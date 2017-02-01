Jamire Calvin Flips Commitment to Washington St. from Nebraska
Receiver Jamire Calvin has made a last-minute switch, signing with Washington State after previously committing to Nebraska.
Greg Biggins of Fox Sports reported news of the player's decision on national signing day.
Calvin is a 4-star recruit out of Los Angeles, considered the No. 35 receiver in the class by Scout.com and among the top 300 players overall.
The receiver had been expected to go to Nebraska for much of his recruiting process, although he surprised many by committing to Oregon State at the beginning of January.
He then decommitted a couple of weeks later, eventually making a verbal commitment to the Cornhuskers. Despite apparently settling on a choice, he remained unsure of his decision. He explained his mindset on Twitter:
Jamire Calvin @Jcalv6
Most people dont understand how hard the recruiting process really is, fans & reporters call us unloyal but dont even know the half of it...1/30/2017, 1:26:15 AM
In the end, Calvin decided to play for Washington State, where he will be the highest-rated recruit in the 2017 class, per Scout.com.
The 5'10", 160-pound receiver will need to add some weight in order to handle the rigors of college football, but he has big-play ability and could make an impact sooner than later with the Cougars.
