Pacers' Jeff Teague Extends Team-Record Assist Streak Wednesday

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Bleacher Report Milestones B/R Staff

Indiana Pacers point guard Jeff Teague finished Wednesday's 98-88 victory over the Orlando Magic with nine assists.

The effort extended Teague's streak of games with at least seven assists to 16, the longest in franchise history, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com). The previous record was held by Don Buse in the Pacers' first season of existence (1976-77). Buse reached the total in 13 straight games.

Indiana acquired Teague during the offseason as part of a three-team trade that sent George Hill to the Utah Jazz. He has started all 48 games for the team this season, averaging just short of 33 minutes and a career-high 8.2 assists per contest. He's added an extra offensive element to the team as well, scoring 15.6 points per contest compared to Hill's 12.1 per game last season.

The Pacers have won four straight games, pushing themselves into sixth in the Eastern Conference standings and putting them just 1.5 games back of the Atlanta Hawks for fifth. The franchise finished seventh in the East last season at 45-37 and remains on pace for a similar record this year.

Teague, Paul George and 20-year-old center Myles Turner give the Pacers a dynamic trio of players, but that trio likely isn't enough to put the club in championship contention. Teague's deal expires at the end of the season, ending his brief run with Indiana unless the Pacers work to extend him.

Given the way he's played recently and overall this season, the veteran floor general should command a significant contract again in the offseason.