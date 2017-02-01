Seth Rollins Injury: Updates on WWE Star's Knee and Recovery

JP Yim/Getty Images

During an attack at the hands of Samoa Joe on Monday's episode of Raw, Seth Rollins suffered a knee injury, and the timetable for his return is unclear.

Report: Rollins' Status 'Up in the Air' for WrestleMania 33

Wednesday, Feb. 1

As seen in the following tweet, courtesy of WWE, Rollins left Raw on crutches:

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, the injury is legitimate, and Rollins' status for WrestleMania 33 in April is uncertain.

The Architect tore his right ACL, MCL and medial meniscus in November 2015, causing him to miss nearly seven months of action.

After getting screwed out of the Universal Championship by Triple H during the summer, Rollins made it his mission to get revenge on his former mentor.

The Game cost the former Shield member a spot in the Royal Rumble, which prompted Rollins to crash NXT TakeOver: San Antonio the night before the Rumble and call out The King of Kings.

Rollins was escorted out by security and banned from the Alamodome the following night, but he appeared on the ensuing episode of Raw to challenge Triple H once again.

The Cerebral Assassin obliged, but it turned out to be a setup, as Joe jumped Rollins, resulting in the injury.

Samoa Joe tweeted the following regarding Rollins' ailment:

All signs had been pointing toward a student vs. teacher showdown between Rollins and Triple H at WrestleMania, but those plans could potentially be in jeopardy.

If Rollins is unable to compete at the Showcase of Immortals, it is unknown how Triple H will be used or if he will even be part of the card.

Rollins vs. Triple H stood to be one of the most compelling and anticipated matches WrestleMania had to offer, and the event will suffer a significant hit if the bout doesn't proceed as expected.

