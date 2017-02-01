    College FootballDownload App

    Jauan Jennings Cited for Drug Possession: Details, Reaction on Tennessee WR

    KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 17: Wide receiver Jauan Jennings #15 of the Tennessee Volunteers looks to run the ball downfield during their game against the Ohio Bobcats at Neyland Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)
    Michael Chang/Getty Images
    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2017

    Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Jauan Jennings was booked in jail Wednesday morning and cited for drug possession, according to WATE.

    Citing court records, WATE reported the citation stemmed from a Jan. 15 incident that resulted in Jennings being charged with simple possession/casual exchange.

    Jennings made modest contributions as a freshman in 2015, when he caught 14 passes for 149 yards, but he elevated his game as a sophomore.

    During the 2016 season, Jennings recorded 40 catches for 580 yards and seven touchdowns. Those marks all ranked second among Volunteers wideouts behind Josh Malone.

    Jennings' most notable moment during the Vols' 9-4 campaign came Oct. 1, when he hauled in a Hail Mary heave from quarterback Josh Dobbs to give Tennessee a 34-31 win over the Georgia Bulldogs.

