    Roberto Firmino Punished After Admitting to Drink-Driving

    Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino and wife Larissa Pereira arrive at Liverpool Magistrates Court in Liverpool, north-west England on February 1, 2017. Firmino is charged with drink driving after he was stopped by police in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of December 24 2016. / AFP / PAUL ELLIS (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
    PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images
    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2017

    Liverpool star Roberto Firmino has been banned from driving for a year and fined £20,000 after admitting to drink-driving in court on Wednesday. 

    Sky Sports News HQ confirmed the punishment meted out to the 25-year-old Brazilian:

    Per Sky News, Firmino was pulled over and breathalysed by police in the early hours of Christmas Eve in Liverpool city centre.

    He briefly drove on the wrong side of the road, and his lawyer, Michael Hogan, explained "the layout around Hanover Street near the bus station is confusing," per Joe Thomas and Dan Kay in the Liverpool Echo.

    The report added Mr Hogan's references to the fact that Firmino's house was "targeted by a group of criminals" the day before he was stopped by police, and the Brazil international's family were subsequently advised to move to a city centre hotel, causing "considerable anxiety and distress."

    The Echo's James Pearce relayed Firmino's comments after Wednesday's proceedings:

    The forward is likely to be back in action for Liverpool on Saturday when the Reds take on Hull City in the Premier League.  

