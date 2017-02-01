Trust Issues: Teams and Athletes We're Not Sold on Yet

1 of 10

Being a sports fan requires a lot of faith because there are some franchises and athletes that continue to make the wrong moves despite their best efforts. And that’s true even for teams and athletes that are making progress or doing well because there’s always a feeling that the whole thing could blow up. Which brings us to trust issues that we have about certain teams and athletes that we’re not sold on yet for one reason or another.

For example: Do you trust Phil Jackson to make the right moves with Carmelo Anthony and the rest of the franchise? Are the Houston Rockets really title contenders?

The teams and athletes on this list are evaluated on the source of distrust and then given a trust meter score from one to 10, with one being no trust and 10 being absolute trust.