4-Star WR Jacob Copeland Commits to Florida over Alabama, Tennessee

Photo Credit: 247Sports

Florida added a significant weapon to their future passing game Wednesday when wide receiver prospect Jacob Copeland joined their 2018 recruiting class.

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports reported the news, noting Copeland chose the Gators over Alabama and Tennessee.

Copeland checks in at 6'0" and 192 pounds and is a 4-star prospect, per 247Sports. He is the No. 69 overall recruit, No. 12 wide receiver and No. 14 player from the state of Florida in his class.

He drew expected interest from SEC schools and the marquee programs inside the state, but he also caught the attention of national powerhouses during the recruiting process. Teams such as Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon and Alabama were all included on 247Sports' schools of interest at one point before he committed.

Copeland's physicality and precise route running stand out on the outside, and his body control and height make him a dangerous red-zone threat on lobs and fades, especially after he has time to hone his skills in a top-notch collegiate program.

While the Gators have a rich tradition, their aerial attack is nowhere near what it used to be when they were consistently competing for national championships in the mid-2000s. However, landing playmakers such as Copeland is the easiest way to turn that around moving forward.