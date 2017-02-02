Premier League Player Rankings: Kante Rises, Hazard Falls, Costa Is Still King

2 of 21

40. Georginio Wijnaldum, Liverpool (Previously unranked)

Wijnaldum sealed a point for Liverpool against Chelsea with a headed effort to level things up. Although the Reds' midfield has struggled of late, the Dutchman can hold his head high.

39. Claudio Yacob, West Bromwich Albion (+1)

Yacob did what he does best away at Middlesbrough: broke up play neatly and intelligently, then passed to someone more creative. He's very consistent.

38. Lee Grant, Stoke City (+1)

Stoke goalkeeper Grant put in a predictably solid performance against Everton, although not too much was asked of him.

37. Fernandinho, Manchester City (Previously unranked)

Fernandinho is back in the rankings following his return from suspension. He only ended up missing two full Premier League games thanks to the FA Cup.

36. Ben Foster, West Bromwich Albion (stay)

Foster didn't have that much to do against Middlesbrough except pick the ball out of his net after Alvaro Negredo's penalty.