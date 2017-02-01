    Chicago CubsDownload App

    Theo Epstein Discusses Donald Trump's Comments on Crime in Chicago

    Chicago Cubs President Theo Epstein talks to media outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017m following a ceremony in the East Room where President Barack Obama honored the 2016 World Series Champion Chicago Cubs baseball team. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
    Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press
    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2017

    Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said President Donald Trump is "grandstanding" when it comes to his public criticism of the violence in Chicago.

    "Honestly, it seems like grandstanding to me personally," Epstein said Wednesday, per Fran Spielman and Andy Grimm of the Chicago Sun-Times. "Federal resources are more important than words to create headlines for the president. There are a lot of specific requests that Chicago has made of the federal government. Starting by addressing those specifics in a constructive way would be really helpful."

    Last week, Trump threatened federal intervention if the "carnage" in Chicago did not stop. He doubled-down on those comments Wednesday, telling Rev. Darrell Scott that the city is "totally out of control."

    "If they're not going to solve the problem—and what you're doing is the right thing—then we're going to have to solve the problem for 'em…Because what's happening in Chicago should not be happening in this country," Trump said of Scott's plan to meet with Chicago gang members, per Annie Sweeney and Jeremy Gorner of the Chicago Tribune.

    Epstein, who was on hand to promote the "Becoming A Man" mentoring program with Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, was perplexed by Trump's vague threat.

    "By feds, what did he mean? Did he mean military? Who knows what he meant?" Epstein said.

    The Cubs president endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the election process. That is in contrast to Cubs ownership, which the Sun-Times noted skews Republican. Emanuel is a Democrat and used to be closely aligned with former President Barack Obama, but that relationship fizzled late in Obama's second term due to controversies in Chicago.

    Epstein said he is working with the mayor on programs that take a long-term view on ending gang violence.

    "I'm focused more—and I think the mayor is focused more—on progress and solutions than on any damage that might be done by some sort of political grandstanding," Epstein said. "The mayor is focused on finding real-world solutions like B.A.M."

    Epstein was also critical of Trump's rhetoric, saying "making headlines isn't necessarily the right way."

    In his two weeks as president, Trump has been no stranger to swift, headline-creating action. His crackdown on immigration—specifically a ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.—has drawn unfavorable reviews, as has his plan to build a wall at the Mexican-American border.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 