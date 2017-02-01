Manchester United vs. Hull City: Score, Reaction from 2017 Premier League Match

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Manchester United slipped to a ninth draw of the season after a 0-0 result against relegation-threatened Hull City at Old Trafford on Wednesday. The hosts were frustrated by a sensational performance from Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic.

Another costly stalemate leaves United four points adrift of fourth place, while Hull is rewarded by climbing off the bottom of the table and above Sunderland into 19th.

United boss Jose Mourinho fielded a familiar lineup, including both Michael Carrick and Ander Herrera at midfield, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned up front, per the club's official Twitter account:

Meanwhile, Hull chief Marco Silva included new boys Evandro Goebel and Lazar Markovic in attacking midfield areas, per the club:

Most of the first half was spent with United passing aimlessly and failing to trouble the relegation-threatened visitors. On the few occasions the Red Devils did fashion a chance, they found Jakupovic a stubborn figure.

The 32-year-old stopper produced a splendid save to turn away a long-range drive from Ibrahimovic. A shot from distance was the best United could muster for most of the opening 45 minutes.

There was one player determined to be more expansive, though. The veteran midfield pass-master Carrick deservedly earned praise from Stuart Mathieson of the Manchester Evening News:

Carrick had found his radar, but it was the 35-year-old's fellow midfielder, Herrera, who was keeping United on the front foot. The former Athletic Bilbao man ensured United were never without the ball for long.

Rob Dawson of the Manchester Evening News praised Herrera's tenacity and impetus:

Herrera and Carrick were playing well, but United weren't conjuring enough quality in the final third. Manchester Evening News writer Samuel Luckhurst correctly wondered if the hosts needed numbers at midfield against opposition that was content to sit deep and defend:

Things may have been stunted for the Reds, but Mourinho's side did craft one excellent chance, when Paul Pogba found shooting space in the box. However, the world's most expensive player dragged his effort, allowing Jakupovic to save and keep the game goalless at the break.

Mourinho's remedy for United's lack of fluency was to introduce Wayne Rooney for Carrick at the half. Yet United were hit with a blow just over 10 minutes after the restart, when the impressive Phil Jones had to be withdrawn with what looked like another injury.

United continued probing and Pogba picked out Marcus Rashford with a precisely lofted ball over the top. The latter controlled superbly, but his scuffed shot let him down.

Having seen enough, Mourinho brought on Juan Mata for the disappointing Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The substitute thought he'd broken the deadlock when he met Chris Smalling's header from close range, only for Jakupovic to deliver a quite remarkable save.

An incredible save denied Mata from close range. OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

United's frustration was building, but Hull remained difficult to break down. Herrera belted a shot from distance, but there were too many bodies to get through en route to Jakupovic's goal.

In fact, for all of United's endeavours, Hull may have stolen it had Markovic not hit the post with five minutes left. But it was a rare foray forward for the Tigers, who still needed Jakupovic to make saves from Marcos Rojo and Pogba, denying the latter brilliantly in stoppage time.

Post-Match Reaction

Mourinho was in no mood to talk after the match, except to focus more on events outside the game. He shifted the narrative from United's stunted performance to the issue of manager conduct.

The United boss indicated he couldn't express himself in the post-match interviews because of fear of the punishment he may occur, according to James Walker-Roberts of Sky Sports:

I don't want to speak much because I pay lots of fines. I pay more than others, much more than others. For example yesterday one manager was told by the fourth official 'I love your emotion and because I love your emotion, no problem'. I was told today 'sit down or you have to go to the stands' and on the pitch a bit more of the same. They don't like my emotion, but I think what is happening this season is not for me to speak about.

Walker-Roberts noted how Mourinho may have been referencing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. The German got into a heated exchange with the fourth official during his side's 1-1 draw with league leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.

Andy Kelly of the Liverpool Echo detailed what was said:

Mourinho may have been taking aim at another rival manager when he continued, per Walker-Roberts: "I am different in everything, I watch my team play in a hotel, I was forbidden to go to the stadium, my assistant had a six-match stadium ban and he didn't touch anyone."

This might be a reference to Arsenal chief Arsene Wenger, who is serving a four-match ban after pushing fourth official Anthony Taylor during a win over Burnley. However, Wenger has only been prohibited from the touchline and not banned from attending stadiums while he serves his punishment.

When Mourinho did turn his attentions to tonight's match, he put the onus on the media to accurately disseminate events, per BBC Sport's Simon Stone:

However, the United manager was sufficiently irked to walk out of an interview with BBC Sport:

Hull had been content to defend, but Silva still felt the Tigers earned the right to take something from the game, per the club's official Twitter account:

Silva will be delighted, but Mourinho will know the cost of United's persistent draws, particularly at home. After every member of the top four dropped points on Tuesday, the Portuguese coach will naturally rue a major missed opportunity from his team.