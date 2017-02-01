Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Julian Draxler and Mariano

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly wanted to sign forward Julian Draxler but was put off by the player's wage demands when Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain also became interested in the German international.

Klopp was keen to add to his forward line during the January transfer window, with Draxler his prime target, according to David Maddock of the Daily Mirror: "Liverpool did want signings. Jurgen Klopp was seriously keen on Julian Draxler and went deep into negotiations with the Germany international. But he pulled the plug when the midfielder tried to use PSG's interest to push up his salary."

Draxler eventually moved from Bundesliga club Wolfsburg to PSG in a deal said to be worth as much as £34 million, per MailOnline's Rory O'Callaghan. Liverpool missed out on Draxler, but Klopp did have the backing from the board to make signings, had he found anyone he liked during the winter window, according to Maddock.

It makes sense for Klopp to have identified Draxler as a suitable signing. The 23-year-old would have been a perfect fit for the expansive and high-pressing style of play the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss favours.

Specifically, former Schalke 04 star Draxler would have fit anywhere along the type of fluid front three Liverpool have deployed this season. He's a player blessed with terrific pace and close control, as well as natural flair and a thunderous shot.

Draxler is also skilled and versatile enough to operate on the flanks or through the middle. Klopp loves to have unnatural strikers such as winger Sadio Mane, along with central playmakers Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino, rotate and exchange positions, taking turns in the centre-forward role.

Draxler would likely have thrived doing the same at Anfield. Unfortunately, he wasn't the only forward player Liverpool couldn't sign during January.

Real Madrid Prospect Snubbed the Reds

Real Madrid striker Mariano reportedly turned down an offer to join Liverpool on loan in the winter window. Spanish source AS (h/t Metro's Louis Sealey) detailed how up to 10 clubs made approaches for the young attacker: "However, Mariano, a highly rated striker, decided to stay with Zinedine Zidane’s side despite struggling to feature under the French boss."

Liverpool were said to be one of the teams keen on acquiring the 23-year-old Dominican Republic international, according to the reports: "Jurgen Klopp was believed to be eyeing a move for Mariano, with striker Daniel Sturridge failing to impress in recent weeks."

Klopp will know how much his squad could use a boost at the striker position, both in terms of quality and numbers. Not only has Daniel Sturridge continued to struggle with both form and injuries, but Belgian powerhouse Divock Origi has also been inconsistent.

It doesn't help that former Burnley ace Danny Ings is still out battling a long-term injury. Liverpool simply don't have many credible options to play striker.

Of course, such a shortage is all the more reason for the Anfield club to have made some signings during January. In fairness to Klopp, however, quality players who would improve a top Premier League side are rarely readily available in January.