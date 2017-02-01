Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof Rumours

CRISTINA QUICLER/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly made a personal phone call to Real Madrid's Raphael Varane last March, in an attempt to convince the French centre-back to move to Old Trafford.

Varane was said to be interested in the idea of swapping La Liga for the Premier League, according to Spanish publication El Confidencial (h/t Rhys Turrell of the Daily Star): "Mourinho was out of work at the time after being sacked by Chelsea. But he was already plotting a return to the game at Old Trafford and was eyeing up transfer targets."

The reports also indicated Mourinho was confident of signing the young defender he had previously worked with during his time in charge of Los Blancos: "Varane was a realistic option after he became disillusioned in Madrid. The France international was regularly left on the bench with Pepe and Sergio Ramos first-choice at centre-back. He was reportedly ready to pack his bags and leave for a new challenge and more games elsewhere."

Mourinho reportedly tried to start his United rebuild by signing Varane. Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Mourinho worked with Varane during his time in charge of Los Blancos, but his history with the player ultimately couldn't swing a deal, per the reports: "However Varane was persuaded to stay by Zinedine Zidane after he took charge following Rafa Benitez's departure."

United and their manager may have missed the boat since Varane's value has increased. The 23-year-old is now viewed by the Real hierarchy as the natural successor to Portuguese defender Pepe, according to Turrell.

Pepe, now 33, is being linked with a summer switch to the Chinese Super League, per Spanish source AS (h/t MailOnline's Pete Jenson). His departure will only increase Varane's importance at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ironically, Mourinho would surely make Varane his talisman at the back if he could bring him to Manchester. It was Mourinho who integrated a younger Varane into the Real starting XI.

Pepe's expected summer exit means Real are more unlikely than ever to sell Varane. Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

The Frenchman would add greater pace to a fairly plodding United back four. He'd also be a force in the air, yet more comfortable in possession than either of Chris Smalling or Phil Jones.

Looking for the complete defender has led Mourinho to more than one club, including Los Merengues.

United Failed with Deadline Day Bid for Victor Lindelof

Mourinho was so keen to boost his defensive options United reportedly tried to sign Benfica's Victor Lindelof on deadline day of the January transfer window, according to Portuguese publication A Bola (h/t Liam Spence of the Daily Express).

The reports said Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira met with United about a possible deal for Lindelof: "But he also met up with United officials to discuss Lindelof's potential move to Old Trafford. However, United were unable to strike a deal with Benfica for the centre-back before the 11 p.m. deadline."

The Reds making a late move for Lindelof is hardly a surprise. After all, the Sweden international has been on the Red Devils' radar for a while.

The player's agent even confirmed a previous bid, thought to be from United, back in late December, according to Swedish source Aftonbladet (h/t Uche Amako of the Daily Express).

Lindelof's ability to play both centrally and at right-back would have been an asset at Old Trafford. So would the 22-year-old's composure in possession and aggression in the air.

Mourinho still doesn't have the defence he wants, despite a host of options at centre-back. Summer signing Eric Bailly has impressed, while Jones and Marcos Rojo have been dependable. Smalling and Daley Blind can also fill in.

Yet it's clear Mourinho is still looking for the one player good enough to become the focal point of a new-look back four.