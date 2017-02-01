Kawhi Leonard Drops 35-Plus Points for 4th Time During 2016-17 Season
February 1, 2017
Mark Sobhani/Getty Images
Fact: Kawhi Leonard had 36 points in the San Antonio Spurs' 108-94 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, his fourth game with 35 or more points this season. Prior to this season, Leonard had no such games in his career.
Source: B/R Insights
