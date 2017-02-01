Greg Jennings Responds to Russell Wilson's Comments on Donald Trump's Presidency

Joel Auerbach/Associated Press

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

Former NFL wide receiver Greg Jennings has issued a response to comments made by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson about the presidency of Donald Trump.

Speaking on a Facebook Live video on Tuesday, Wilson said he doesn't believe Trump will make it through a full four-year term in office.

"I don't even know if he's going to be able to last four years, in my opinion," he said (h/t Sports Illustrated). "You don't want to wish bad upon anybody because if he doesn't last four years, that means that something went wrong, so hopefully nothing goes wrong, anymore that it's already doing. But it's just been a crazy 10 days already. And, you know, Barack! Come back. Come back, Barack! Come back, Barack!"

Additionally, per Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports, Wilson said Trump's presidency is "getting out of hand … It's only been what, two weeks? Or even less than that?" Wilson said. "We have to attack this issue here."

During an appearance on FS1's Speak For Yourself, Jennings drew a line between Wilson's comments and what San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick did during the season by refusing to stand for the national anthem before games:

Kaepernick's protest drew its share of criticism across the country, though he also found support in some circles.

In a post for the Washington Post, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar came to the defense of the 49ers' much-maligned quarterback.

"What should horrify Americans is not Kaepernick's choice to remain seated during the national anthem, but that nearly 50 years after Ali was banned from boxing for his stance and Tommie Smith and John Carlos’s raised fists caused public ostracization and numerous death threats, we still need to call attention to the same racial inequities," he wrote. "Failure to fix this problem is what’s really un-American here."

Wilson's comments came days after Trump signed an executive order preventing the admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and banning immigration and most travel from Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen for 90 days, per Michael D. Shear and Helene Cooper of the New York Times.

Trump's order sparked its share of backlash all over the world, including from prominent sports figures.

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich described its implementation as "scary," per Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com.

NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. took to Twitter to note that "my fam immigrated from Germany in 1700s escaping religious persecution. America is created by immigrants."

Jennings and Wilson are the latest athletes to offer their opinion on the controversial presidency of Trump. Both athletes have their own unique perspective on the issues at hand, while coming at it from different angles.