WWE NXT: Updated Prospect Rankings and Analysis, Predictions for Week of Feb. 2

Credit: WWE.com

Ryan Dilbert WWE Lead Writer

The process of reshaping and restocking WWE NXT continued in San Antonio.

At NXT TakeOver: San Antonio and Wednesday's episode of NXT from the Alamo City, Booby Roode took over the throne. Andrade "Cien" Almas moved closer to the developmental brand's top tier. Nikki Cross made it obvious she'll be a big part of NXT moving forward.

And WWE's feeder system needed those fresh faces to step up.

Samoa Joe has moved on from NXT. The powerhouse debuted on Raw on Monday night. Now that Shinsuke Nakamura is no longer champion, he may soon join his rival on WWE's main roster.

That will create another spot to fill, leaving the door open for NXT wrestlers.

Who most elevated their stock during the brand's trip to Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio? Where do Roode, Almas and others now sit on the list of best prospects? The following is a look at those questions, using the wrestlers' looks, gimmicks, ring work, mic skills and charisma to determine the order.

Note: Kassius Ohno is not listed and won't be added until he re-debuts on TV.

Male Wrestlers

NXT Male Prospect Rankings (Top 20) Rank Wrestler Height/Weight Notes 1. Shinsuke Nakamura 6'2", 229 lbs Elite showmanship, great charisma, dramatic in-ring performer, language barrier biggest weakness. 2. Scott Dawson 5'10", 224 lbs Excellent striker, top-tier tag team work, believable heel on the mic. 3. Bobby Roode 6'0", 235 lbs Having fun with gimmick, looking rejuvenated since joining NXT, high-level in-ring work. 4. Johnny Gargano 5'10", 190 lbs Brings out best in opponents, fun offense, good connection with crowd, excels as babyface. 5. Tye Dillinger 6'3", 223 lbs Great connection with crowd, improved matches in recent months, developing as a talker. 6. Eric Young 6'0", 224 lbs Vicious, compelling aggressiveness, strong storyteller in the ring, Sanity gimmick a great fit. 7. Austin Aries 5'9", 202 lbs Excelling as announcer for 205 Live, solid heel, varied move set, experience shows in the ring. 8. Andrade "Cien" Almas 5'9", 222 lbs Good striker, fast and fluid in the ring, growing more comfortable in NXT. 9. Hideo Itami 5'9", 182 lbs Has to regain momentum after latest injury, skilled striker, excellent in the ring, highly athletic. 10. Tommaso Ciampa 5'11", 210 lbs Fierce bruiser, good facial expressions, strong striker. 11. Roderick Strong 5'10", 211 lbs Crisp offense, great ring work, below-average talker, gimmick needs added layers. 12. Dash Wilder 5'10", 222 lbs Excels in tag team role, good bruiser, below average on the mic. 13. Shane Thorne 6'1", 200 lbs Injury will stall momentum, athletic, good presence, marketable look, not yet an elite babyface. 14. No Way Jose 6'3", 245 lbs Goofy gimmick holding him back, inconsistent striker, gifted athlete, high ceiling. 15. Oney Lorcan 6'1", 190 lbs Slugfest artist, solid in-ring work overall, so-so presence. 16. Elias Samson 6'0", 217 lbs Grating heel, good aggression, working gimmick well, serviceable in the ring. 17. Alexander Wolfe 6'2", 231 lbs Good bruiser, solid striking, making good use of Sanity gimmick. 18. Rezar 6'4", 308 lbs Good performance against #DIY, still raw, aggressive, powerful. 19. Nick Miller 6'1", 230 lbs Powerful, solid ring work, hasn't stood out yet personality-wise. 20. Tucker Knight 6'2", 282 lbs Big bruiser, good potential, minimal opportunities on TV so far. WWE.com, CageMatch.net

Prospects just outside the top 20: Buddy Murphy, Akam, Wesley Blake

Keep Your Eyes on Almas

After an uneven start to his NXT career, the former La Sombra has begun to find his footing in his new home. His latest in-ring effort provided more proof.

A back-and-forth affair against Roderick Strong was one of the most engaging elements of Saturday's TakeOver special. Almas showed off more striking excellence here. He hits hard and looks good doing it.

Almas and Strong put on a strong performance despite the lack of story and hype for this match. This was a case of two talented guys trying to make their marks at NXT going at it, revving up the crowd in the process.

Former WCW valet Missy Hyatt called it Almas' best NXT match to date:

If Almas gets the benefit of a fully developed feud, he's likely to turn more heads.

His talent has never been in question. Transitioning from Mexico to under the WWE umbrella, though, had been tough at first. More and more, Almas looks ready to be a major player for NXT.

Roode Finishes Strong

Roode shocked the wrestling world in San Antonio by dethroning Nakamura. En route to claiming the NXT Championship, The Glorious One capped off TakeOver's headlining match in style.

Nakamura vs. Roode trudged along early. The bout lacked a real spark.

That is, until the final third of the contest, when Roode put on a spectacular performance as a shark tasting blood in the water. Nakamura's knee gave out (in-storyline), and Roode pounced. His viciousness compelled.

He and Nakamura then produced a dramatic ending, one that would be right at home on a main-roster pay-per-view.

Independent wrestler Gran Akuma raved about the match and Roode's submission hold:

That seems to suggest that Roode will stick around the developmental brand for the foreseeable future. WWE doesn't seem high enough on him to call him up at this point.

The new champ is nearly 40 years old. If the company doesn't move him to Raw or SmackDown this year, it's likely he'll simply remain a fixture for NXT.

The Drifter in the Main Event

Elias Samson vs. No Way Jose headlined Wednesday's NXT.

The Drifter was fine, as was the match. As much as progress as he's made, he still doesn't look like a top-flight prospect. And neither man made much of a statement with this opportunity.

Samson threw a series of wild punches at his foe. He clubbed Jose's back with hard shots.

That kind of offense is his strength.

As he showed against Jose, though, he's not especially fast. His selling isn't noteworthy. His presence is average.

The Drifter has a lot of work ahead to change his position in the NXT hierarchy, even with several talents sure to leave for the main roster soon.

Female Wrestlers

NXT Female Prospect Rankings (Top 10) Rank Wrestler Height Notes 1. Asuka 5'3" Great intensity, top-notch showmanship, excellent in the ring. 2. Ember Moon 5'2" Excellent all-around athlete, top-notch in-ring work, good showmanship 3. Nikki Cross 5'1" Compelling, wild energy, good brawler, strong presence. 4. Billie Kay 5'8" Strong showmanship, playing heel role well, sometimes awkward in the ring. 5. Peyton Royce 5'7" Solid ring work, inconsistent striking, working heel gimmick well. 6. Aliyah 5'2" Strong striker, ample energy, high ceiling. 7. Mandy Rose 5'4" Progressing in the ring, strong presence, has star quality. 8. Liv Morgan 5'3" Good energy, quick, making strides in the ring. 9. Daria Berenato 5'7" Inconsistent ring work, learning to harness gimmick, good intensity. 10. Danielle Kamela Not listed Unproven, raw, solid selling. WWE.com, CageMatch.net

Cross in Chaos

Asuka was the center of the Fatal 4-Way match for the NXT Women's Championship on Saturday night. She was, after all, the one with a target on her back and the title in her hands.

Cross made sure to make some noise of her own, though.

Against Asuka, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, the Sanity member stood out. She traded shots with the champ in a dizzying slugfest. She played the daredevil, flying off any available flat surface.

More than Royce and Kay, Cross looked to be on Asuka's level. This bout served as an appetizer for a potential Cross-Asuka one-on-one clash.

NXT would be smart to put those warriors in a Street Fight and let them tear each other apart. Cross is certain to thrive in that environment.

More Flashes from Aliyah

Ember Moon got all the attention during and after her win against Aliyah on Wednesday night. That's no surprise. Moon is a title contender and potential women's division cornerstone.

Aliyah, meanwhile, is a work in progress.

In her collision with Moon, she showed that she is continuing to get better. She threw some mighty uppercuts that would make Cesaro proud. Her offense overall was crisp.

This is the best she's looked to this point.

Some may view her cat-ears gimmick as silly, but it will likely click, especially with young girls. Add that, her effervescent energy and her improving ring game, and Aliyah has plenty to like.

Predictions

Oney Lorcan took on United Kingdom champion Tyler Bate in non-title action on Wednesday. The bout ended with Lorcan losing once more.

His current position suggests that Lorcan is not a high priority. His underwhelming size and charisma will keep him on this track. Look for NXT to pile on the losses for Lorcan, making him the next Angelo Dawkins.

In the recently re-signed Ohno, NXT has one solution to all the expected turnover in its pocket.

After spending the past few years tearing it up on the independent circuit, Ohno is poised to start locking horns with NXT's best. He will rise to title contention shortly after his arrival and be one of the backbones of the brand in the year ahead.