DeAndre Hopkins Contract: Latest News, Rumors on Negotiations with Texans

DeAndre Hopkins experienced statistical regression throughout the 2016 season, but the Houston Texans are committed to keeping him in the fold for the foreseeable future.

Texans Eyeing Hopkins Extension

Wednesday, Feb. 1

According to ESPN.com's Sarah Barshop, owner Bob McNair said Wednesday that the team would like to sign Hopkins to a long-term extension.

"Certainly, we're going to work on that and see if we can get that taken care of," McNair said. "It's certainly our intention."

Hopkins is currently signed through the end of the 2017 season, after which he's slated to become an unrestricted free agent.

However, he's due for a raise.

Even though Hopkins was limited to 78 catches for 954 yards and four touchdowns with Brock Osweiler under center in 2016, his production the two years prior was more indicative of his value.

Hopkins hauled in 76 passes for 1,210 yards and six scores in 2014, and he boosted those totals to 111 catches for 1,521 yards and 11 touchdowns during his Pro Bowl campaign in 2015.

And not only has the 24-year-old been a tried-and-true vertical threat for the Texans, but he's emerged as one of the league's top wideouts thanks to his strong hands and elite ability to locate the ball with defenders draped all over him.

Thanks to those traits, Hopkins' worth is projected at $15 million annually by Spotrac. As a point of reference, the Cincinnati Bengals' A.J. Green earns $15 million annually, which ranks tops among all receivers.

Julio Jones, Dez Bryant and Demaryius Thomas are also all earning $14 million or more per season on their current deals.

With his place among the NFL's premier pass-catchers established, Hopkins should have no problem cashing in once he sits down with the Texans at the negotiating table.

Contract information courtesy of Spotrac.