Donovan Winter Reportedly Still in Jail After Arrest, Unable to Sign with MSU

Defensive end prospect Donovan Winter was arrested Monday night and charged with burglary and larceny of a firearm, according to Chris Hays of the Orlando Sentinel.

Winter was scheduled to sign with Michigan State on Wednesday but remained in jail on $2,000 bond. He was also awaiting a GPS device to be placed on him before his release, per Hays.

Winter had attended Bishop Moore High School in Orlando, Florida, but is no longer a student there, according to Hays.

Scout.com lists him as a 3-star recruit and the No. 65 defensive end in the country. He unofficially committed to Michigan State in June.

It's unclear if Michigan State will still offer Winter a place on the football team because of his legal issues. Kyle Austin of MLive.com gave more insight into how Michigan State might proceed:

Since he is an unsigned prospect, Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio is forbidden by NCAA rules from discussing his situation publicly. In the past, Michigan State has admitted recruits who have been arrested between committing and signing, most recently Auston Robertson in the 2016 class. No decision is likely to be made before the legal process plays out. Winter's first court date is currently scheduled for March 7.

The deadline to sign a letter of intent is April 1.