    NXT TakeOver San AntonioDownload App

    WWE NXT: Updated Prospect Rankings and Analysis, Predictions for Week of Feb. 2

    Credit: WWE.com
    Ryan DilbertWWE Lead WriterFebruary 2, 2017

    The process of reshaping and restocking WWE NXT continued in San Antonio.

    At NXT TakeOver: San Antonio and Wednesday's episode of NXT from the Alamo City, Booby Roode took over the throne. Andrade "Cien" Almas moved closer to the developmental brand's top tier. Nikki Cross made it obvious she'll be a big part of NXT moving forward.

    And WWE's feeder system needed those fresh faces to step up.

    Samoa Joe has moved on from NXT. The powerhouse debuted on Raw on Monday night. Now that Shinsuke Nakamura is no longer champion, he may soon join his rival on WWE's main roster.

    That will create another spot to fill, leaving the door open for NXT wrestlers. 

    Who most elevated their stock during the brand's trip to Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio? Where do Roode, Almas and others now sit on the list of best prospects? The following is a look at those questions, using the wrestlers' looks, gimmicks, ring work, mic skills and charisma to determine the order.

    Note: Kassius Ohno is not listed and won't be added until he re-debuts on TV.

               

    Male Wrestlers

    NXT Male Prospect Rankings (Top 20)
    RankWrestlerHeight/WeightNotes
    1.Shinsuke Nakamura6'2", 229 lbsElite showmanship, great charisma, dramatic in-ring performer, language barrier biggest weakness.
    2.Scott Dawson5'10", 224 lbsExcellent striker, top-tier tag team work, believable heel on the mic.
    3.Bobby Roode6'0", 235 lbsHaving fun with gimmick, looking rejuvenated since joining NXT, high-level in-ring work.
    4.Johnny Gargano5'10", 190 lbsBrings out best in opponents, fun offense, good connection with crowd, excels as babyface.
    5.Tye Dillinger6'3", 223 lbsGreat connection with crowd, improved matches in recent months, developing as a talker.
    6.Eric Young6'0", 224 lbsVicious, compelling aggressiveness, strong storyteller in the ring, Sanity gimmick a great fit.
    7.Austin Aries5'9", 202 lbsExcelling as announcer for 205 Live, solid heel, varied move set, experience shows in the ring.
    8.Andrade "Cien" Almas5'9", 222 lbsGood striker, fast and fluid in the ring, growing more comfortable in NXT.
    9.Hideo Itami5'9", 182 lbsHas to regain momentum after latest injury, skilled striker, excellent in the ring, highly athletic.
    10.Tommaso Ciampa5'11", 210 lbsFierce bruiser, good facial expressions, strong striker.
    11.Roderick Strong5'10", 211 lbsCrisp offense, great ring work, below-average talker, gimmick needs added layers.
    12.Dash Wilder5'10", 222 lbsExcels in tag team role, good bruiser, below average on the mic.
    13.Shane Thorne6'1", 200 lbsInjury will stall momentum, athletic, good presence, marketable look, not yet an elite babyface.
    14.No Way Jose6'3", 245 lbsGoofy gimmick holding him back, inconsistent striker, gifted athlete, high ceiling.
    15.Oney Lorcan6'1", 190 lbsSlugfest artist, solid in-ring work overall, so-so presence.
    16.Elias Samson6'0", 217 lbsGrating heel, good aggression, working gimmick well, serviceable in the ring.
    17.Alexander Wolfe6'2", 231 lbsGood bruiser, solid striking, making good use of Sanity gimmick.
    18.Rezar6'4", 308 lbsGood performance against #DIY, still raw, aggressive, powerful.
    19.Nick Miller6'1", 230 lbsPowerful, solid ring work, hasn't stood out yet personality-wise.
    20.Tucker Knight6'2", 282 lbsBig bruiser, good potential, minimal opportunities on TV so far.
    WWE.com, CageMatch.net

    Prospects just outside the top 20: Buddy Murphy, Akam, Wesley Blake 

     

    Keep Your Eyes on Almas 

    After an uneven start to his NXT career, the former La Sombra has begun to find his footing in his new home. His latest in-ring effort provided more proof.

    A back-and-forth affair against Roderick Strong was one of the most engaging elements of Saturday's TakeOver special. Almas showed off more striking excellence here. He hits hard and looks good doing it.

    Almas and Strong put on a strong performance despite the lack of story and hype for this match. This was a case of two talented guys trying to make their marks at NXT going at it, revving up the crowd in the process. 

    Former WCW valet Missy Hyatt called it Almas' best NXT match to date:

    If Almas gets the benefit of a fully developed feud, he's likely to turn more heads.

    His talent has never been in question. Transitioning from Mexico to under the WWE umbrella, though, had been tough at first. More and more, Almas looks ready to be a major player for NXT.

                               

    Roode Finishes Strong

    Roode shocked the wrestling world in San Antonio by dethroning Nakamura. En route to claiming the NXT Championship, The Glorious One capped off TakeOver's headlining match in style.

    Nakamura vs. Roode trudged along early. The bout lacked a real spark. 

    That is, until the final third of the contest, when Roode put on a spectacular performance as a shark tasting blood in the water. Nakamura's knee gave out (in-storyline), and Roode pounced. His viciousness compelled.

    He and Nakamura then produced a dramatic ending, one that would be right at home on a main-roster pay-per-view.

    Independent wrestler Gran Akuma raved about the match and Roode's submission hold:

    That seems to suggest that Roode will stick around the developmental brand for the foreseeable future. WWE doesn't seem high enough on him to call him up at this point.

    The new champ is nearly 40 years old. If the company doesn't move him to Raw or SmackDown this year, it's likely he'll simply remain a fixture for NXT.

            

    The Drifter in the Main Event

    Elias Samson vs. No Way Jose headlined Wednesday's NXT.

    The Drifter was fine, as was the match. As much as progress as he's made, he still doesn't look like a top-flight prospect. And neither man made much of a statement with this opportunity.

    Samson threw a series of wild punches at his foe. He clubbed Jose's back with hard shots. 

    That kind of offense is his strength. 

    As he showed against Jose, though, he's not especially fast. His selling isn't noteworthy. His presence is average.

    The Drifter has a lot of work ahead to change his position in the NXT hierarchy, even with several talents sure to leave for the main roster soon.

                                    

    Female Wrestlers

    NXT Female Prospect Rankings (Top 10)
    RankWrestlerHeightNotes
    1.Asuka5'3"Great intensity, top-notch showmanship, excellent in the ring.
    2.Ember Moon5'2"Excellent all-around athlete, top-notch in-ring work, good showmanship
    3.Nikki Cross5'1"Compelling, wild energy, good brawler, strong presence.
    4.Billie Kay5'8"Strong showmanship, playing heel role well, sometimes awkward in the ring.
    5.Peyton Royce5'7"Solid ring work, inconsistent striking, working heel gimmick well.
    6.Aliyah5'2"Strong striker, ample energy, high ceiling.
    7.Mandy Rose5'4"Progressing in the ring, strong presence, has star quality.
    8.Liv Morgan5'3"Good energy, quick, making strides in the ring.
    9.Daria Berenato5'7"Inconsistent ring work, learning to harness gimmick, good intensity.
    10.Danielle KamelaNot listedUnproven, raw, solid selling.
    WWE.com, CageMatch.net

              

    Cross in Chaos

    Asuka was the center of the Fatal 4-Way match for the NXT Women's Championship on Saturday night. She was, after all, the one with a target on her back and the title in her hands. 

    Cross made sure to make some noise of her own, though.

    Against Asuka, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, the Sanity member stood out. She traded shots with the champ in a dizzying slugfest. She played the daredevil, flying off any available flat surface. 

    More than Royce and Kay, Cross looked to be on Asuka's level. This bout served as an appetizer for a potential Cross-Asuka one-on-one clash.

    NXT would be smart to put those warriors in a Street Fight and let them tear each other apart. Cross is certain to thrive in that environment.

     

    More Flashes from Aliyah

    Ember Moon got all the attention during and after her win against Aliyah on Wednesday night. That's no surprise. Moon is a title contender and potential women's division cornerstone.

    Aliyah, meanwhile, is a work in progress.

    In her collision with Moon, she showed that she is continuing to get better. She threw some mighty uppercuts that would make Cesaro proud. Her offense overall was crisp.

    This is the best she's looked to this point.

    Some may view her cat-ears gimmick as silly, but it will likely click, especially with young girls. Add that, her effervescent energy and her improving ring game, and Aliyah has plenty to like.

                 

    Predictions

    Oney Lorcan took on United Kingdom champion Tyler Bate in non-title action on Wednesday. The bout ended with Lorcan losing once more.

    His current position suggests that Lorcan is not a high priority. His underwhelming size and charisma will keep him on this track. Look for NXT to pile on the losses for Lorcan, making him the next Angelo Dawkins.

    In the recently re-signed Ohno, NXT has one solution to all the expected turnover in its pocket.

    After spending the past few years tearing it up on the independent circuit, Ohno is poised to start locking horns with NXT's best. He will rise to title contention shortly after his arrival and be one of the backbones of the brand in the year ahead.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 