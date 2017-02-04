Dark-Horse Candidates for 2016-17 NHL Awards

1 of 9

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

With just over two months remaining in the 2016-17 NHL regular season, several notable stars are establishing themselves as favorites to win the league's major individual awards. San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns could be a finalist for the James Norris Memorial Trophy, but he might also be a dark horse to win the Art Ross Trophy as the league's leading scorer.

Burns isn't the only player in an unlikely position to win a major award. Los Angeles Kings goaltender Peter Budaj and New York Rangers right wing Michael Grabner could be contenders for some of the league's top hardware.

Here's a look at this season's dark-horse candidates for this season's major NHL awards. We'll examine the reasons why they deserve consideration and the obstacles they must overcome.