris Robshaw—who missed out on a squad place due to injury—told Rugby Tonight of the coach's impact in that time:

The Red Rose have won their last five consecutive meetings against the French at Twickenham, and Press Association Sport crunched the numbers ahead of what promises to be a heated affair in London:

The Daily Mail's Chris Foy reported in midweek that a knee injury threatened to put lock George Kruis' entire tournament in doubt, with Courtney Lawes and Joe Launchbury starting in the second row instead.

Jones came into the 2016 competition as something of an unassuming figure, but after clinching a Grand Slam and stomping his way through an unbeaten year, the Australian has painted a target on his back this time around.

Les Bleus' London Revolt

The odds seem stacked against France as they make their way to Twickenham this Saturday in preparation for a trial by fire against the defending Six Nations champions, hoping to end their rut in the competition.

While Les Bleus beat their hosts in a 2007 World Cup warm-up game at Twickenham, France have only won once at the ground in the Six Nations (2005). Having said that, Jones praised France coach Noves for the work he's put in during his stay at the helm, per the Guardian's Paul Rees:

Guy Noves [France’s coach] has done a great job. He has picked a traditional French side, apart from the Fijians on the wing, and they have a good scrummaging front row, heavy locks, athletic back-rowers who can run, jump and tackle. Their half-backs control the game, they have centres who run good lines and a back three that are a little different.

But Noves will be wary of a Week 1 trip to London all the same, and Jones' habit of playing mind games in the media means the French boss will take such compliments with a pinch of salt leading up to Saturday's clash.

While brothers Mako and Billy Vunipola are among the big forward injury absences for England, Planet Rugby's Ben Coles recently noted Les Bleus have some considerable voids of their own in the back line:

England's backs pick themselves for the most part, and fly-half George Ford will be under pressure to recapture the fluidity he enjoyed with centre Owen Farrell throughout the course of 2016.

Noves faces a terrifying task at Twickenham. Attempt to attack from the off and his men risk being blown away, while a stand-off approach welcomes an onslaught from the Northern Hemisphere's in-form team, a task not many sides would envy in the tournament's opening round.