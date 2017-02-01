AFCON 2017 Semi-Finals: Scores, Bracket Results and Updated Fixtures

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Egypt reached the final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations after beating Burkina Faso 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time. The Pharaohs will now face the winner of the tournament's second semi-final match between Ghana and Cameroon in the final on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Burkina Faso will play the loser of Thursday's semi-final clash in a third-placed playoff on Saturday.

Egypt had 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary to thank for making it through. The veteran stopper lost his lengthy streak without conceding when Aristide Bance equalised for Burkina in normal time after Mohamed Salah had given the Pharaohs the lead.

But El-Hadary was the hero in the shootout, when he made two key saves, including one to deny Burkina 'keeper Kouakou Herve Koffi and the crucial stop against striker Bertrand Traore.

Here's what the updated bracket and fixtures look like after tonight's result:

AFCON 2017: Updated Bracket and Fixtures Date Stage Time Team A vs. Team B Thursday, February 2 Semi-Final 7 p.m. Cameroon vs. Ghana Saturday, February 4 3rd Place Playoff 7 p.m. Burkina Faso vs. Cameroon/Ghana Sunday, February 5 Final 7 p.m. Egypt vs. Cameroon/Ghana BBC Sport

Recap

The first half played out in the way most matches involving the Pharaohs have at this year's tournament. In other words, the pace of play was pedestrian, few chances were created and defences were on top.

The contrast between both teams' styles of play couldn't have been more stark. Egypt may have been cagey and pragmatic, but Burkina Faso were terrific on the eye.

Burkina were lively and expansive going forward. GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

The Stallions rotated the ball at pace, always shifting possession swiftly and neatly in small triangles and looking to exploit gaps between the lines.

Yet for all their verve and intuition, Burkina remained vulnerable at the back. So much so it was the Pharaohs who came closest to breaking the deadlock when Mahmoud Hassan went close.

Honestly, though, Egypt mustered little else during the opening 45 minutes. In fact, had Traore been sharper in front of goal, Burkina would have been comfortably ahead at the break.

Egypt had been put under pressure but were still keeping a clean sheet approaching the hour mark. However, Jonny Singer of the Daily Mail was still surprised the Pharaohs were staying so solid, even questioning eventual hero El-Hadary:

Egypt remained stout at the back, while Burkina continued producing stylish football, with Traore influential. Yet Jonathan Wilson of The Blizzard keenly sensed what was about to happen:

So it proved as Salah curled a terrific left-footed effort into the top corner to put Egypt in front.

The Pharaohs were now in a familiar position of defending a one-goal lead. It would take something special to break this side down.

However, Burkina soon found something special when Bance capped a beautiful move to net a superb equaliser. Wilson described what was a stunning goal:

Ed Dove of Reuters put Egypt conceding into context:

Extra time followed, but neither side could find a winner, meaning penalties were needed. It was the cue for El-Hadary to work his magic.

Squawka Football summed up why he's been Egypt's main man at this year's tournament:

The Pharaohs have grafted their way to the final by mastering a miserly formula. Yet both Ghana and Cameroon boast the talent in forward areas to finally break this team down decisively.

As for Burkina, their entertaining style should guarantee a wide-open playoff no matter who loses out in Thursday's semi-final.