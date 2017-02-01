Jimmy Butler Reportedly Among Bulls Players Concerned with Front Office Spying

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls' messy season just took another negative turn.

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Jimmy Butler and other players believe the front office has been "spying" on players in the locker room, with assistants like Randy Brown willing to give up information to general manager Gar Forman.

Reportedly, the plan is to give the team's brass something to use when the two sides part ways.

"They did it with Lu [Luol Deng]; they did it with Jo [Joakim Noah] and Derrick [Rose]," a source told Cowley. "That's how they operate."

Chicago traded Luol Deng to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014 as part of a salary dump. Derrick Rose was dealt to the New York Knicks during the 2016 offseason.

"We need to get younger and more athletic," Forman said of the Rose trade, per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune. "We feel it's the first step in that direction."

Joakim Noah then followed Rose to the Knicks when he signed a four-year deal.

The spying accusation continues a negative trend off the court for the Bulls. Butler and Dwyane Wade recently called out their teammates for a lack of caring after a loss.

"If you're not (mad) after you lose every game, something's wrong," Butler said last week, per NBA.com. "This is your job. This is supposed to be what you love to do. Not everybody looks at it this way. I want to play with guys who care and play hard and want to do well for this organization, that want to win games."

While the offseason additions of Wade and Rajon Rondo were supposed to help the Bulls contend in the Eastern Conference, the squad has struggled to a 24-25 record heading into February.