WWE NXT Results: Biggest Winners, Losers, Moments from February 1
In the wake of TakeOver: San Antonio, NXT produced a show Wednesday night that focused primarily on recapping the events of the monumental weekend.
In between, No Way Jose and Elias Samson settled their differences in the main event and Ember Moon sought to extend her winning streak against Aliyah.
The biggest surprise this week was the arrival of Tyler Bate. The WWE United Kingdom champion made his NXT debut, battling the underutilized Oney Lorcan in singles competition. Did he continue his winning ways or was he upset on the grandest stage he has yet to compete on?
Find out the answer to that question now with this look back at the February 1 episode of NXT on WWE Network.
Ember Moon vs. Aliyah
The undefeated Ember Moon got more of a fight than she expected as she squared off with the relatively unproven Aliyah.
The action was fast and furious, with each woman seizing control of the match at points. Moon worked a strong submission on Aliyah but the Toronto native proved resilient, fighting from underneath and rattling her confident opponent.
Moon fended off Aliyah's late surge and delivered Eclipse to secure another impressive victory.
Result
Ember Moon defeated Aliyah
Grade
C+
Analysis
If you are not paying close enough attention, you are missing just how much Aliyah has improved since her arrival to NXT in 2015. She has developed into a fiery babyface far crisper and natural between the ropes than someone like Liv Morgan.
Moon, on the other hand, has the star aura that few do. She looks like a legitimate threat to dethrone Asuka and their eventual match should be one that rejuvenates the women's division.
Tyler Bate vs. Oney Lorcan
WWE United Kingdom champion Tyler Bate arrived in San Antonio for a showdown with Oney Lorcan, a match pitting two underdog babyfaces against each other.
Both competitors electrified the fans in Texas with an energetic bout that saw Bate utilize an old-school airplane spin to down Lorcan late in the five-minute bout.
Lorcan leaned heavily on uppercuts, utilizing them to knock the air out of his opponent. Bate responded with the rolling kick and finished him off with the Tyler Drive 97 for the win.
Result
Tyler Bate defeated Oney Lorcan
Grade
B-
Analysis
Tyler Bate is money, a completely unique and entertaining performer whose act if fresh and exciting for fans. He is a wise investment for WWE in that he is young, already has the support of fans and is a gateway to the U.K.
Lorcan continues to be wholly underutilized. Unfortunately, even a lack of depth on the roster has not been enough to earn him increased exposure, leading one to wonder if he will ever find success in NXT.
Corey Graves Says Goodbye to NXT
As he waves goodbye to NXT, a video package focused on Corey Graves and his many contributions to the brand since its inception.
Footage from Florida Championship Wrestling, as well as his unfortunate injury and the promo work he put in behind the scenes of NXT, helped strengthen the video.
Grade
A+
Analysis
Corey Graves has been an integral part of the NXT puzzle from the very beginning, both as a performer and commentator. He is a fantastic voice of the new generation of fans, a sarcastic-yet-informative talker who can get the story across to audience in ways that even the writing team cannot.
He will be missed but Nigel McGuinness has a wealth of experience to draw upon and should be a formidable replacement.
No Way Jose vs. Elias Samson
A week after No Way Jose cut a scathing review of "The Drifter" Elias Samson's musical ability, the fun-loving performer battled the dangerous enigma of a wrestler in the main event.
Samson wore Jose down with his generic offense but did break out a running knee that kept the momentum in his favor.
Jose fought off Samson's oppressive ground-based offense and delivered a big hip-toss into a neckbreaker. Seconds later, he blasted Samson with a popup punch to pick up the victory.
Result
No Way Jose defeated Elias Samson
Grade
C-
Analysis
On a show featuring an unproven commodity in Aliyah and British competitor Tyler Bate, this was the most formulaic, predictable and unexciting match on the show.
The chemistry was not there and Samson's unspectacular offense is so uninspiring it almost takes the crowd out of the match. Until he fixes that element of his performance, he is doomed to mediocrity.
