EPL Table: 2017 Premier League Standings After Wednesday's Week 23 Matches

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Manchester United were held to a goalless draw by Hull City at Old Trafford on Wednesday, a result that leaves the Red Devils four points adrift of the top four. United are also four points behind neighbours Manchester City, after the fifth-placed Citizens hammered West Ham United by scoring a quartet of goals away from home.

Everton and Stoke City each earned a point in the evening's other game, a fixture during which Potters striker Peter Crouch reached an impressive personal milestone.

Here are the final scores from Wednesday's matches:

EPL Results Week 23: Wednesday Scores Home Score Away Manchester United 0-0 Hull City Stoke City 1-1 Everton West Ham United 0-4 Manchester City PremierLeague.com

Here's what those results mean for the updated standings:

EPL Standings: Week 23 Position Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Chelsea 23 18 2 3 32 56 2 Tottenham Hotspur 23 13 8 2 29 47 3 Arsenal 23 14 5 4 26 47 4 Liverpool 23 13 7 3 24 46 5 Manchester City 23 14 4 5 19 46 6 Manchester United 23 11 9 3 12 42 7 Everton 23 10 7 6 10 37 8 West Bromwich Albion 23 9 6 8 2 33 9 Stoke City 23 7 8 8 -6 29 10 Burnley 23 9 2 12 -8 29 11 West Ham United 23 8 4 11 -11 28 12 Southampton 23 7 6 10 -5 27 13 Watford 23 7 6 10 -12 27 14 Bournemouth 23 7 5 11 -9 26 15 Middlesbrough 23 4 9 10 -7 21 16 Leicester City 23 5 6 12 -14 21 17 Swansea City 23 6 3 14 -24 21 18 Crystal Palace 23 5 4 14 -9 19 19 Hull City 23 4 5 14 -27 17 20 Sunderland 23 4 4 15 -22 16 PremierLeague.com

Recap

United were frustrated thanks to an outstanding performance by Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic. The 32-year-old denied Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Marcos Rojo with excellent stops.

However, Jakupovic's best save came when he turned away substitute Juan Mata's effort from less than five yards. It was a brilliant reflex stop to thwart United's clearest chance.

Despite Jakupovic's heroics, Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News felt the hosts shouldn't escape criticism for a limp display:

This was United's ninth draw of the campaign. It was eerily reminiscent of the goalless draw against newly promoted Burnley at Old Trafford back in October.

Failing to score against a Hull side also plying its trade in the Championship last season gave United an unwanted mark they last set over two decades ago, according to OptaJoe:

While United were again struggling to find the net, local rivals City were irresistible going forward in east London. Manager Pep Guardiola left star striker Sergio Aguero on the bench, opting instead to start new boy Gabriel Jesus, along with summer import Leroy Sane and incumbent Raheem Sterling.

It was a front three that exuded pace, intelligent movement and flair on the ball. A terrific early break saw Kevin De Bruyne play a one-two with Jesus, who teed up the Belgian for a slick opener.

Belgian playmaker De Bruyne is back among the goals, per WhoScored.com:

City pressed high and forced the Hammers into a litany of mistakes in the middle of the park. Those mistakes were reward for a bold approach by the visitors.

BBC Match of the Day showed how the away side committed bodies to the opposition half and gave West Ham no room to get out:

It was soon 2-0 when the impressive Sane pulled across for David Silva to tap in. Two became three when Sane fed Sterling, who rolled across for Jesus to finish calmly.

The goal continued City's fine history of Brazilian players enjoying success, a tradition detailed by WhoScored.com:

Still just 19, Jesus proved he already has the knack for making telling contributions where it counts, a flair borne out by numbers from Squawka Football:

Jesus is still learning, but Yaya Toure has always been ruthlessly efficient in the final third. The Ivory Coast midfield powerhouse showed those qualities from the penalty spot to net City's fourth in the second half.

Toure, Silva and De Bruyne had all impressed, but it was the fluidity, perception and artistry of the youthful front three that really stood out. Sterling did his bit, while Jesus overwhelmed the Hammers' defence.

Yet the stylish display from 21-year-old Sane, a player with true star potential, shouldn't be overlooked. Squawka revealed how effective the German was on the night:

City are still fifth, but they offered an ominous reminder of their quality with his display.

The night's other game saw Crouch bring the fans at Stoke's bet365 Stadium to their feet after he marked a ton of Premier League goals. He turned in a pull back from Marko Arnautovic, a chance he couldn't miss from close range.

Squawka outlined exactly how the experienced and prolific target man has reached triple digits:

Crouch has taken his time to get to 100, but he's also made history:

His goal wasn't enough to guarantee the Potters all three points, though. Not when Everton scored a controversial equaliser.

The Toffees' goal was initially ruled out when striker Romelu Lukaku was correctly adjudged to be offside. However, the decision was overturned after the linesman deemed the final touch had come off Stoke centre-back Ryan Shawcross.

Both sides remain outside of a top six that retains a familiar look. Yet United are in danger of falling out of touch thanks to their habit of dropping points at home.

By contrast, free-flowing City have the attacking mettle to break back into the top four.