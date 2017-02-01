    World FootballDownload App

    EPL Table: 2017 Premier League Standings After Wednesday's Week 23 Matches

    Manchester City's German midfielder Leroy Sane (C) vies with West Ham United's English midfielder Mark Noble (L) and West Ham United's New Zealand defender Winston Reid during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Manchester City at The London Stadium, in east London on February 1, 2017. / AFP / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
    GLYN KIRK/Getty Images
    James DudkoFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2017

    Manchester United were held to a goalless draw by Hull City at Old Trafford on Wednesday, a result that leaves the Red Devils four points adrift of the top four. United are also four points behind neighbours Manchester City, after the fifth-placed Citizens hammered West Ham United by scoring a quartet of goals away from home.

    Everton and Stoke City each earned a point in the evening's other game, a fixture during which Potters striker Peter Crouch reached an impressive personal milestone.

    Here are the final scores from Wednesday's matches:

    EPL Results Week 23: Wednesday Scores
    HomeScoreAway
    Manchester United0-0Hull City
    Stoke City1-1Everton
    West Ham United0-4Manchester City
    PremierLeague.com

    Here's what those results mean for the updated standings:

    EPL Standings: Week 23
    PositionClubPlayedWonDrawnLostGoal DifferencePoints
    1Chelsea2318233256
    2Tottenham Hotspur2313822947
    3Arsenal2314542647
    4Liverpool2313732446
    5Manchester City2314451946
    6Manchester United2311931242
    7Everton2310761037
    8West Bromwich Albion23968233
    9Stoke City23788-629
    10Burnley239212-829
    11West Ham United238411-1128
    12Southampton237610-527
    13Watford237610-1227
    14Bournemouth237511-926
    15Middlesbrough234910-721
    16Leicester City235612-1421
    17Swansea City236314-2421
    18Crystal Palace235414-919
    19Hull City234514-2717
    20Sunderland234415-2216
    PremierLeague.com

     

    Recap

    United were frustrated thanks to an outstanding performance by Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic. The 32-year-old denied Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Marcos Rojo with excellent stops.

    However, Jakupovic's best save came when he turned away substitute Juan Mata's effort from less than five yards. It was a brilliant reflex stop to thwart United's clearest chance.

    Despite Jakupovic's heroics, Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News felt the hosts shouldn't escape criticism for a limp display:

    This was United's ninth draw of the campaign. It was eerily reminiscent of the goalless draw against newly promoted Burnley at Old Trafford back in October.

    Failing to score against a Hull side also plying its trade in the Championship last season gave United an unwanted mark they last set over two decades ago, according to OptaJoe:

    While United were again struggling to find the net, local rivals City were irresistible going forward in east London. Manager Pep Guardiola left star striker Sergio Aguero on the bench, opting instead to start new boy Gabriel Jesus, along with summer import Leroy Sane and incumbent Raheem Sterling.

    It was a front three that exuded pace, intelligent movement and flair on the ball. A terrific early break saw Kevin De Bruyne play a one-two with Jesus, who teed up the Belgian for a slick opener.

    Belgian playmaker De Bruyne is back among the goals, per WhoScored.com:

    City pressed high and forced the Hammers into a litany of mistakes in the middle of the park. Those mistakes were reward for a bold approach by the visitors.

    BBC Match of the Day showed how the away side committed bodies to the opposition half and gave West Ham no room to get out:

    It was soon 2-0 when the impressive Sane pulled across for David Silva to tap in. Two became three when Sane fed Sterling, who rolled across for Jesus to finish calmly.

    The goal continued City's fine history of Brazilian players enjoying success, a tradition detailed by WhoScored.com:

    Still just 19, Jesus proved he already has the knack for making telling contributions where it counts, a flair borne out by numbers from Squawka Football:

    Jesus is still learning, but Yaya Toure has always been ruthlessly efficient in the final third. The Ivory Coast midfield powerhouse showed those qualities from the penalty spot to net City's fourth in the second half.

    Toure, Silva and De Bruyne had all impressed, but it was the fluidity, perception and artistry of the youthful front three that really stood out. Sterling did his bit, while Jesus overwhelmed the Hammers' defence.

    Yet the stylish display from 21-year-old Sane, a player with true star potential, shouldn't be overlooked. Squawka revealed how effective the German was on the night:

    City are still fifth, but they offered an ominous reminder of their quality with his display.

    The night's other game saw Crouch bring the fans at Stoke's bet365 Stadium to their feet after he marked a ton of Premier League goals. He turned in a pull back from Marko Arnautovic, a chance he couldn't miss from close range.

    Squawka outlined exactly how the experienced and prolific target man has reached triple digits:

    Crouch has taken his time to get to 100, but he's also made history:

    His goal wasn't enough to guarantee the Potters all three points, though. Not when Everton scored a controversial equaliser.

    The Toffees' goal was initially ruled out when striker Romelu Lukaku was correctly adjudged to be offside. However, the decision was overturned after the linesman deemed the final touch had come off Stoke centre-back Ryan Shawcross.

    Both sides remain outside of a top six that retains a familiar look. Yet United are in danger of falling out of touch thanks to their habit of dropping points at home.

    By contrast, free-flowing City have the attacking mettle to break back into the top four.

