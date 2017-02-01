    NBADownload App

    Kawhi Leonard Drops 35-Plus Points for 4th Time During 2016-17 Season

    SAN ANTONIO, TX - JANUARY 31: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs shoots the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the game on January 31, 2017 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.
    Fact: Kawhi Leonard had 36 points in the San Antonio Spurs' 108-94 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, his fourth game with 35 or more points this season. Prior to this season, Leonard had no such games in his career.

