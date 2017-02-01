National Signing Day 2017: Recruit Commitments, Comments and Twitter Reaction
College football fans remained glued to their televisions and computers Wednesday as many of the top high school players officially signed their national letters of intent.
For the most part, national signing day was a formality—players had already made up their minds. A few holdouts remained, however, leaving fans on the edges of their seats as they awaited the announcements.
Below are some of the top recruits who signed their national letters of intent Wednesday:
|Top NSD Signings
|Player
|Position
|School
|Overall Rank
|Pos. Rank
|Najee Harris
|RB
|Alabama
|1
|1
|Foster Sarell
|OT
|Stanford
|2
|1
|Walker Little
|OT
|Stanford
|4
|2
|Davis Mills
|QB
|Stanford
|6
|1
|Devon Hunter
|S
|Virginia Tech
|7
|1
|Alex Leatherwood
|OT
|Alabama
|9
|3
|Marvin Wilson
|DT
|Florida State
|10
|1
|Aubrey Solomon
|DT
|Michigan
|11
|2
|Chase Young
|DE
|Ohio State
|12
|2
|Dylan Moses
|ILB
|Alabama
|14
|1
|Wyatt Davis
|OG
|Ohio State
|16
|1
|Anthony Hines
|ILB
|Texas A&M
|19
|2
|A.J. Epenesa
|DE
|Iowa
|21
|4
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|WR
|Michigan
|22
|1
|Devonta Smith
|WR
|Alabama
|26
|3
|Austin Jackson
|OT
|USC
|30
|5
|Tedarrell Slaton
|OG
|Florida
|32
|2
|K'Lavon Chaisson
|DE
|LSU
|33
|5
|Calvin Ashley
|OT
|Auburn
|34
|6
|VanDarius Cowan
|OLB
|Alabama
|35
|2
|Jay Tufele
|DT
|USC
|36
|3
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|Georgia
|37
|4
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|Alabama
|38
|4
|Bubba Bolden
|S
|USC
|39
|3
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|Clemson
|40
|4
|Source: Scout
The Alabama Crimson Tide have assembled the best class in the country, sitting first on Scout. The Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes and USC Trojans round out the top five.
There wasn't any drama to his decision, but Alabama fans will be happy to see Najee Harris finally putting pen to paper and joining the Crimson Tide. Harris is the No. 1 recruit in the country, having posted astronomical numbers for Antioch High School in California.
In his final three years of high school, Harris ran for 7,783 yards and 93 touchdowns. He also averaged 9.7 yards per carry, according to MaxPreps.
Harris joins the top-ranked recruiting class in the country. Alabama signed three players in the top 14—Harris, offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood and inside linebacker Dylan Moses—as well as 5-star outside linebacker VanDarius Cowan and 4-star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Alabama made sure the new recruits will feel at home by taking out billboards for each player in Tuscaloosa:
Alabama Athletics @UA_Athletics
Billboards running around town celebrating #BamaNSD17 🐘📠🎉#NSD17 #RollTide https://t.co/z1yWTp38YW2/1/2017, 4:50:30 PM
Alabama Athletics @UA_Athletics
Billboards running all day around Tuscaloosa 🐘☀️#BamaNSD17 #RollTide https://t.co/DJCUWu2B5g2/1/2017, 5:49:31 PM
Jarez Parks is the No. 7 defensive end and No. 68 player overall in the country. According to ESPN.com's Alex Scarborough, the Crimson Tide's 2017 class is full, so the school doesn't have a scholarship available for Parks, who had previously committed to Alabama.
Rather than committing to another school, Parks is considering grayshirting, per Scarborough, so he wouldn't even officially become a member of the team until the spring.
SB Nation's Matt Brown marveled at the depth of talent head coach Nick Saban attracted to Alabama:
Matt Brown @MattSBN
Alabama is out here GRAYSHIRTING top 100 dudes and why is anybody else even trying today2/1/2017, 5:58:02 PM
The Crimson Tide did suffer one big disappointment Wednesday, though, when Aubrey Solomon signed with Michigan. The Big Ten Network shared a brief scouting report of Solomon and a clip from his announcement:
Solomon is the second-best defensive tackle and 11th-best player overall in the 2017 class. The Detroit News' Bob Wojnowski saw his decision as further validation of Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh's recruiting tactics:
Bob Wojnowski @bobwojnowski
Well, we can see why SEC schools got all whiny about Michigan's intrusion. Harbaugh landed 5-star Ga. DT Aubrey Solomon over Bama.2/1/2017, 3:38:10 PM
Drew Hallett of SB Nation's Maize n Brew noted why Solomon was a big addition for Michigan:
Drew Hallett @DrewCHallett
With Aubrey Solomon's commitment, Michigan's 2017 class is now the highest rated it has ever had in the Recruiting Services Era.2/1/2017, 3:33:51 PM
The Wolverines also added a pair of wide receivers, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tarik Black, who should help offset the loss of the team's top three pass-catchers. The departures of Amara Darboh, Jake Butt and Jehu Chesson will leave a big hole in the offense, but Black and Peoples-Jones are the kind of wideouts who should take Michigan's offense to the next level.
Few FBS teams have a more top-heavy class than Stanford, which secured signatures from the two best offensive linemen, Foster Sarell and Walker Little, in addition to Davis Mills, the No. 1 quarterback.
It's the second year in a row the Cardinal have nabbed one of the best passers in the country. K.J. Costello was No. 6 in 2016, and he'll provide stiff competition for Mills, who threw for 2,732 yards and 34 touchdowns in his senior year of high school, per MaxPreps.
Stanford could've headed for a free fall after Harbaugh left to coach the San Francisco 49ers in 2011. Instead, head coach David Shaw has had the Cardinal consistently among the Pac-12's best. The team has won at least 11 games in four of his six seasons.
The success Shaw enjoyed on the recruiting trail this year should ensure that trend continues.
Stanford will have plenty of competition from USC. Clay Helton's first full season in charge started off badly as the Trojans lost three of their first four games. Then they won their next nine games, culminating with a Rose Bowl victory over Penn State.
Helton couldn't have asked for a better national signing day, either. The Trojans added a pair of 5-star recruits, offensive tackle Austin Jackson and defensive tackle Jay Tufele.
Fox Sports 1's Colin Cowherd is looking forward to what Jackson and Tufele can do for USC:
Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd
USC just landed two FIVE STAR recruits. I just wet myself.2/1/2017, 5:18:01 PM
Outside linebacker Levi Jones showed a flair for the dramatic Wednesday, so he should fit in at school in Los Angeles. The 4-star recruit took off his sweatshirt to reveal Florida and Florida State shirts before ultimately announcing he'd be signing with USC.
ESPNU shared a replay of his decision:
ESPNU @ESPNU
Levi Jones commits to Florida! Wait....Florida State! Wait... USC! Jones is a Trojan. #SigningDay https://t.co/RF9dtIWYnO2/1/2017, 2:14:27 PM
While he wasn't a blue-chip recruit, few players had social media buzzing more than Kobe Buffalomeat, a 6'7" offensive lineman who signed with Illinois State:
Illinois State FB @RedbirdFB
Lawrence, Kansas 6'7" OL Kobe Buffalomeat (@buffalomeat10) joins a stacked class up front for the 'Birds #RedbirdNSD17 https://t.co/ng9IhUtZoU2/1/2017, 2:19:44 PM
As Comedy Central tweeted, Kobe Buffalomeat is a name straight out of a Key & Peele sketch:
Comedy Central @ComedyCentral
Congrats to Kobe Buffalomeat and all the future East/West Bowl stars! #NSD17 https://t.co/UDZdLHBFPi2/1/2017, 5:47:49 PM
The SEC Network's Peter Burns, Bleacher Report's Adam Kramer and Sports on Earth's Matt Brown all had fun with the newest Redbirds offensive lineman:
Peter Burns @PeterBurnsESPN
"HEY PAWWLLLLL, WHY DIDN’T BAMA GO AFTER THE BUFFALOMEAT KID?” - @finebaum caller in a few hours.2/1/2017, 3:54:17 PM
Adam Kramer @KegsnEggs
I'm not sure we can ever top Kobe Buffalomeat. Name game is over,2/1/2017, 4:06:02 PM
Matt Brown @MattBrownCFB
Arkansas better add Illinois State to a future schedule so Kobe Buffalomeat has to block Bumper Pool2/1/2017, 5:53:19 PM
Buffalomeat's arrival in Normal, Illinois, ensures that a small section of college football fans will ardently follow Illinois State's exploits over the next few years.
No matter what Buffalomeat delivers in terms of on-field returns, the Redbirds walked away as big winners on national signing day.
Note: Recruit rankings and information are courtesy of Scout unless otherwise noted.
