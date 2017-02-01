Theo Epstein Discusses Donald Trump's Comments on Crime in Chicago

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said President Donald Trump is "grandstanding" when it comes to his public criticism of the violence in Chicago.

"Honestly, it seems like grandstanding to me personally," Epstein said Wednesday, per Fran Spielman and Andy Grimm of the Chicago Sun-Times. "Federal resources are more important than words to create headlines for the president. There are a lot of specific requests that Chicago has made of the federal government. Starting by addressing those specifics in a constructive way would be really helpful."

Last week, Trump threatened federal intervention if the "carnage" in Chicago did not stop. He doubled-down on those comments Wednesday, telling Rev. Darrell Scott that the city is "totally out of control."

"If they're not going to solve the problem—and what you're doing is the right thing—then we're going to have to solve the problem for 'em…Because what's happening in Chicago should not be happening in this country," Trump said of Scott's plan to meet with Chicago gang members, per Annie Sweeney and Jeremy Gorner of the Chicago Tribune.

Epstein, who was on hand to promote the "Becoming A Man" mentoring program with Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, was perplexed by Trump's vague threat.

"By feds, what did he mean? Did he mean military? Who knows what he meant?" Epstein said.

The Cubs president endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the election process. That is in contrast to Cubs ownership, which the Sun-Times noted skews Republican. Emanuel is a Democrat and used to be closely aligned with former President Barack Obama, but that relationship fizzled late in Obama's second term due to controversies in Chicago.

Epstein said he is working with the mayor on programs that take a long-term view on ending gang violence.

"I'm focused more—and I think the mayor is focused more—on progress and solutions than on any damage that might be done by some sort of political grandstanding," Epstein said. "The mayor is focused on finding real-world solutions like B.A.M."

Epstein was also critical of Trump's rhetoric, saying "making headlines isn't necessarily the right way."

In his two weeks as president, Trump has been no stranger to swift, headline-creating action. His crackdown on immigration—specifically a ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.—has drawn unfavorable reviews, as has his plan to build a wall at the Mexican-American border.