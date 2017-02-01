Michigan National Signing Day 2017: 5 Takeaways from Wolverines' Class
Jim Harbaugh loves to make a splash in everything he does, both metaphorically and, as we saw this week, sometimes literally. When Michigan’s attention-grabbing head coach snagged a commitment from 4-star Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin, the new Wolverine announced it via a video in which he, Harbaugh and new Michigan passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton jumped into a pool together, per 247Sports.
It got plenty of buzz, and so will Michigan’s 2017 recruiting class. Harbaugh’s second full class as UM head coach wrapped up as one of the nation’s best on national signing day. The Wolverines’ 29-member class has talent from top to bottom and significant star power, ranking third nationally behind Alabama and Georgia.
Here are some things that Michigan fans should take away from the class of 2017, as the dust settles on signing day.
Michigan Filled Key Needs at Wide Receiver
The graduations of top 2016 receivers Amara Darboh and Jehu Chesson (who combined for 92 catches, 1,362 yards and nine touchdowns) left a significant void in Michigan’s passing attack. The leading returning receiver is Grant Perry, who made 13 catches for 183 yards and a touchdown. But even Perry’s future at Michigan is uncertain following a suspension connected to an alleged sexual assault in October, per Rachel Lenzi of Landof10.com.
The Wolverines needed receivers, and they got them in this class. Michigan signed five wideouts, led by 5-star prospect Donovan Peoples-Jones, the nation’s No. 22 overall prospect. Peoples-Jones and fellow early enrollee Tarik Black bring size and speed that quarterback Wilton Speight will appreciate.
Going into Iowa City and snaring Martin, the state of Iowa’s top overall recruit, was also a major coup for Harbaugh, who showed he truly can recruit anywhere. Michigan finished the class by going into Alabama and snagging 4-star receiver Nico Collins, who stands at 6'5", 195 pounds and runs a 4.5-second 40-yard dash.
Overall, this group will make a big early impact on Michigan’s offense. The opportunities will certainly be there.
Michigan Took Care of Business in Michigan
With Harbaugh and his staff, Michigan can (and does) recruit nationally, with signees from all corners of America, including Alabama, Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida and New Mexico, and even internationally (Montreal). But the Wolverines also made sure their foes knew they were supreme at home, too.
Eight signees came from within Michigan’s borders, led by the nation’s top overall receiver in 5-star prospect Donovan Peoples-Jones of Detroit, No. 6 cornerback Ambry Thomas of Detroit and No. 10 inside linebacker Josh Ross of Orchard Lake.
It’s proof that Michigan won’t be beaten anywhere for a recruit, whether it’s in a rival’s backyard or in its own backyard.
Offensive Line Needs Were Addressed
Last fall, Michigan’s offensive line was inconsistent at best. The Wolverines’ leading rusher, De'Veon Smith, had just 846 rushing yards while averaging 4.7 yards per carry, and the line struggled at times to open holes for the running game.
With uncertainty surrounding the status of starting tackle Grant Newsome, who is still recovering from a serious knee injury that ended his 2016 season, there is a serious need for offensive linemen. Michigan loaded up with five signees, including four offensive tackles. 4-star offensive tackle Chuck Filiaga, the nation’s No. 16 tackle recruit, leads the pack. He should make early contributions and could even emerge as the starting right tackle.
Andrew Stueber, Ja'Raymond Hall and Joel Honigford are all highly regarded as well, and center Cesar Ruiz, an early enrollee, is rated as the nation’s No. 2 center prospect. He could find his way into the playing rotation as well.
Overall, the Wolverines signed a group that added much-needed depth to the line for years to come.
Plenty of Defensive Talent Is on Board
Michigan had one of the nation’s stingiest defenses in 2016, but there is plenty of uncertainty entering this fall after 10 starters, including Heisman Trophy finalist Jabrill Peppers, departed. There will be significant competition this fall on the depth chart, and 14 of the 27 signees play defense, creating even more urgency for holdovers to perform well and keep their roles.
The signees are talented, too. Per Scout.com, seven of the 14 rank among the top 15 prospects at their position. National signing day prize Aubrey Solomon leads the way, but cornerback Ambry Thomas (No. 6), outside linebackers Drew Singleton and Jordan Anthony (No. 5 and No. 8 at their position), No. 8 defensive end Luiji Vilain and No. 10 inside linebacker Josh Ross all have the ability to push for playing time early.
There could be some bumps in the road in the short run, but there is no questioning the talent that defensive coordinator Don Brown can utilize in 2017.
The Wolverines Closed Strong
A year ago, Michigan grabbed headlines by reeling in the Class of 2016’s top overall recruit, defensive tackle Rashan Gary, on national signing day after winning a recruiting battle with Clemson. Gary’s arrival showed Harbaugh could lure elite recruits to Ann Arbor, a fact backed up by 2017’s class.
Much of the hay was already in the barn entering the final weekend, with 26 commitments and 11 early enrollees already on campus. But the Wolverines still managed to finish on a high, however. They gained the commitment of Oliver Martin, the nation’s No. 30 wide receiver, on Monday. On Wednesday, they got a huge pickup when Solomon, a 5-star defensive tackle and the nation’s No. 11 overall prospect, picked Michigan over Alabama and Georgia. The day ended with a commitment from Collins, the 4-star wide receiver out of Pinson, Ala., who chose Michigan over Alabama, Georgia and LSU.
Solomon told ESPNU (h/t Mark Snyder of the Detroit Free Press) that he feels at home in Ann Arbor.
"It's a weight lifted off my shoulders, it's real good," he said. "The way they talked to me, they didn't talk to me like I was a piece, they talked to me like I was truly family, so that really brought me in."
Michigan also added a standout punter in Bradley Robbins, per Snyder.
While several targets decided elsewhere, the Wolverines and Harbaugh closed with a flourish again.
