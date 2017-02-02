WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: Power Ranking Every PPV in WWE History
The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view was one of the first events based around a specific type of match, and it has produced some unforgettable moments.
The chamber is completely different than any other cage WWE has used because of the pods and walls made of actual chains instead of just chain link fencing.
WWE decided to replace the Elimination Chamber with Fastlane in 2016, but thanks to the brand extension and expanded PPV schedule, it is making its return this year on Feb. 12.
This slideshow will look at each Elimination Chamber PPV and rank them based on overall quality. While the chamber matches are important, they will not be the sole basis for where each event is ranked.
6. Elimination Chamber 2011
Picking the last place spot was a no-brainer. The 2011 Elimination Chamber wasn't necessarily bad, but it definitely wasn't good.
John Cena and Edge won the two titular bouts, and while they are both tremendous talents, their victories were predictable.
The card also featured The Miz defending the WWE Championship against Jerry Lawler in a match nobody will look back on with fond memories.
Also, any show featuring The Corre is bound to have problems.
5. Elimination Chamber 2015
The 2015 Elimination Chamber event came in second-to-last place for its departure from the normal structure of the show.
Instead of having the WWE and World Championships defended inside the cage, WWE booked one as a No. 1 Contender's match and the other for the tag titles.
The 12-man chamber match was too crowded, and the other featured mostly midcard stars nobody expected to earn a title shot anyway.
Kevin Owens and John Cena put on a great match, and so did Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, but everything else on the card was lackluster.
4. Elimination Chamber 2014
The actual Elimination Chamber match at the 2014 event isn't what made that year's show special. It was the showdown between The Shield and The Wyatt Family.
Both stables were at the height of their popularity, and their eventual collision seemed like an inevitability once The Shield started turning babyface.
The crowd was chanting "This is awesome" before anyone even threw a punch, and all six men pulled out all the stops to put on a great match.
The show also featured Batista's return bout against Alberto Del Rio, Randy Orton defeating five future Hall of Famers inside the chamber and a solid tag title match between The Usos and The New Age Outlaws.
3. Elimination Chamber 2013
2013 was another year when the chamber match was not the biggest highlight of the night. While seeing Jack Swagger win after a few years of being wasted was great, fans will remember two other bouts most of all.
The Shield had just debuted a few months earlier at Survivor Series and were starting to gain traction as a group outside of their alliance with CM Punk.
They faced Ryback, John Cena and Sheamus in one of their first matches and emerged victorious over the three powerhouses.
The main event was what made the night special. The Rock defended the WWE Championship against CM Punk in one of Rocky's best matches from his reign as champion.
2. Elimination Chamber 2010
The inaugural Elimination Chamber PPV featured two great chamber matches loaded with talented Superstars, but everyone was talking about conclusion to the second bout after the event.
Chris Jericho and The Undertaker were the two final participants in a contest including John Morrison, R-Truth, CM Punk and Rey Mysterio.
It looked like Taker would walk out with the World Heavyweight Championship, but someone who wasn't even in the match had other plans.
Shawn Michaels emerged from one of the floor grates and Superkicked The Undertaker, allowing Y2J to pick up the win. This event set up their epic match at WrestleMania 26 that ultimately saw HBK retire after losing.
1. Elimination Chamber 2012
When it came down to picking the No. 1 Elimination Chamber PPV, the choice was easy. The event in 2012 took the top spot based almost entirely on the outcome of the two chamber matches.
The first saw CM Punk defeat The Miz, Jericho, Kofi Kingston, Dolph Ziggler and R-Truth to retain the WWE Championship.
The second featured Daniel Bryan retaining the World Heavyweight Championship against Santino Marella, Cody Rhodes, Big Show, Wade Barrett and The Great Khali.
Having two guys like Bryan and Punk leading the WWE roster as the champions showed the new direction WWE was heading in. Those two paved the way for other indy guys like Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins to be taken seriously as top stars.
Every major change in the way WWE books its shows can be traced back to a few specific people. For the current era, Bryan and Punk were those trailblazers.
It's unfortunate to think we might never see either one of them wrestle in a WWE ring ever again, but at least we have shows like this to look back on fondly.
