WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from January 31

1 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The first post-Royal Rumble episode of SmackDown wasted little time setting up the marquee matches for the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on February 11.

Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles and Baron Corbin were announced as the five men who will challenge John Cena for the WWE Championship at the event, but only one was able to earn "winner" status for this week's broadcast.

Was it The Phenomenal One, who scored a big main event victory, or The Reaper of Souls, who set himself up nicely for his first WWE title reign, if the moment were to arise?

Who joined that surging star on this week's rundown of biggest winners and losers?

Take a look at this exclusive recap from the January 31 episode of SmackDown.