Breaking Down WWE's Most Controversial, Shocking Stories for the Week of Feb. 2

4 of 6

With WWE awaiting word on Seth Rollins, officials reportedly held a meeting to discuss possible alternatives for WrestleMania 33, according to F4WOnline (h/t Wrestling Inc).

One interesting scenario would pit Samoa Joe against Triple H. Not only would this be a viable alternative to Rollins, but with all due to respect to the former Shield member, it could also represent an upgrade.

WWE has done a fairly lackluster job in having Rollins come across as a true babyface. His shining moment came at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio when he hijacked the show, but this has been the exception to the rule of Rollins’ scattershot booking.

Rollins has been hurt by the fact that he was a heel upon his return, and he never actually turned babyface so much as he was simply abandoned by Triple H for justifiable reasons of being entitled and spoiled. As a babyface by default, Rollins still has yet to truly connect with fans.

By the end of Triple H’s heel promo this past week on Raw, fans were chanting for The Game. When Samoa Joe debuted, fans celebrated even more as he took out The Architect.

Given Joe’s momentum, WWE has an opportunity to truly make this hired mercenary abandon his current mission in favor of turning his attention to Triple H. Not only would he be a babyface to casual fans, but meta, contentious speculation would begin to develop as to whether or not Triple H is going to put a new star over at WrestleMania.