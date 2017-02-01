Michigan National Signing Day 2017: 5 Takeaways from Wolverines' Class

1 of 6

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan's staff reeled in another outstanding recruiting class on Wednesday. Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Jim Harbaugh loves to make a splash in everything he does, both metaphorically and, as we saw this week, sometimes literally. When Michigan’s attention-grabbing head coach snagged a commitment from 4-star Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin, the new Wolverine announced it via a video in which he, Harbaugh and new Michigan passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton jumped into a pool together, per 247Sports.

It got plenty of buzz, and so will Michigan’s 2017 recruiting class. Harbaugh’s second full class as UM head coach wrapped up as one of the nation’s best on national signing day. The Wolverines’ 29-member class has talent from top to bottom and significant star power, ranking third nationally behind Alabama and Georgia.

Here are some things that Michigan fans should take away from the class of 2017, as the dust settles on signing day.