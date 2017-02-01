LeBron James Talks Lance Stephenson, Cavaliers' Free-Agent Tryouts

Glenn James/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James said Wednesday he supports management's free-agent minicamp aimed at adding his much-desired playmaker to the roster.

The camp features guards Mario Chalmers, Kirk Hinrich, Jordan Farmar and Lance Stephenson, all veteran presences who have had NBA success in the past.

"I got a history with all those guys except Jordan," James told reporters. "I got a history with Lance too, obviously. I got a history versus Kirk. I played him in a lot of playoff series. And I got a history with Rio [Chalmers]. ... At the end of the day, Rio is recovering from his Achilles tear. I hope he's been doing everything he needs to do just to get back on the floor. He loves to play the game.

"I'm a supporter of what this franchise wants to do, no matter what it's doing. But my focus right now is to get our guys playing championship-level basketball."

James, of course, has extensive history with Chalmers and Stephenson—the former as a teammate and the latter a rival. Chalmers and James played together for the latter's four seasons with the Miami Heat, developing a big brother-little brother relationship.

The 30-year-old point guard is in the process of recovering from an Achilles tear he suffered last season while playing with the Memphis Grizzlies.

"There's a brotherhood that we've built," James told reporters when asked if he's kept up with Chalmers' rehab. "I stayed in touch with pretty much everybody I played with in Miami."

Stephenson was the most eye-opening name on the list of invitees, given his and James' contentious past. The two were at odds for much of James' time in Miami, with the former Indiana Pacers guard acting as a constant agitator to the world's best player. Stephenson's antics infamously included blowing in James' ear during a playoff matchup.

"I just want to win, man," James said. "That's all that matters to me. I got no personal problems with nobody."

Stephenson played six games for the New Orleans Pelicans this season before being released because of a groin injury. He averaged 9.7 points, 4.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds per contest.

Of the four players being brought in, Stephenson has the highest upside. He is still just 26 years old and thrived as a secondary ball-handler and perimeter defender in a structured environment with the Pacers. Teaming with James, famous for coaxing competence out of even fringe NBA players, could revive Stephenson's career—which seemed to fall apart once he left Indiana.

Stephenson would also potentially answer the Cavs' need for someone other than James and Kyrie Irving who can handle the ball in the open court.