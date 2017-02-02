Top 5 Action Items If New York Knicks Trade Carmelo Anthony

1 of 6

If Melo is gone, is Porzingis ready to take the baton? Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

While Phil Jackson twirls his invisible moustache and tries to pull off a dastardly scheme to trade Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks fans can only wait and hope Jackson brings home something fantastic in the swap.

Sometimes "addition by subtraction" succeeds, but without Melo, the Knicks would have to contend with this mathematical equation: a mid-ranked offense minus the 23 points per game of its top scorer.

Like him or not, Anthony scores the most for New York in isolation, in the post, off screens and spotting up. He's a top-20 scorer in the league in all those categories, plus he's one of the finest catch-and-shoot scorers in the NBA, with an effective field-goal percentage of 59.6 percent.

He can sink twisting fadeaways over a double-team just as easily as he can drive to the hoop for a layup, get fouled three times by Paul Millsap on the way and not get the whistle.

Scorers like that don't grow on trees, folks.

So how could the Knicks squeeze another 23 points out of what would presumably be left of this squad?