WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: Power Ranking Every PPV in WWE History

The ominous Elimination Chamber. Credit: WWE.com

The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view was one of the first events based around a specific type of match, and it has produced some unforgettable moments.

The chamber is completely different than any other cage WWE has used because of the pods and walls made of actual chains instead of just chain link fencing.

WWE decided to replace the Elimination Chamber with Fastlane in 2016, but thanks to the brand extension and expanded PPV schedule, it is making its return this year on Feb. 12.

This slideshow will look at each Elimination Chamber PPV and rank them based on overall quality. While the chamber matches are important, they will not be the sole basis for where each event is ranked.