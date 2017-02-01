Chad Ford NBA Draft 2017: Takeaways from ESPN Guru's 3rd Big Board

Eric Francis/Getty Images

ESPN's NBA draft guru Chad Ford released his third big board of the season Wednesday, ranking the top collegiate prospects who will likely head to the pros in 2017.

In a class that NBA general managers and scouts described to Ford as the "strongest...in a decade," here is how he's ranked this year's prospect field so far:

Chad Ford's Big Board 3.0 Rank Player Class Position School 1 Markelle Fultz Fr. G Washington 2 Lonzo Ball Fr. G UCLA 3 Josh Jackson Fr. F Kansas 4 Dennis Smith Fr. G NC State 5 Jonathan Isaac Fr. F Florida State 6 Malik Monk Fr. G Kentucky 7 Jayson Tatum Fr. F Duke 8 Harry Giles Fr. F Duke 9 Lauri Markkanen Fr. F Arizona 10 De'Aaron Fox Fr. G Kentucky 11 Frank Ntilikina N/A G France 12 Miles Bridges Fr. F Michigan State 13 Justin Patton Fr. C Creighton 14 Robert Williams Fr. F/C Texas A&M 15 T.J. Leaf Fr. F UCLA 16 Ivan Rabb So. F California 17 OG Anunoby So. F Indiana 18 Isaiah Hartenstein N/A F Germany 9 Jarrett Allen Fr. C Texas 20 Terrance Ferguson N/A G Australia 21 Zach Collins Fr. C Gonzaga 22 Tyler Lydon So. F Syracuse 23 Rodions Kurucs N/A F Latvia 24 John Collins So. F Wake Forest 25 Andrew Jones Fr. G Texas 26 Donovan Mitchell So. G Louisville 27 Edrice Adebayo Fr. F Kentucky 28 Luke Kennard So. G Duke 29 Marques Bolden Fr. C Duke 30 Tony Bradley Fr. C North Carolina ESPN.com

The Freshmen Dominate

Of the 30 players on Ford's big board, 20 of them are freshmen including 14 of the top 15. The one player in the top 15 who isn't currently plays in France. But Frank Ntilikina is just 18 years old, which is the same age as many collegiate freshmen.

Ford's top three remain unchanged in the process as Washington's Markelle Fultz, UCLA's Lonzo Ball and Kansas' Josh Jackson headline the 2017 draft class.

If this order holds throughout the year and into the summer, the record for most freshmen drafted in the first round will be crushed.

The 2015 draft holds that honor, as 13 freshmen went in the first round including Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves and D'Angelo Russell of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Markelle Fultz Remains the Top Prospect

Washington's star Fultz ranks in a tie for fourth in the country with 23.3 points per game as he immediately hit the ground running upon his arrival to the NCAA.

He scored 30 and 35 points, respectively, in the first two games of his Washington career and has recorded double-digit scoring outputs in 20 of 21 games.

One of those was a career-high 37-point effort against Colorado on Jan. 18:

The 6'4" guard has recorded four double-doubles on the season as he's shown a well-rounded game on the offensive end.

Not only can he slash to the basket and score from anywhere on the floor, but he can also facilitate, as he's averaged six assists per game.

Justin Patton Makes A Huge Jump

Creighton center Justin Patton was not even ranked on Ford's last big board, which was released Dec. 22.

In a little more than a month, he's made quite an impression, as he garnered the No. 13 spot on Wednesday's big board.

According to Hoop-Math.com, via Ford, the 7-foot big man is the most efficient shooter in college basketball. He is shooting 71.4 percent from the field and 82.5 percent at the rim.

More impressively though, he's hit six of 12 three-point attempts this year, showing plenty of range.

That kind of versatility will likely draw comparisons of NBA big men who can shoot from deep like Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks. If he's able to keep this kind of play up, though, Patton's draft stock could rise even more before the season ends.