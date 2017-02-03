To Be the Man: Sports Stars Who Dethroned an Icon

1 of 11

Eli Manning led the New York Giants to two Super Bowl wins over Tom Brady's New England Patriots. Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

To be the man, you got to beat the man.

Former wrestling icon Ric Flair told us as much, and the 16-time world champion spent plenty of time perched atop his field. Sports fans have since taken his motto to heart, always seeking watershed moments to formally coronate a new star.

It doesn't always work that way, but there's something special about watching an athlete achieve greatness by conquering an icon. Viewers never forget a legend getting dethroned in a marquee matchup.

On Sunday, Matt Ryan will get a chance to join this list when he leads his red-hot Atlanta Falcons into Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots. A win over Tom Brady's crew will immortalize the quarterback mercilessly criticized throughout a subpar 2015 season.

He wouldn't be the first passer to make his mark with a Super Bowl win over the Patriots. One could also turn the clock 15 years to remember Brady kick-starting his Hall-of-Fame career in similar fashion.

These inclusions focus mostly on individual superstars, but some teams are also recognized for overthrowing a dynasty. When the dust clears, everyone will remember these passing-of-the-torch moments.