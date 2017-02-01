    College FootballDownload App

    National Signing Day 2017: Recruit Commitments, Comments and Twitter Reaction

    ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during warm ups prior to the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the Washington Huskies at the Georgia Dome on December 31, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2017

    College football fans remained glued to their televisions and computers Wednesday as many of the top high school players officially signed their national letters of intent.

    For the most part, national signing day was a formality—players had already made up their minds. A few holdouts remained, however, leaving fans on the edges of their seats as they awaited the announcements.

    Below are some of the top recruits who signed their national letters of intent Wednesday:

    Top NSD Signings
    PlayerPositionSchoolOverall RankPos. Rank
    Najee HarrisRBAlabama11
    Foster SarellOTStanford21
    Walker LittleOTStanford42
    Davis MillsQBStanford61
    Devon HunterSVirginia Tech71
    Alex LeatherwoodOTAlabama93
    Marvin WilsonDTFlorida State101
    Aubrey SolomonDTMichigan112
    Chase YoungDEOhio State122
    Dylan MosesILBAlabama141
    Wyatt DavisOGOhio State161
    Anthony HinesILBTexas A&M192
    A.J. EpenesaDEIowa214
    Donovan Peoples-JonesWRMichigan221
    Devonta SmithWRAlabama263
    Austin JacksonOTUSC305
    Tedarrell SlatonOGFlorida322
    K'Lavon ChaissonDELSU335
    Calvin AshleyOTAuburn346
    VanDarius CowanOLBAlabama352
    Jay TufeleDTUSC363
    D'Andre SwiftRBGeorgia374
    Tua TagovailoaQBAlabama384
    Bubba BoldenSUSC393
    Tee HigginsWRClemson404
    Source: Scout

    The Alabama Crimson Tide have assembled the best class in the country, sitting first on Scout. The Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes and USC Trojans round out the top five.

    There wasn't any drama to his decision, but Alabama fans will be happy to see Najee Harris finally putting pen to paper and joining the Crimson Tide. Harris is the No. 1 recruit in the country, having posted astronomical numbers for Antioch High School in California.

    In his final three years of high school, Harris ran for 7,783 yards and 93 touchdowns. He also averaged 9.7 yards per carry, according to MaxPreps.

    1. From Homeless to #1 Recruit: How Najee Harris Went from the Streets to Alabama

    2. The Best Names of the 2017 College Football Recruiting Class

    3. Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota"

    4. Top 5 Interior Linemen in the Class of 2017

    5. Top 5 Offensive Tackles in the Class of 2017

    6. Meet the College Basketball Coach with Dozens of Handshakes and Unlimited Swag

    7. Top 5 Athletes in the Class of 2017

    8. Players the Country's 10 Best CFB Teams Will Miss the Most

    9. NFL Draft Live Insider Buzz: Jon Allen and Dalvin Cook Could Slide in NFL Draft

    10. Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home

    11. Way-Too-Early Odds on Next Year’s College Football National Champion

    12. Clemson Is Built to Beat Alabama: How the Crimson Tide Can Avoid a Monster Upset

    13. 5-Star CB Darnay Holmes Makes Hollywood Walk of Fame to Announce Decision

    14. Lane Kiffin Saga Continues: CFB's Biggest Lightning Rod Keeps Burning Bridges

    15. CFB National Championship: X-Factors and Prediction for Alabama vs. Clemson

    16. Scout: Clemson's Ben Boulware on Dominating Ohio State

    17. Emotional Peppers Talks Injury, Game Reaction, Future

    18. Two Bargain QB Prospects That Could Be Draft-Day Steals Next Spring

    19. Joe Mixon Says Teammates Have Helped Him Through Process

    20. Breaking Down USC Offense vs. Penn State Defense

    21. Breaking Down USC Defense vs. Penn State Offense

    22. Drew Singleton Commits to Michigan

    23. Eastern Michigan Is Headed to a Bowl Game for the First Time in 29 Years

    24. Ranking the Top 5 Wildest Moments in College Football 2016

    25. Ranking the Top 5 Contenders to Watch Out for in 2017

    26. Ranking the Top 5 Most Underrated QBs in College Football 2016

    27. Ranking the Top 5 Rebound Teams for 2017

    28. Vols Remark on Fournette: 'It's a Business Decision.'

    29. Inside the Top Ranked Defense in College Football

    30. 5-Star Lineman Walker Little Picks Stanford

    31. Lamar Jackson Discusses Heisman Weekend

    32. Adam Kramer's Locks for College Football Bowl Season

    33. Eddie George Surprises Buckeye Commit with Gatorade Player of the Year Award

    34. Inside the Top-Ranked Offenses in College Football

    35. Miller: 2017 NFL Draft Tight End Class Could Be Historic Group

    36. College Football's Unknown Defense Living in Opponents' Backfields

    37. Insider Buzz: NFL Teams View DE Myles Garrett as Consensus Top Pick Over All QBs

    38. Ranking the Top 5 Bowl Games We Can't Wait to Watch

    39. Heisman Finalists Reveal Who They Would Vote to Win Heisman

    40. Matchup: Orange Bowl—Michigan vs. Florida State

    41. Meet Michigan's Defensive Assassin: Heisman Finalist Jabrill Peppers

    42. The Hype: Who Will Win the Heisman?

    43. Inside the Matchup: Florida vs. Iowa

    44. Inside the Matchup: LSU vs. Louisville

    45. Inside the Matchup: Michigan vs. Florida State

    46. Pump the Brakes on Alabama Crimson Tide as a Perfect Playoff Power

    47. Given 48 Hours to Live at Birth, Notre Dame's No. 1 Fan Has Formed a Unique Bond

    48. Most Watched B1G TV Games for 2016

    49. Everything You Need to Know About College Football Bowl Season 2016 in 60 Seconds

    50. Why Isn't Florida State RB Dalvin Cook in the Heisman Conversation?

    51. A Look at the 2016 Heisman Finalists

    52. Ranking the Top 5 Available Head Coaching Candidates

    53. Inside the Matchup: USC vs. Penn State

    54. Inside the Match Up - Washington vs. Alabama

    55. Inside the Match Up - Ohio State vs. Clemson

    56. Is Deshaun Watson's Awesome End of Season Stats Enough to Win the Heisman?

    57. Insider Buzz: Christian McCaffrey Will Declare for 2017 NFL Draft

    58. Insider Buzz: Joe Mixon Assault Instigated by Racial Slur; Spit in Face

    59. Top 5 Bowls Outside of College Football Playoff

    60. Who Should Win the 2016 Heisman Trophy?

    Harris joins the top-ranked recruiting class in the country. Alabama signed three players in the top 14—Harris, offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood and inside linebacker Dylan Moses—as well as 5-star outside linebacker VanDarius Cowan and 4-star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

    Alabama made sure the new recruits will feel at home by taking out billboards for each player in Tuscaloosa:

    Jarez Parks is the No. 7 defensive end and No. 68 player overall in the country. According to ESPN.com's Alex Scarborough, the Crimson Tide's 2017 class is full, so the school doesn't have a scholarship available for Parks, who had previously committed to Alabama.

    Rather than committing to another school, Parks is considering grayshirting, per Scarborough, so he wouldn't even officially become a member of the team until the spring.

    SB Nation's Matt Brown marveled at the depth of talent head coach Nick Saban attracted to Alabama:

    The Crimson Tide did suffer one big disappointment Wednesday, though, when Aubrey Solomon signed with Michigan. The Big Ten Network shared a brief scouting report of Solomon and a clip from his announcement:

    Solomon is the second-best defensive tackle and 11th-best player overall in the 2017 class. The Detroit News' Bob Wojnowski saw his decision as further validation of Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh's recruiting tactics:

    Drew Hallett of SB Nation's Maize n Brew noted why Solomon was a big addition for Michigan:

    The Wolverines also added a pair of wide receivers, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tarik Black, who should help offset the loss of the team's top three pass-catchers. The departures of Amara Darboh, Jake Butt and Jehu Chesson will leave a big hole in the offense, but Black and Peoples-Jones are the kind of wideouts who should take Michigan's offense to the next level.

    Few FBS teams have a more top-heavy class than Stanford, which secured signatures from the two best offensive linemen, Foster Sarell and Walker Little, in addition to Davis Mills, the No. 1 quarterback.

    It's the second year in a row the Cardinal have nabbed one of the best passers in the country. K.J. Costello was No. 6 in 2016, and he'll provide stiff competition for Mills, who threw for 2,732 yards and 34 touchdowns in his senior year of high school, per MaxPreps.

    Stanford could've headed for a free fall after Harbaugh left to coach the San Francisco 49ers in 2011. Instead, head coach David Shaw has had the Cardinal consistently among the Pac-12's best. The team has won at least 11 games in four of his six seasons.

    The success Shaw enjoyed on the recruiting trail this year should ensure that trend continues.

    Stanford will have plenty of competition from USC. Clay Helton's first full season in charge started off badly as the Trojans lost three of their first four games. Then they won their next nine games, culminating with a Rose Bowl victory over Penn State.

    Helton couldn't have asked for a better national signing day, either. The Trojans added a pair of 5-star recruits, offensive tackle Austin Jackson and defensive tackle Jay Tufele.

    Fox Sports 1's Colin Cowherd is looking forward to what Jackson and Tufele can do for USC:

    Outside linebacker Levi Jones showed a flair for the dramatic Wednesday, so he should fit in at school in Los Angeles. The 4-star recruit took off his sweatshirt to reveal Florida and Florida State shirts before ultimately announcing he'd be signing with USC.

    ESPNU shared a replay of his decision:

    While he wasn't a blue-chip recruit, few players had social media buzzing more than Kobe Buffalomeat, a 6'7" offensive lineman who signed with Illinois State:

    As Comedy Central tweeted, Kobe Buffalomeat is a name straight out of a Key & Peele sketch:

    The SEC Network's Peter Burns, Bleacher Report's Adam Kramer and Sports on Earth's Matt Brown all had fun with the newest Redbirds offensive lineman:

    Buffalomeat's arrival in Normal, Illinois, ensures that a small section of college football fans will ardently follow Illinois State's exploits over the next few years.

    No matter what Buffalomeat delivers in terms of on-field returns, the Redbirds walked away as big winners on national signing day.

        

    Note: Recruit rankings and information are courtesy of Scout unless otherwise noted.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 