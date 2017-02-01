Jauan Jennings Cited for Drug Possession: Details, Reaction on Tennessee WR

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Jauan Jennings was booked in jail Wednesday morning and cited for drug possession, according to WATE.

Citing court records, WATE reported the citation stemmed from a Jan. 15 incident that resulted in Jennings being charged with simple possession/casual exchange.

Jennings made modest contributions as a freshman in 2015, when he caught 14 passes for 149 yards, but he elevated his game as a sophomore.

During the 2016 season, Jennings recorded 40 catches for 580 yards and seven touchdowns. Those marks all ranked second among Volunteers wideouts behind Josh Malone.

Jennings' most notable moment during the Vols' 9-4 campaign came Oct. 1, when he hauled in a Hail Mary heave from quarterback Josh Dobbs to give Tennessee a 34-31 win over the Georgia Bulldogs.