4-Star RB Asa Martin Commits to Auburn over Alabama, Clemson

Photo credit: Scout.com

Asa Martin has committed to Auburn, giving the Tigers one of top running backs in the 2018 class.

Keith Niebuhr of 247Sports provided news of the prospect's decision Thursday.

Scout.com considers the 4-star recruit the No. 7 running back in the country and No. 169 player overall, as well as the top player at his position from the state of Alabama.

Martin has ideal size for a running back at 5'11 ½" and 200 pounds. While he could stand to add some weight to his frame, he already has solid strength that could allow him to be an every-down player in college.

Additionally, Martin has impressive quickness and vision that helps him to find a hole and get to it, allowing him to create big plays out of nothing.

"I'm balanced, good speed, vision, and I can block really well," he said when describing himself, per Ryan Callahan of 247Sports.

This skill set could help him make an early contribution as a freshman.

Although it might be difficult for him to battle his way up a loaded depth chart at Auburn, other factors led to his decision.

"The school has probably been recruiting me the longest," Martin said in July, per Drew Champlin of AL.com. "It feels like home around there. I have a great relationship with [offensive coordinator] Coach [Chip] Lindsey and [running backs] Coach [Tim] Horton. What they do on offense is one of the best fits for me because we run some of the same stuff at Austin."

He will try to follow in the path of the other great running backs who have played for the Tigers in recent years, including Cameron Artis-Payne and Tre Mason.