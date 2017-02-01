EPL Predictions: Picks, Top Players for Week 24 Premier League Fixtures

Paul Gilham/Getty Images

Arsenal's Premier League title challenge will be all but over if they are beaten by leaders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The Blues are nine points ahead of the Gunners and will be keen to put one rival away in Week 24's early kick-off.

Yet this London derby isn't the only standout fixture of the week. Sunday will see last season's champions Leicester City, currently mired at the wrong end of the table in 16th, host an in-form Manchester United at the King Power Stadium.

Before a look at some of the key players to watch this week, here are the fixtures, along with picks for each match:

EPL Fixtures Week 24: Picks Date Time (GMT/ET) Match Pick Saturday, February 4 12:30 p.m./7:30 a.m. Chelsea vs. Arsenal Chelsea Saturday, February 4 3 p.m./10 a.m. Crystal Palace vs. Sunderland Draw Saturday, February 4 3 p.m./10 a.m. Everton vs. Bournemouth Everton Saturday, February 4 3 p.m./10 a.m. Hull City vs. Liverpool Liverpool Saturday, February 4 3 p.m./10 a.m. Southampton vs. West Ham United Draw Saturday, February 4 3 p.m./10 a.m. Watford vs. Burnley Watford Saturday, February 4 3 p.m./10 a.m. West Bromwich Albion vs. Stoke City Draw Saturday, February 4 5:30 p.m./12:30 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Middlesbrough Spurs Sunday, February 5 1:30 p.m./8:30 a.m. Manchester City vs. Swansea City Manchester City Sunday, February 5 4 p.m./11 a.m. Leicester City vs. Manchester United Draw PremierLeague.com

N'Golo Kante, Chelsea

The main difference between Chelsea and Arsenal shouldn't come down to one player, but it's hard not to wonder how effective the Gunners would be had they signed N'Golo Kante instead of Chelsea last summer.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger didn't sign the destructive midfielder who had helped Leicester win the title, instead opting to sign Granit Xhaka. Unfortunately, the latter's first season in England's top flight has been marred by disciplinary problems, including the four-game suspension he will continue to serve this weekend.

While the Swiss will miss out, Chelsea will have Kante covering the full length of the pitch, pressing and tackling in every area.

No midfielder is more disruptive than Chelsea's combative Frenchman, according to Squawka Football:

Kante will play the key role in making sure Arsenal aren't allowed to settle in midfield and establish their familiar passing rhythm. With the 25-year-old and Nemanja Matic protecting the back three, Chelsea can cut off the supply to star Gunners forward Alexis Sanchez.

The former Leicester man's ability to steal possession should also give the most accomplished counter-attacking side in the league plenty of chances to break.

Mesut Ozil

When Arsenal paid a club-record £42.4 million to sign Mesut Ozil from Real Madrid in 2013, they hoped they were getting a playmaker who would unlock the toughest defences in the biggest matches.

Sadly for Wenger and the Gunners, the German has often been found wanting against the Premier League's big clubs, particularly away from home. But this isn't a game where a forward with unequalled quality on the ball can stay quiet.

Ozil hasn't always delivered for Arsenal in big games away from home. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Arsenal need Ozil to find the pockets of space between the lines other players miss. It won't be easy against a Chelsea side that doesn't leave many gaps for the opposition. Yet the 28-year-old has built his reputation on spotting the passes others don't.

Against the Blues, the German schemer must look to attack the spaces down the sides of centre-backs Gary Cahill and David Luiz. Both can be beaten on the turn, something Arsenal can exploit with the pace of Sanchez and Theo Walcott.

Ozil is at least in good form. He was was one of the few Gunners players to emerge with any credit from the recent 2-1 loss against Watford on Tuesday night, a devastating blow to Arsenal's title hopes.

His team struggled, but Ozil still conjured plenty of magic in the final third, per Squawka Football:

There will be increased pressure on Ozil at Stamford Bridge considering how depleted Arsenal are in midfield. Xhaka is suspended, while Aaron Ramsey picked up a calf injury against Watford.

The onus will be on Ozil to get on the ball as often as possible and stamp his authority on a tough away game for a rare occasion.

Jamie Vardy

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has enjoyed playing United in recent seasons, having scored against the Red Devils in the last two games at the King Power. Vardy's pace, timing and movement have created a nightmare for United defenders.

However, Vardy hasn't quite been himself this season. In fact, the 30-year-old England international has found the net just five times in the league, per WhoScored.com.

Vardy has enjoyed recent encounters against United. IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

One of Vardy's problems has been a drop in the quality of the supply he's receiving, according to the Guardian's Paul Wilson:

While compared with the final balls of last season, when two or three pinpoint passes would shred defences and have Vardy bearing down on goal before opponents could do anything about it, Leicester are barely scratching the surface of possibility at the moment, just lumping the ball forward more in hope than expectation like all the other teams near the bottom.

Leicester need to get the final ball to Vardy right, particularly against a United back four short on pace. It would help if former Red Devils midfielder Danny Drinkwater, who was terrific for the Foxes last season, could find his passing range again.

United will need to win to keep the pressure on Arsenal and Liverpool in their bid for a top-four finish, but neighbours Manchester City can pile the pressure on United by beating Swansea City earlier on Sunday.

Expect a big shakeup in the top six after this weekend's games, with Arsenal's top-four place under threat as both Manchester clubs look set to pounce.