WWE NXT Results: Biggest Winners, Losers, Moments from February 1

Credit: WWE.com

In the wake of TakeOver: San Antonio, NXT produced a show Wednesday night that focused primarily on recapping the events of the monumental weekend.

In between, No Way Jose and Elias Samson settled their differences in the main event and Ember Moon sought to extend her winning streak against Aliyah.

The biggest surprise this week was the arrival of Tyler Bate. The WWE United Kingdom champion made his NXT debut, battling the underutilized Oney Lorcan in singles competition. Did he continue his winning ways or was he upset on the grandest stage he has yet to compete on?

Find out the answer to that question now with this look back at the February 1 episode of NXT on WWE Network.