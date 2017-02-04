Anthony Williams to Kansas: Jayhawks Land 4-Star RB Prospect

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

The Kansas Jayhawks have added a big-time playmaker to their 2018 class with running back Anthony Williams, who committed Saturday, according to Julie Boudwin of NOLA.com.

Williams is considered a 4-star recruit by Scout.com thanks to his ability to make plays with the ball in his hands. Although he doesn't have great size at 5'10", 165 pounds, his elusiveness out of the backfield, as a receiver and on special teams makes him a threat to score on just about any play.

"He's fast," Hahnville offensive coordinator Lester Ricard said of Williams, per Boudwin. "Anthony is such a phenomenal athlete. He's one of the most electrifying guys I've ever seen."

The young runner will need to add weight to his frame before becoming an every-down runner at the college level. This could mean a redshirt season or at least limited carries during his freshman season.

However, Williams is such a big-play threat that simply giving him the ball a few times could change the course of a game. He should at least be a threat as a returner right away while trying to also help the offense if the coaching staff can get creative.

As he continues to get comfortable at the college level, he could become one of the most dynamic players in the Big 12.

The 2018 class is far from over for Kansas, but adding a difference-maker like Williams could go a long way toward helping on the field.